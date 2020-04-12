Qualcomm: 5G Wave Only Delayed

The COVID-19 outbreak has shutdown a previously unquestioned ramp up in the 5G wireless world this year. As a leader in the wireless space, Qualcomm (QCOM) was headed to $100 with 2020 unleashing 5G phones in mass to the market and the wireless giant owning the technology lead in the segment. Ultimately, my investment thesis remains ultra-bullish on the stock after this dip to $70 when the long-term story on 5G is only pushed back a few phones.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

5G Story

The big question for Qualcomm is whether smartphone sales are hit during this global shutdown from the COVID-19 outbreak. The higher demand for work-from-home solutions could eventually pull forward 5G demand. The secondary story is whether 5G phones such as the crucial iPhone launch on time in 2020 following supply chain disruptions.

Back March 19, Qualcomm CEO went on CNBC and discussed how the Asian markets were already normalizing. The interview appeared to give the all clear signal for the 5G smartphone market where 50+ operators and 45+ OEMs have already launched service in an unprecedented move not matched in the 3G and 4G cycle.

Source: Qualcomm Stockholders Meeting 2020

After the interview, the key European and North American markets shut down toward the end of March. The good sign is that China smartphone demand quickly rebounded.

Wedbush predicts a limited chance for Apple (AAPL) to release the 5G iPhone around the normal launch time of October. The expectation is the phone slipping to December in which case the crucial new iPhone could mostly miss the holiday sales period.

Apple is crucial to Qualcomm considering the new deal with the premium smartphone leader after winning the 5G modem deal away from Intel (INTC). Missing the crucial holiday window could allow modem chips sales to slip to Intel.

The wireless company sold 618 million chips during CY19. The hope by FQ4'20 (September quarter) was to recapture a lot of the demand lost going back to 2015. The company has seen annual MSM chip shipments dip from over 900 million to barely above 600 million due to losing Apple and seeing a slowdown in the 2H'19 demand due to the trade war impact on China and a replacement cycle delay waiting on 5G phones in 2020.

Source: Qualcomm FQ4'19 presentation

Counterpoint Research is modeling a rebound in China smartphone sales (red line) in Q2 after a big dip during Q1. The Qualcomm CEO suggested China sales rebounded already in March. The ROW smartphone (light gray line) will see a smaller decline in Q1 followed by a dip in Q2 and an eventual rebound by Q4/Q1.

The research firm sees the virus causing a 6-month delay in the normal smartphone replacement cycle. The good news for Qualcomm is that the delay could push a consumer from buying a 4G iPhone 11 with an Intel chip in the current period into buying a 5G iPhone with a Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm.

If Foxconn is right, the 5G iPhone could still ship in the Fall and make the holiday selling period. The end result would be a net positive to Qualcomm heading into FY21 which starts October 1.

Positive For FY21

While a lot of sectors will see catchup demand in 2021, most sectors have lost sales. The travel sector won't see conferences replaced and numerous sporting events won't take place and can't be made up at a later date.

For the wireless sector, sales will be delayed at most as businesses and consumers have to replace aging technology. In such a case, Qualcomm could see a boost in FY21 as more consumers delay purchases from the current quarter to past October 1. The analysts cutting EPS estimates for FY21 make absolutely no sense.

Data by YCharts

Analysts had the company earning over $6.10 per share in FY21 only 90 days ok. My previous analysis had Qualcomm on pace to finally generate the $7 EPS target, maybe even without a solution to Huawei not paying royalties. Having Apple in the fold and back to buying modem chips with the 5G iPhone actually opens up the opportunity for a bigger boost to EPS estimates next year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm remains cheap and 5G demand should only get a boost once getting past some supply disruption scenarios. The wireless giant just hiked the quarterly dividend by 4.8% to $0.65 for a 3.6% dividend yield going forward.

The stock is an extreme value at 10x normalized FY21 EPS estimates and a solid dividend yield.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.