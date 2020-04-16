Thoughts On The REIT Market Collapse

At these valuations, we are more bullish than we have ever been since we launched our service on Seeking Alpha.

REITs (VNQ) have historically provided better downside protection than the S&P 500 (SPY) during most recessions:

source

This lower volatility makes sense because REITs generate steady and predictable cash flow from long-term leases, and they are backed by durable real estate portfolio.

However, this time around, REITs are dropping even more than the broader stock market. REITs are down by nearly 30% - an unprecedented drop in just a few weeks:

Data by YCharts

What's unique about this bear market is that it's caused by a global health crisis. People are advised (or forced) to stay at home and to avoid crowded places. The market quickly turned this into a highly bearish scenario for real estate because if people are just sitting at home, they won't need offices, malls, hotels, movie theaters, or any other property.

The most affected REITs have dropped as much as 80% and are now priced for a high risk of bankruptcy. And even the least affected REITs have dropped by 20%-40%. This was the fastest drop in share prices ever experienced.

Does this extreme pessimism make sense?

No. We believe that the market is grossly overreacting for main five reasons:

This is a temporary issue, not a permanent one. REITs earn contractual cash flow. Balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been. Additional protection from insurances and government. 0% interest rates make REITs more valuable than ever before.

(1) This is a temporary issue, not a permanent one: Apparently, we do not need real estate anymore, as if this was a permanent issue with lasting effects to the way we live our lives. This does not make sense to us.

Virus outbreaks come and go. Some are more painful than others and may even put the world's economy into a recession. However, this is at most a temporary issue. The need for real estate does not go away. It may be temporarily disrupted, but its value is durable in the long run.

Things look bleak right now. But this is not the first time that we go through scary events. If REITs can survive the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded and a banking crisis, they also can survive this pandemic.

(2) REITs earn contractual cash flow: Real estate investments are unique in that they earn steady rent checks from the tenants who occupy the property. These tenants are locked into long lease terms which protect the landlord in case something like this happens. Today, the protection of a lease is especially valuable, but the public REIT market fails to recognize this protection. Even during the great financial crisis of 2008-2009, most tenants kept paying their rent in full and on time.

Today, most tenants are expected to keep paying their rent. Many property sectors including, industrial, healthcare, storage, etc. are not greatly affected. However, certain other sub-sectors are experiencing intense pressure and tenants are skipping rent payments. Retail real estate is the most affected because stores are closed and tenants do not have enough liquidity to keep paying rent. However, even here, the rent payments will resume as soon as the properties open up again.

Contrary to what many may think, getting out of a lease is not easy. Back when I worked in private equity real estate, we owned a net lease property leased to a fast food restaurant. The restaurant had been closed for many years because it was unprofitable, but even then, the rents kept getting paid. If you sign a multi-year lease, you have to stick to it.

(3) Balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been: REITs are conservative with finances. Today, loan to values are at around 35% on average. To put this into context, in my private equity days, the norm was closer to 60%. We would laugh off at the 35% LTVs of REITs.

Moreover, the debt maturities are longer and better staggered to avoid a liquidity crisis. As an example, EPR Properties (EPR) has no maturities until 2023 - leaving plenty of time to solve the coronavirus situation.

At High Yield Landlord, we always hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. We only invest in a REIT if we believe that it has the balance sheet to survive a recession. Granted some of our picks are facing uncertainty right now, but to the most part, our holdings enjoy strong balance sheets, plenty of liquidity, and well-staggered maturities.

(4) Additional protection from insurances and government: commercial properties are almost always insured against certain risks. This may include fires, earthquakes, and other natural disasters that force to temporarily close a property.

As an example, not too long ago when there were riots in Hong Kong, several malls had to temporarily close down. Insurance often picked up the bill for the lost income. With coronavirus, insurance may provide similar protection in certain cases. We are currently in the process of reaching out to different REITs to request more information on their property insurance and keep you posted when we know more.

In addition to the protection provided by insurance, the government has made it quite clear that it wants to limit the economic damage. The stimulus packages will benefit retail and hotel properties. It's not in the interest of anyone (except perhaps short sellers) to let these properties go into bankruptcy because of a temporary health crisis.

(5) 0% interest rates make REITs more valuable than ever before: One consequence of the crisis is that interest rates have been cut by 150 basis points, bringing them down to 0%.

This is a big deal for REITs because of two reasons: First off, REITs will be able to refinance their debt at exceptionally low interest rates, which will boost cash flow. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, this will drag cap rates down to unprecedented low levels.

Real estate is valued based on cap rates. The lower the cap rate, the more valuable real estate becomes. Example:

If a property generates $100,000 in net operating income.

At a 6% cap rates, it is worth: $1,666,666

However, at a 5% cap rate, it is worth: $2,000,000

Historically, when interest rates decline, cap rates also compress downward. In Europe, we already have seen this happen as cap rates have dropped to 3%-4% for good assets in strong locations. The US market still has a long way to go, and as cap rates drop by 100-200 basis points from here, REIT NAVs will be larger than ever before:

source

Consider the example of Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU): If cap rates were to drop to 5% or 4% here's how it would impact its NAV per share:

source

Bottom Line: Stick to the Game Plan

As in any bear market, emotions are running high and investors are panic selling. We can somewhat understand the sell off for cyclical businesses that will see their revenue drop by 50% overnight, but this is not the case of REITs, which own durable real estate and earn cash flow from long-term leases.

Tenants have no easy way out of the leases and we expect most of them to pay their rent, whether it is now, or three months from now. In select cases where tenants are strapped for cash, we expect landlords and / or governments to work out flexible solutions to whether the storm. REIT balance sheets are today the strongest they have ever been and this goes a long way.

Therefore, our game plan does not change. We cannot predict a bottom, but prices are cheap today, and buying in times of crisis is a strategy that has always paid off. We will continue to favor REITs with strong balance sheets and long lease terms in the coming weeks as we continue to expand our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPYU; EPR.