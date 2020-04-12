XLK Weekly: Following Last Week's Pullback, The Relief Rally Continued To 86.68s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 83.18s as resistance. This primary expectation did not play out key support, 76s, held before a gap higher open in Monday’s auction began a rally phase. Price discovery higher ensued through key resistance, 83s, to 86.68s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 85.20s.

06-09 April 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as last week’s key support, 76s, held. Linear price discovery higher developed in Monday’s trade to 84.25s into Monday’s close. The rally continued early in Tuesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 86.68s. Buyers trapped there, halting the rally as retracement ensued to 82.86s into Tuesday’s close.

Rotation higher resumed to 85.53s in Wednesday’s auction following Tuesday’s pullback as balance developed. Wednesday’s late buyers initially held the auction, driving price higher to 86.63s in Thursday’s trade, re-testing key resistance. Buyers trapped there as resistance held before a minor pullback developed to 84.60s, ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 85.20s.

This week’s auction saw key support, 76s, hold early week resulting in continuation of the relief rally from 68s. Within the larger context, it remains likely that the market seeks a potential retracement high following the breakdown below January support, 94.71s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to key resistance, 86s-87s. Buy-side failure at this key resistance would target key demand clusters below, 79.25s-75.96s/70s-68.10s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key area would target key supply above, 87.65s-89.44s/92s-94s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is sell-side barring failure of 87s as resistance. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bearish barring failure of 94.71s as resistance.

When looking under the hood of XLK, the performance of the ETF hinges largely upon the behavior of two stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Together, they have accounted for +678 and +551 basis points of XLK’s return since the January 2019 low, respectively. As go Microsoft and Apple, so goes the XLK.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index, saw a historic collapse in breadth from February into March before a historic rise in breadth back to bullish extreme. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, saw similar behavior. Breadth remains in a bullish extreme state. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure is bearish while breadth has reached lofty bullish extreme yet again. Despite the large price movement lower in recent weeks, it remains most probable that the corrective phase is not yet complete.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.