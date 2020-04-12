CVS Health: Upside Potential With Limited Risk

I've followed CVS Health (CVS) closely for a number of years. While I considered the company well managed and the shares undervalued, I eschewed an investment after the firm froze the dividend. I agree the move was a prudent measure to lower debt stemming from the Aetna acquisition. However, I believed market sentiment and a lack of enthusiasm from dividend growth investors would make the stock dead money, or worse.

I was correct in that assumption. The shares struggled until the middle of last year when they began to gain steam, then fell again as 2020 dawned. With impeccable timing (note the sarcasm), I decided to invest in CVS. I sold a put on the stock in late February. I think it was literally the morning the market began its downward spiral.

The good news is that I got the shares for 6% less than they cost the day I sold the option. The bad news is that I hold a paper loss of roughly 7%.

Prospective investors in CVS should be aware the company has a significant debt burden. There is also execution risk in the Aetna acquisition. And, of course, we have the specters of the COVID-19 crisis and opioid lawsuits haunting investors.

Nonetheless, the company is paying down debt, and the Aetna acquisition is bearing fruit. Furthermore, by some valuation metrics, the shares are selling at bargain basement levels. For the last five years, CVS traded for roughly 10 times cash flow and 12.5 times forward earnings. Today you can invest in the company for a bit over 7 times 2021 projected cash flow and less than 8 times next year's EPS forecast.

A bear will say next year's forecasts are meaningless. A bull will wonder how deep and how long the current headwinds will last before the stock rebounds.

The Aetna Acquisition And Debt

The Aetna acquisition resulted in debt to the tune of $40 billion. Upon the acquisition of Aetna, S&P reduced the company's debt rating from BBB+ to BBB with a stable outlook. Moody's cut its rating to Baa2 from Baa1 with a negative outlook. During 2019, the company spent approximately $4.9 billion to pay down debt. The graph below gives the firm's debt maturity schedule.

Source: Investor Presentation

Over the next four years, we will see an average of $6 billion to $7 billion dedicated to debt reduction. While that is a princely sum, the company's cash flow from operations (CFO) totaled over $12.8 billion in 2019. I should add that represents a nearly 45% increase in CFO from the previous year. Management guides for a leverage ratio in the low 3X range by 2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

Management forecasts $800 million to $900 million in integration synergies in 2020. For those that are skeptical of that estimate, it should be noted CVS projected $300 to $350 million in integration synergies in 2019 and delivered $500 million. The same is true of EPS guidance for 2019 which was projected at $6.75 to $6.90, while actual results were $7.08.

Medical memberships increased from 22.1 million in Q418 to 22.9 million in Q419, and CVS projects memberships will increase by 1% to 2.25% in 2020. Revenues for the healthcare segment are forecast to jump 6.5% to 7.5%.

The Aetna side of CVS offers a boost to growth for the company. An intrinsic aspect of the acquisition is that those insured through Aetna will be more likely to use CVS as their preferred pharmacy, thereby driving long-term growth.

A Glance At 2019 Results

CVS reported $257 billion in revenues in 2019, a 32% increase YoY. The company's Medicare Advantage business grew at a rate three times that of the industry average. As previously stated, the company made significant headway in reducing debt. Total revenues increased by 6.2%, and cash flow from operations was up nearly 45%.

Pharmacy Services revenues jumped 6.2% with comp scripts increasing 6.9%. Total pharmacy claims processed increased a tad over 10%.

The retail segment increased revenues by 2.5%.

An Initiative That Could Drive Growth

CVS has a goal to open 1,500 HealthHubs by 2021. Combined with the company's MinuteClinics, CVS claims its practitioners can treat 80% of the health concerns addressed by primary care physicians.

A pilot program in Houston resulted in increased foot traffic and MinuteClinic visits, boosted store margins and resulted in an increase in prescription fulfillment within stores. In 2019 the company added HealthHubs to stores in Tampa, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

CVS Has A History Of Sound Execution

It is reasonable for investors to consider the execution risk involved in the Aetna deal; however, pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Caremark stands as an example of a major acquisition that drove CVS revenues and provided diversification from a retail format.

Source: Drug Channels

Acquiring a PBM allowed CVS to eliminate a major inefficiency in the pharmaceutical value chain. A significant source of revenue for PBM's stems from rebates provided by drug manufacturers. Consequently, there is no incentive for a PBM to offer the least expensive drugs to pharmacies or insurers. The same holds true of a pharmacy providing prescriptions to insured customers. By melding the PBM, pharmacy, and insurer into one business, those inefficiencies are eliminated. In turn, this can provide Aetna with a cost advantage over rivals.

CVS expanded the company's retail operations in a low risk fashion by teaming up with Target (TGT) in 2015 and now through a deal with Schnuck Markets. The Target partnership added 1,660 pharmacies to the company's portfolio while the Schnuck deal will add an additional 99 locations.

Today, 75% of the US population lives within 3 miles of a CVS pharmacy.

Valuation

As I write these words, CVS trades for $61.11 a share. The average 12-month target price of 22 analysts is $80.16. The average of the three analysts rating the company in the last 30 days is $69. The company has a forward PE of 7.86 and a PEG of 2.01.

One should note that from late 2008 through early 2011 (the Great Recession and its aftermath), the company's PE bounced around between the mid nines to the low twelves.

The following chart gives a picture of CVS revenues during that time period.

Source: Metrics Macrotrends/Chart by author

You can see annual revenues reflect a business that withstood the Great Recession better than most.

My Perspective

CVS shares took a tumble following Sanders' strong showing in the Nevada primary. Investors' concerns regarding a Medicare for all health system have since dissipated, and the stock is holding up well during the current crisis.

As noted throughout this article, the company has synergies that should drive shareholder value. Of importance at this juncture is that the company's position as a healthcare provider relieves investors from a degree of downside risk.

Source: Investor Presentation

From this day through 2034, an average of 300,000 baby boomers retire each month. Those demographics drive prescription rates. The disruptions caused by COVID-19 do not decrease demand for generic and/or prescription drugs, and unlike most retailers, the business model followed by CVS means the impact of COVID-19 has a lessened impact on revenues and profits.

CVS is far from moribund. The chart below provides evidence of the company's sustained growth.

(Source: Investor fact sheet)

Despite my less-than-sanguine perspective on the economy, I rate CVS as a Buy. While I do not see as great an upside for the shares as most of the companies I've rated recently, I believe there is less downside risk for the stock during this crisis. CVS is a prime candidate for investors seeking less risk in a turbulent market.

CVS is the sort of stock that meets a buy and hold investor's criteria. It is trading for a reasonable valuation, has prospects for continued long-term growth and has limited downside.

I will add that I consider the current dividend as secure. CVS has a payout ratio under 40%, so even if this crisis restricts revenues, the company will likely sustain the dividend. I do not anticipate growth in the dividend over the short term, considering its need to pay down debt.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.