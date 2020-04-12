Global Equity Outlook: The U.S. Versus The Rest

This 6.2pp divergence in return prospects between the U.S. and the MSCI World Ex-U.S. reflects the fact that the U.S. has outperformed to such a degree over recent years despite no significant outperformance in the country’s fundamentals.

We forecast real returns on the MSCI World to be -2.3% per year over the next decade reflecting U.S. returns of -4.8% and MSCI Ex-U.S. returns of 1.4%.

The negative outlook masks a divergence between the U.S., where returns are likely to be deeply negative, and the rest of the developed world, where return prospects have turned positive.

The long-term outlook for the MSCI World has improved slightly over the past few months thanks to the retreat in valuations, but real return prospects remain negative.

The long-term outlook for the MSCI World has improved slightly over the past few months thanks to the retreat in valuations. However, real return prospects remain negative owing to a combination of still-elevated valuations and a weak growth outlook. Fiscal and monetary stimulus measures have raised the long-term nominal outlook but only due to the increased likelihood of high inflation.

That said, expensive valuations and weak real return prospects in the MSCI World masks a huge divergence between the U.S., where long-term returns are likely to be deeply negative, and rest of the developed world, where return prospects have turned positive. We are therefore short the S&P500 (SPY) and long the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) which tracks the MSCI World Ex-U.S. index.

Breakdown Of Equity Market Drivers

Equity market real returns are driven by three factors: the dividend yield (gains from income), changes in the dividend yield (capital gains from valuation changes), and real dividend growth (capital gains from fundamentals). Over the long term, dividends tend to grow at the same pace as earnings which grow at the same pace as sales and GDP growth. Any divergences in dividends as a share of GDP or sales tend to mean revert over time. Therefore, we can break down long-term returns into the following four components:

Payout-Adjusted Dividend Yield: The payout-adjusted dividend yield adjusts current dividend payments for their share of GDP or sales, assuming that dividend payments will mean revert to long-term averages as has been the case in the past. This metric provides a combined yield and valuation figure all in one.

Real GDP Growth: We can then add to the payout-adjusted dividend yield our forecast for real GDP growth which provides a figure of the outlook for long-term real returns assuming no change in valuations.

Valuation Changes: Over a ~10-year horizon valuations tend to be the most important driver of real returns as they swing much more aggressively than fundamental changes. The change in the payout-adjusted dividend yield has represented over half of the total returns on the MSCI World since the March 2009 low as valuations have gone from slightly expensive to very expensive. Our forecasts assume valuations mean revert over the course of our 10-year forecast period.

Required Rate Of Return: This reflects the rate of returns investors require in order to accept risk. Historically this figure has averaged around 6.5% in real terms. However, with the all-out push from policymakers to support the stock market and with real interest rates likely to average a few percentage points below historical averages we assume that going forward the required rate of return in equities will be lower. How much lower is definitely up for debate and but our assumption is 4.0%. Our view is that the weaker real GDP growth outlook compared to the past will mean equity investors become willing to accept lower returns compared to the past. That said, the risk is that we see a repeat of the early 1980s period where double-digit inflation resulted in a spike in the required rate of return to the extent that valuations plunged and even nominal returns were weak.

The outlook for 10-year returns is therefore calculated as:

((PADY/(RRR-RGDP))^((1/10)-1)*100)+PADY+RGDP

Where PADY is the Payout-Adjusted Dividend Yield, RGDP is real GDP growth, and RRR is the required rate of return.

Real Total Return Prospects Still Negative

As the table shows, we forecast the MSCI World to return -2.3% over the next decade thanks to a 4.9pp valuation reduction, 0.3pp real GDP growth, and a 2.3pp dividend yield. This compares with 6.0% over the past 50 years and over 10% since the March 2009 low.

MSCI World Total Return Outlook and Breakdown

Current Dividend Yield Payout-Adjusted Dividend Yield Required Rate Of Real Return Long-Term Real GDP Growth Outlook Valuation Mean Reversion Contribution Total Return S&P500 2.3 1.7 4.0 0.5 -7.0 -4.8 MSCI World Ex-U.S. 3.9 3.3 4.0 0.0 -1.9 1.4 MSCI World 2.9 2.3 4.0 0.3 -4.9 -2.3

Source: Bloomberg, author's calculations

U.S. Underperformance Highly Likely

The good news is that the negative outlook is entirely down to the weak S&P500 outlook. We forecast the S&P500 to return -4.8% per year over the next decade with valuation declines vastly outweighing dividend income and real GDP growth. This is in stark contrast to the outlook for the MSCI Ex-U.S. index where we forecast positive real total returns of 1.4% as slight valuation loss should be more than offset by dividend income.

Ex-U.S. Valuations Much More Attractive

The trailing 12-month dividend yields on the S&P500 and the MSCI World Ex-U.S. are 2.2% and 3.9% respectively. However, both of these figures reflect the fact that dividend payments relative to sales and GDP have risen to record levels. We fully expect dividend payouts to decline over the coming years as companies look to repair balance sheets rather than pay out dividends and engage in buybacks. Taking this decline into consideration we get a payout-adjusted dividend yield of 1.7% and 3.3% respectively.

Dividend Yield Vs Payout-Adjusted dividend Yield

Source: Bloomberg, Robert Shiller, author's calculations

U.S. Growth Advantage Insignificant

The outlook for real GDP growth is slightly stronger in the U.S. relative to the rest of the developed world, but not enough to meaningfully improve the long-term return outlook. As we argued HERE even assuming the coronavirus lockdowns come to an end in a few months, it will likely take years for the economy to recover its 2019 peak. In the best-case scenario, the U.S. economy will follow a similar recovery path as during the Global Financial Crisis, recovering its 2019 real GDP peak by 2024.

As for the rest of the developed world, the debt excesses are less prevalent than in the U.S., but the demographic outlooks are worse, with working-age population likely to average 0.5-1.0pp lower. Furthermore, these countries are likely less capable of adjusting to economic crises due to their less flexible labour markets. Overall we estimate that U.S. growth averages just 0.5% over the next decade from the 2019 peak, while the rest of the developed world experiences no growth.

U.S Underperformance To Reflect Past Outperformance

This 6.2pp divergence in return prospects between the U.S. and the MSCI World Ex-U.S. may seem extreme but it merely reflects the fact that the U.S. has outperformed to such a degree over recent years despite no significant outperformance in the country’s fundamentals. Over the past 25 years the S&P500 has outperformed the MSCI World Ex-U.S. index by almost three times. The chart below shows the breakdown of this outperformance.

Breakdown of Performance Of S&P500 Vs MSCI World Ex-U.S.

Source: Bloomberg

The U.S. has seen its share count contract boosting per share valuations but in total return terms this has been offset by higher dividend payments in the MSCI World Ex-USA. Similarly, while the U.S. has seen book values per share increase faster, it has also seen dividend payments as a share of book value decline, with these factors offsetting each other. Dividend payments in both indices have therefore been roughly equal, with almost the entire U.S. outperformance the result of investors paying a higher price for U.S. dividends relative to the rest of the world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.