Nine Energy Service Is Held Captive By Operational And Financial Concerns

While the small-diameter coiled tubing units were already weak before the coronavirus crisis hit energy demand, the large-diameter market, too, has not been spared. Following the lack of onshore energy activity, Nine Energy Service (NINE) exited the Well Services operation in Canada and divested the Production Solutions segment due to the lack of sufficient profitability. The company faces financial risks related to debt repayment in the medium-term. So, the stock has lost much of its value in the past year. Despite that, the relative valuation multiple suggests the stock is overvalued at this level. I do not expect the stock price to show positive momentum in the short-term.

On the other hand, demand for NINE's dissolvable plugs can increase as drilling efficiency improves and there is a greater focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors. The commercialization of its technologically enhanced product suite can increase its revenues and boost margins going into 2021. The company has lowered its capex budget considerably in 2020 to increase free cash flow. I think it will be prudent to stay away from this stock until there are signs of a robust energy market recovery.

The Asset-Light Strategy And Commercialization

Upstream customers' budget cut has affected Nine Energy's business strategy significantly. The company is also maintaining an asset-light business model that satisfies the management's target ROIC (return on invested capital) and adjusted operating margin. Functionally, it looks to concentrate its efforts on developing dissolvable and composite plug technologies.

Following up with the current focus, NINE sold its Well Services division in August 2019 and reduced its employee base. During Q3, it completed the sale of its Production Solutions segment and closed down wireline operations in Canada. The move left NINE entirely focused on completions activity while reducing headcount by 35% year-over-year, which will also help lower the fixed costs and reduce future capital expenditures.

The management believes that its dissolvable and composite plugs will increase market share in Canada and will drive profitability in 2020 and beyond. The company commercialized its low-temperature dissolvable Stinger plugs in multiple basins. More recently, it has begun trials for the high-temperature dissolvable plug, which it plans to market in Q3 2020. The advantages with these dissolvable plugs are that they require low capital commitment and are seen as an extension of the company's move towards an asset-light policy. Plus, NINE will have patents and exclusive supplier arrangements that will provide heightened entry barrier to prospective competitors.

New Product Introduction Continues

In this context, I will discuss some of the company's latest technological innovations. The low-temperature dissolvable plugs have concluded successful trials in the Northeast, Permian, Rockies, MidCon, and Canada. The plugs can lower customers' plug and mill-out costs by more than 60% and can increase the internal rate of return by 5%. Investors may also note that the company's high temp dissolvable plug utilizes proven materials and is less risky.

In addition to the dissolvable plugs, NINE's other prominent offerings include Scorpion Composite Plugs (eliminates drill bit trips and reduces cycle time), Breakthru Casing Flotation Device (for ultra-long laterals), and FlowGun Toe Valve (eliminates intervention). These completions services and products are used in multi-pad drilling, which is significantly more expensive than the single-well pad completions. According to the company's estimates, in 2020, there will be 8,700 wellbores in operations, while each well requires ~70 plugs. The company's management does expect the top line to benefit in Q1 or Q2 from such initiatives. However, as all three new technologies are commercialized, revenues and margin will be boosted in 2H 2020 and into 2021.

Challenges In Coiled Tubing Market

NINE's Coiled Tubing unit saw decreased activity in Q3. As activity froze in the MidCon in Haynesville and upstream capex took a step back, pricing remained under pressure. The situation was compounded by new units flowing into the market at low rates, which depressed operating margins. According to the company's estimates, between 2017 and 2019, the number of large diameter units increased by ~50%. Since these units typically require significant capex, many of NINE's competitors lowered to put units into work. Also, longer lateral and multi-well pad development in coil drill-out can lead to higher non-productive time. The company completed the sale of two of its small diameter units in Q4. It may stack or discontinue some more units in the coming quarters if the price continues to stay low.

What's The Outlook And Q1 Guidance?

Two black swan events have crippled the energy industry in 2020 so far. The coronavirus outbreak and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown are the two most significant short-term challenges ahead of the energy industry. COVID-19 could lower global E&P project sanctioning by up to $131 billion, or about 68% year-on-year, estimates Rystad. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (or EIA), the U.S. crude production is expected to fall by 470,000 barrels per day (or BPD), and demand is set to drop by about 1.3 million BPD in 2020.

In this challenging background, NINE now expects the Q1 2020 revenues to range between $150 million and $160 million, which represents a ~5% decrease compared to Q4 2019 (at the guidance midpoint). It expects EBITDA to range between $10 million and $13 million, which represents a marginal fall (1% down) compared to Q4.

Analyzing The Q4 Financial Results

In Q4 2019, Nine Energy Service's top line decreased by 12% compared to Q3 2019. On a year-over-year basis, the revenue decline was steeper (down 22%) in Q4. The gross profit margin contracted to 14.3% from 18% a quarter ago. As I already discussed in my previous article, the company divested the Production Solutions segment in September 2019 to reduce expenses.

What Are The Current Drivers?

Although the revenue decline in Q4 looks massive, it was unduly affected by the absence of revenues from Production Solutions and Canadian Wireline (which the company sold). The company's cementing business was relatively resilient in 2019, although the mounting pricing pressure started catching up within 2020. In Q4, the cementing activity was down by approximately 8% (quarter-over-quarter), although the U.S. wells drilled decreased by ~13% during the same period.

The U.S. Northeast region was significantly affected after activity fell by more than 50%. So, the company now focuses on gaining market share. It only fields its Wireline and Completion tool because these are capital-light and can generate returns, even price, and activity continues to deteriorate.

The company's U.S. Wireline activity saw steeper fall in the Permian in Q4. The Permian Basin accounts for ~45% of the company's sales, while the Northeast accounts for ~20%. The majority of the company's customers are very large or supermajors, while its customers in the Northeast are relatively small. Since most of the major oil corporations cut down the 2020 capex budget significantly, it is evident that NINE's top line and margin will be adversely affected during the year.

What's The Current Financial State?

As of December 31, 2019, NINE had $192 million in liquidity. The company's debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0x is higher than many of its peers. I discussed more on the debt structure in my previous article here.

In FY2019, NINE's cash flow from operations was $101 million, which was an increase of 13% from a year ago. Despite steady revenues during this period, the company's working capital requirement decreased in FY2019, leading to the rise in CFO. The company expects capex to fall by over 65% in FY2020. Although the company has sufficient liquidity to fund capex, it might want to stabilize free cash flows to avoid further strains on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NINE is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.7x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion implies lower EBITDA. The stock is currently trading at a discount to the average of 7.0x since Q2 2018.

EBITDA is expected to decrease more sharply than the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than peers' (NBR, PUMP, and OIS) average of 3.3x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated NINE a "buy" in April. Four of the analysts rated it a "hold," while two recommended a "sell" (includes "very bullish.") The consensus target price is $3.05, which at the current price, yields 239% returns.

What's The Take On NINE?

As the Coronavirus crisis hit energy demand, the upstream operators accelerated their capex cutting spree. The E&P market in North America onshore has been destabilized and faces an existential threat. While the small-diameter coiled tubing units were already weak before the storm, the large-diameter market, too, has not been spared. These factors have dealt a blow to NINE's revenue and margin growth prospects. The company has exited the Well Services operation in Canada and divested the Production Solutions segment due to the lack of sufficient profitability.

As the multi-pad drilling efficiency keeps improving, so is the demand for high and low-temperature dissolvable plugs because of their low drill-out time, risk mitigation features, and reduced carbon footprint. We may see its revenues and margin boosted later this year and into the next year when some of its new technologies are commercialized. NINE has lowered its capex budget considerably in 2020 to increase free cash flow. However, there are financial risks related to debt repayment in the medium-term. I think it is unlikely that the returns from the stock price will be positive in the short-term.

