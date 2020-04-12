Canadian National Railway Is Fairly Valued Now

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is due to report its Q1 2020 results on 04/27/2020, but that does not mean we cannot take a look at this railway firm and its prospects now, especially since its currently trading on par with fair value.

It is common knowledge at this point that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the markets worldwide. The Saudi-Russian oil price war also had an impact on the markets as well. The upshot of this set of circumstances is that a number of stocks which had been overvalued for a considerable time are now either undervalued or trading at fair value. Canadian National Railway is one such stock. And it merits consideration for the following reasons.

First, competitive threats to Canadian National Railway are close to non-existent. The major railroad companies, such as Canadian National Railway, Union Pacific (UNP), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) subsidiary BNSF have every major route and port sown up. It would be costly to replicate a similar network, and quite pointless. In any case, North America's increasing population density makes the prospect of establishing such a network unfeasible.

Second, while Union Pacific and BNSF enjoy a virtual duopoly over the western U.S., Canadian National Railway enjoys the distinction of being the only transcontinental Canadian railway, and with a network of approximately 20,000 route-miles across Canada and the U.S., maintained by 24,000 railroaders, it is also Canada's largest railway.

Canadian National Railway operates a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles. Image provided by Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway has expanded this network through acquisitions. In March 2019, it acquired trucking and transportation provider TransX for an undisclosed sum. In May, it acquired the intermodal division of H&R Transport, and in August it acquired 220 miles of track from rail company CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). These acquisitions will strengthen Canadian National Railway's role in transporting goods across long distances in a fuel-efficient manner and enable it to remain profitable - said profitability being evident from its 40.79% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures generated over the past five years.

Year Revenue (C$) Revenue ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2015 12.61 billion 9.03 billion 3.54 billion 2.53 billion 2016 12.04 billion 8.62 billion 3.64 billion 2.61 billion 2017 13.04 billion 9.34 billion 5.48 billion 3.92 billion 2018 14.32 billion 10.25 billion 4.33 billion 3.1 billion 2019 14.92 billion 10.68 billion 4.22 billion 3.02 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Canadian National Railway's investor relations page.

Shareholders have benefited from this profitability too, as is clear from the 23.63% return on equity and the 20-year streak of consecutively rising dividends, which should continue given the 39.95% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of C$2.06 billion ($1.47 billion). The security of this dividend, as well as the financial strength of the firm in general, is all but guaranteed by Canadian National Railway's balance sheet. Long-term debt of C$12.25 billion ($8.77 billion) is offset by a net worth of C$18.04 billion ($12.91 billion), and total current liabilities of C$4.29 billion ($3.07 billion) are offset by total current assets of C$2.83 billion ($2.03 billion), cash on hand worth C$588 million ($420.94 million), and total accounts receivable of C$1.21 billion ($866.21 million).

Canadian National Railway has consecutively raised its dividend for 20 years. Image provided by Canadian National Railway.

However, railroads are a capital-intensive business, as it is costly to maintain a rail network, and consequently earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is only projected to be 6.39%. Consequently, a price either close to fair value or at a discount to same is required here.

At close of market on 04/08/2020, Canadian National Railway traded at a share price of $80.58. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/08/2020, Canadian National Railway traded at a share price of $80.58 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, based on earnings per share of $4.13. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 18.34, and the current dividend yield of 2.01% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.64%. This mixed picture makes it imperative to clarify what fair value for Canadian National Railway is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.30 (19.52 / 15 = 1.30) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $61.99 (80.58 / 1.30 = 61.99). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.06 (19.52 / 18.34 = 1.06) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $76.02 (80.58 / 1.06 = 76.02).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.82 (1.64 / 2.01 = 0.82) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $98.26 (80.58 / 0.82 = 98.26). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $78.76 (61.99 + 76.02 + 98.26 / 3 = 78.76). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is trading on par with fair value at this time.

In summary, Canadian National Railway is a key part of the transportation chain, is Canada's largest railway, and is Canada's only transcontinental railway - none of which is likely to change long term. It is likely to continue being an excellent holding for current shareholders such as Bill Gates (who owns 17,126,874 shares as of 02/14/2020) and is currently at a price that prospective shareholders should consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.