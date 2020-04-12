From Production Cuts To Oil Discovery To Lower Costs, Petrobras Can Remain A Key Oil Player

Oil plunging to the $20/barrel range has caused dozens of producers, pipeline operators and exploratory firms to sink rapidly amidst a lack of cooperation between Saudi and Russian executives and a growing fear of a demand plunge from coronavirus. Brazilian powerhouse Petrobras (PBR) has fallen 58% YTD, even after a 68% rally off its March 18 low. Even with production cuts, Petrobras' total production remains reasonably stable, and it has discovered oil in two of its exploratory wells. The firm also announced plans to cut costs and increase savings while drawing credit to increase short-term liquidity. Current credit ratings sit one grade below investment and have stable and positive outlooks from the ratings agencies.

2019 Performance

2019 saw the implementation of a new strategy within Petrobras aimed at the maximization of employed capital and reduction in cost of capital. Petrobras' market capitalization by year-end had increased ~25% to 101.1 billion, beating the rest of the industry. R$30 billion was raised in secondary share offerings, with R$22 billion coming from a sale in February 2020 - with tanking oil prices, a struggling share price, and fear about the Brazilian economy and strength of the real, 55,000 individual investors still purchased shares, a fact that Petrobras acknowledges as "remarkable for the development of the local capital market."

For the year, oil production rose above 3 million bpd among a decrease in average cash lifting cost of $3 per boe (a 31.6% decrease from 2018). Reducing the cash lifting cost allowed Petrobras to reduce its total costs of revenue by ~$7 billion for the YoY period; operating expenses also fell by ~$5 billion. Even as crude prices fell from the $70 to the $60 range, net income remained at $9.3 billion.

Petrobras has one of the highest indebtedness in its industry and the world, with a gross debt of $84.3 billion in 2018. Strong cash flow, divestitures and investments provided enough cash flow for Petrobras to reduce debt by ~$21 billion and rearrange shorter-term debt into lower-rate, longer-term debt, leaving it with ~$63.2 billion in gross debt. Average maturity of the debt in years increased from 9.14 to 10.42, lightening the long0term load of interest payments slightly.

Exports by Region

Source: Petrobras 2019 Report

China remains Petrobras' key importer of crude, while refined oil products are split between the US and Singapore for key importers. Even with coronavirus, China's net crude imports increased for the January-February YoY period, from ~81 million tonnes to ~86 million tonnes. With China the key importer of crude for Petrobras, overall exports should not be affected as of yet, unless March-April imports and consumption decreased.

Production Cuts, Discoveries and Projects

A first time production cut of 100,000 bpd had been increased to 200,000 bpd on April 1, and an announcement on April 7 set the daily average of 2.07 million bpd for the month. These cuts have been taken in response to global oil production cuts. China's net imports of crude from Petrobras should not change on a percentage basis, although it will reflect a lower net number of million tonnes imported due to the month-long production cut.

Petrobras has recently announced two new discoveries in the first week in April as well as four new projects during 2019 for C-M-477, Buzios, Itapu, and Aram. The first of the new discoveries was announced on April 2, with the discovery located in Bloco Uirapuru, part of the Santos Basin. Assessments are being undertaken currently to determine the oil production capacity; Petrobras is the well operator with 30% stake, with Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) having a 28% stake and Petrogal 14%. The second discovery was announced on April 7 and is located in Bloco Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde in the Campos Basin, where Petrobras has existing projects; Petrobras is the sole operator of the well.

Bloco C-M-477 of the Campos Basin is one of the four projects purchased. It is operated by Petrobras and BP (NYSE:BP) in a 70/30% stake share. Buzios is being prepped for production, has the largest offshore oil field worldwide, and lifting costs below $4 per barrel, allowing for higher margins on this project when production begins. Bloco Itapu has proven large reserves and was still relatively untapped in 2017 prior to Petrobras' acquisition of the project. Oil reserves were 1,316.14 billion barrels, and natural gas 17,995.5 billion m3 (approximately 646.1 million btu). Accumulated production as of 2017 was .01 million barrels of oil and .12 million m3, leaving large reserves left for Petrobras to extract.

Profitability by Segment

Source: Petrobras 2019 Report

Exploration and production remains Petrobras' most profitable segment, with a gross margin of 45.89% and a net margin of 24.99%. Although refining generates the largest revenues of all segments, the high fixed costs associated with the process leave only an 8.82% gross and 1.37% net margin. Petrobras' management has worked to lower costs and continue to do so in the upcoming years in order to fulfill its pillars of increasing return on employed capital. Refining and exploration will be the two key components, with decreasing lifting costs benefiting exploration net income and decreasing refining costs and operational expenses aimed at boosted net margins in refining.

Operational Cost Cutting

Petrobras has already committed itself to a goal of reducing operating expenses by $2 billion for 2020, and in a report from April 1, additional steps were taken to save ~R$700 million through postponement of payments to employees, reduction of daily working hours, and shift changes to approximately 3,200 employees. Subsidiary Transpetro has expected to save R$507 million in costs for the year. These cost-cutting measures from Petrobras and subsidiaries have been incurred as part of 2019's plan, although now are increasingly important to float margins and net income after crude oil prices have tanked and production cuts have been put in effect.

Credit Ratings and New Debt

Source: Petrobras Ratings

With its $63 billion in gross debt outstanding, at least $9 billion in revolving credit, and newly issued R$3 billion in notes in 2019, credit ratings are very fair at BB- and Ba2. For the most recent R$3 billion offering, payments will be made in three series, with the first due in 2026, the second series due in 2029, and the third due in 2025 and 2026, half in each year.

Petrobras had been investment-grade throughout the extent of the financial crisis, and only plunged below during Brazil's economic crisis. Credit ratings outlook is stable and positive, reflecting a recovery in bonds as well as Brazilian economic conditions. Shown below is the price of Petrobras' 2023 $3.5 billion senior unsecured note, with prices at 60 at the worst of the crisis, and the recovery back to the current price at 95.

Source: FINRA

Outlook

Petrobras' two recent discoveries and four acquired projects should help to boost long-term production, with large proven reserves in oil and natural gas in both the Buzios and Itapu projects. The company has set a goal of operational expense reduction and additional savings measures installed during late March to increase margins and return on capital employed. Production of oil has decreased for the month with global output falling, but decreasing lifting costs should allow net margin some flexibility on lower output, although Chinese crude imports remain strong. Petrobras has immense debt and had decreased its gross debt from 2018, although it needs continuous substantial free cash flow to pay down more debt each year. Credit ratings remain fair with neutral and positive outlooks, and Petrobras sold R$3 billion in mid-maturity notes in 2019 as well as R$22 billion in shares to Brazilian investors, boosting the local economy. Current oil prices are painful for the industry, yet Petrobras should be able to see this through as one of the largest and most influential companies in Brazil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.