Realty Income: The Dividend Is 'Sacrosanct' During These Turbulent Times

Without a doubt, these are the most trying times that we’ve ever seen in the REIT space. We understand that lines like this will come across as hyperbole, but with decades of experience amongst our analyst team at iREIT, we’ve come to the conclusion that we’ve living in truly unprecedented times.

And, that’s saying something. As we all know by now, history has a way of repeating itself. Change is a constant, we know that as well. And oftentimes, problems that the market (or the individual names that we follow) experience are not new, but simply new iterations of issues we’ve seen in the past. Usually, there’s a playbook for how to overcome them.

As analysts, there's typically data that can help shed light on the likely outcome. Yet, we’ve never seen an instance like this where the cash flow spigot to many of the REITs that we follow has been shut off.

Because of the truly unique nature of the issues that the market faces today, we’ve pivoted recently, staying bullish on only the highest quality names across REITdom. And, even with this bullish sentiment in mind, we acknowledge that there are likely very few, in any, completely safe dividends in the sector.

All equities are risk assets. Even though there are names that have been paying rising dividends for decades on end, there's nothing stopping the management teams/boards of directors of those companies from cutting the payments. Investors need to remember this.

With this in mind, it’s important to note that there are no such things as “bond equivalents.” We’ve been saying this for years, because oftentimes, investors have viewed the highest quality REITs as such. Yet, in times like this, it’s becoming clear that investors who truly rely on passive income need to be very cautious with regard to their equity exposure.

O-O-O It's Magic

However, now that we’ve nailed the “beware” sign on the front gate, it's time to focus on of our favorite REITs, in terms of dividend reliably and overall quality. Today, we’re talking about Realty Income (O).

When it comes to passive income, it doesn’t get much better than O. This company has earned itself a bit of a cult following among income -oriented investors because of the incredible history attached to the company’s monthly dividend.

Source: Realty Income IR Website

Realty Income has actually branded itself (trademarked) “The Monthly Dividend Company.”

We recently performed an exclusive interview with Realty Income CEO Sumit Roy for iREIT subscribers and during our conversation with Mr. Roy, he said the company’s “dividend is sacrosanct to who we are.”

Look at the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s definition of sacrosanct:

Source: Merriam-Webster

In terms of instilling confidence in income oriented investors, it doesn’t get much better than that, does it?

And, thus far throughout the COVID-19 crisis, O has lived up to its name.

On March 17, Realty Income declared its April dividend payment. The $0.233 monthly payment represented a 0.2% raise. This happened to be the 106th dividend increase that Realty Income has provided its shareholders with since becoming listed on the NYSE in 1994. Furthermore, once the April payment is made, O will have made 597 consecutive monthly dividend payments (or, roughly 50 years’ worth).

If you would have asked us a couple of months ago if we could have imagined a scenario where we felt as if O’s dividend was at risk, the answer would have been a resounding "no."

This company is a model of cash flow consistency and has proven its ability to reward its shareholders with a riding dividend through a myriad of troublesome market conditions. And yet, we find ourselves here today, questioning even the safest dividends across REITdom as it becomes clear that tenants are not able to make rent payments.

We do believe that the single tenant triple net players are some of the best situated REITs to handle today’s disrupted environment. Sure, many of O’s tenants have likely been forced to shut their doors for the moment, but as STORE Capital CEO Christopher Volk pointed out in a recent interview that we conducted with him for iREIT subscribers, the sale/leaseback nature that's commonplace throughout the single tenant triple net business model generally means that the landlords don’t have to deal with force majeure clauses.

On top of this, we sale/leaseback model also results in long-term leases, providing a stable outlook into the future. At the end of its most recent quarter, O’s average lease-term across its portfolio was 11.2 years.

Will there be store closures across O’s property portfolio? Most definitely. It seems silly to assume that a company like this that owns nearly 6,500 properties will come out of the social distancing economy unscathed.

For instance, theatres make up roughly 6.7% of O’s portfolio. These businesses are going through a lot of pain right now and we’re not especially bullish on that industry long term. However, it also bears noting that O has historically been very selective when making sale-lease back/acquisition decisions and therefore the company owns some of the best-in-breed theatres around. While we do expect to see a reduction of big screens in response to the financial destruction seen in this space in the coming years, we don’t expect to see an outsized impact on O’s theatre portfolio because of the quality of its assets.

We also suspect that there will be pain in the restaurant space which makes up roughly 9.3% of O’s portfolio. However, the CARE act should go a long way toward protecting these businesses (especially the restaurants) and we don’t expect to see the wide scale destruction to physical retail and entertainment in the single tenant space that certain analysts are calling for.

Furthermore, O has taken a lot of prescient steps over the last decade or two to avoid many of the major issues that we’re currently seeing across the physical retail space. For instance, during the Great Recession period, restaurants made up roughly 21% of O’s property portfolio. Today, that figure sits at the aforementioned 9.3%, though it’s important to note that quick service restaurants make up roughly 6% of that 9%, and many of these companies are still open today because of their drive-thru/take out options.

Right now, investment grade tenants make up nearly 50% of O’s portfolio. This is a major change that the company has made over the last decade or so as well. During the Great Recession period, just one of the company’s top 15 tenants was investment grade. As you can see on the graphic below, today 11 out of the company’s top 15 tenants are investment grade.

And lastly, with regard to O’s management’s wonderful foresight, the company recently raised capital at prices that were near all-time highs. We don’t believe that anyone could have predicted the eventual outcome of the COVID-19 crisis, but it appears that the stress testing and conservative capital management practices that O has put into place over the years has put the company in a position to not only weather the COVID story, but thrive in its aftermath.

When we step back and look at O’s portfolio, it becomes clear that unless you think that things like convenience stores, dollar stores, grocery stores, drug stores, gyms, bulk retailers, and home improvement stores are going to disappear in the aftermath of the Coronavirus, then it seems likely that there will become a day when O’s cash flows are turned back on.

Source: Realty Income IR Website

Coming into the crisis, O’s occupancy ratio was 98.6%.

Source: Realty Income IR Website

As you can see on the graphic below, the company has maintained an occupancy ratio in the upper 90 percent range for several decades.

Source: Realty Income IR Website

This is due, in large part, to the high quality buildings and locations that O’s management team targets when acquiring assets. Because of this, we believe that once the COVID-19 crisis is over, any vacancies that do pop up across O’s portfolio won’t prove to be major encumbrances for the company. We suspect that management will be able to re-lease them at attractive cap rates and/or recycle the properties for cash.

During our recent interview with O’s CEO, Mr. Roy made it clear that the company understands that being a good partner with its tenants and working with them throughout this crisis is in his company’s best interests.

He said, “having them survive is going to be a mutually beneficial outcome.”

He also noted that things probably aren’t quite are dire as many investors/analysts believe because of the variable operating cost structure of many of his tenants and their ability to cut cost to preserve liquidity during the crisis.

Roy acknowledged that so much of the financial strain likely to result from the COVID crisis will come down to the longevity of social distancing practices. No one knows exactly when the U.S. economy will be allowed to be turned back on.

But, we remain confident in O’s ability to continue to generate reliable cash flows and pay out that famous monthly dividend in both the short term and long term, which is why Realty Income remains one of our top picks to buy during the COVID-19 sell-off.

Source: Realty Income IR Website

In closing, we’ll leave you with this image. Frankly put, what more could you ask for from a long-term investment?

Over the years, O’s quality has proven itself again and again. We understand that the triple net names took a beating when the COVID-19 news began to pour in. This may have caused some to question to ultimate S.W.A.N. status of a name like Realty Income. But, not us. We remain very bullish on O shares and expect this blue chip company to continue to post out-performance for years to come.

Source: FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.