DIS: The Magical World Is Frozen

The Studio Entertainment segment has seen all their future films pushed back four months to a year, for films scheduled for 2020 release.

Disney Plus is a major winner in all this, growing to over 50m subscribers, but this part of the business is still investing for the future.

Disney has seen a complete shutdown throughout various parts of the business which will have significant impacts for the foreseeable future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has literally impacted every industry outside of healthcare. This has caused chaos in the markets today, and uncertainty. Not knowing the full impact of this pandemic for some time has investors scrambling to figure out whether to sell, buy, or hold their current investments.

Some businesses are being impacted more than others, especially those in the hospitality and leisure industry. Airlines, hotels and resorts, theaters, and theme parks are all completely closed.

This leads me to The Walt Disney Company (DIS), a corporation I admire for their creativity and ability to adapt through the years. This is a testament to the superb leadership the company has had over the years, led by former CEO Bob Iger. Mr. Iger led the company from 2005 to 2020.

However, though I love and adore the company, as an investor, DIS shares do not look attractive at the current price point, and let me explain.

Disney Is Being Severely Impacted By This Pandemic

As I mentioned at the opening, Disney has long been a favorite of mine for years, but I believe the company is going to be impacted severely from this pandemic. The company operates as a leisure company, and with this virus I believe leisure will be one of the last industries to recover.

Let me first lay out the various segments of the business. At the conclusion of 2019, which is the end of Q1 for the company, here is the reporting segments for Disney and there related percentage of revenue and operating income.

Let’s first touch on Parks & Resorts. As you can see, Parks & Resorts is the company’s most profitable segment with an operating margin of 32%. The segment accounts for 58% of total operating margins for the company. The company closed their Disneyland Shanghai theme park on January 25th, Disneyland & California Adventure on March 14th, and Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris on March 16th. All parks still remain closed to this day and Disney will begin furloughs, effective April 14th.

As such, the company will have been open for only two thirds of the first quarter, which also happen to be the slowest months of the entire year. March and April are when things start to pick up for the Mouse House as tourists flock to their destinations for spring break. This will be a major hit to Disney to not have their most profitable business open during spring break and to still be closed roughly half way through April.

Let’s be optimistic and say the parks reopen sometime in May, will guests be running to the turnstiles to get back into one of the most crowded and anti-social distancing location on planet earth? Disneyland is like a germ bomb city and after going through this shelter in place for roughly two months, I doubt many consumers will be willing to risk going to Disneyland. I understand guests will still visit, but revenues will be far below expectations in my mind.

The second most profitable piece of the business happens to be the company’s studio entertainment segment, which has been on an incredible run the past few years with hits from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar coming through in big ways. The studio entertainment segment accounts for 24% of total operating income and operates with margins of 25%. Do not really need to say much here really as it’s pretty straightforward the impact COVID-19 will have on this segment with all theaters closed.

The company’s latest movie, Onward, hit theaters in early March and had a few lackluster weekends as news of the virus spread grew dire, as such, the movie collected $61.6 million in domestic sales translating to less than 7 million tickets. The movie is now streaming on Disney+ for subscribers and has been ultra-popular.

Needless to say, theaters are not opening anytime soon, and similar to the theme park situation above, how eager are consumers going to be to run out to a theater after the shelter in place restrictions are lifted.

Disney understands this as well, as such, they have already begun pushing back their full slate of films through 2022. Here is a list of their updated slate. The company’s only scheduled release for 2020 is Mulan, which was originally scheduled for March 27th release and is now scheduled for July 24th, which may be pushed back again. The July 24th date was the planned release date of the studio’s Jungle Cruise, starring the Rock, which has now been pushed back a full year.

The last segment I will discuss with you is Media Networks. Media Networks operates with operating margins of 22% and accounts for 41% of the company’s total operating margin, second largest behind Parks & Resorts. In case you have been sleeping in a cave for the past month, all sports across the globe have been suspended for the time being. Disney’s media networks segments relies on sporting events in order for them to sell ads on their programs, which is not happening right now. As such, the company’s networks, such as ESPN, have hundreds of airtime hours to fill.

On a more positive note, Disney announced that their Disney+ service, which was launched five months ago, surpassed 50 million paid subscribers. If there is something to take out of all this, it’s the fact that with everyone home, it has allowed millions of consumers to use the service. With the service being so new, the shelter in place restrictions have been a big boost to subscriber growth.

However, the DTC segment is still fully in investment mode, as they look to continue to grow the subscriber base here in the US and abroad. The service currently operates in more than a dozen countries. Though this is extremely positive for this particular segment, it will not be able to curb the big losses expected in every other segment of the business.

Investor Takeaway

Disney is being impacted from all angles of their business, outside of Disney+. Parks and Resorts are closed, their cruise line is shuttered, movie slate has been pushed back months, and the sports world is entirely on hold. I do not believe the effects of this virus are being fully priced in at current levels.

Do not get me wrong, I love The Walt Disney Company, but I trade with my mind and not my heart. The positive boost we see with the news regarding subscriber growth I would use to sell, as I believe we will see a much better opportunity to buy shares of DIS in the near future.

