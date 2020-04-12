Why I Bought The Royal Bank Of Canada

It has a strong balance sheet that can enable it to weather the coronavirus outbreak and to continue providing shareholders with value for money.

The Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is a stock I have written about previously and have always admired. In fact, it is such a quality holding that I have started a position here and will outline my reasons for doing so.

One of the boilerplate objections that authors on the site receive in regard to a stock they write positively on is "If it's so great, why don't you own it?" It's a pretty poor excuse for an argument, as it implies that one cannot analyze or understand a stock's underlying business unless one owns a piece of it. There are plenty of reasons why an author may not own the stock they write positively on: opportunity costs, lack of dry powder, etc.

Whether an author owns a stock or not is immaterial in regards to the arguments they advance in support of their investment thesis. These should form the basis for discussion, not ownership. Disclosing ownership of a position is of course important, but ownership of a stock should not be the criteria by which an investment thesis should be judged (in any case, the contrary talking point "You're just saying that to promote the stock" will be raised - trolls gotta troll, I guess).

Now, what are the arguments in favor of owning the Royal Bank of Canada? Well, first and foremost, the Canadian banking sector is much more tightly regulated than the U.S. equivalent is and has stricter lending standards. This regulatory environment makes it difficult for prospective competitors to encroach on the turf of the established players. The Big Five - the Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion (TD), Scotiabank (BNS), the Bank of Montreal (BMO), and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - have thus formed a virtual oligopoly which controls 90% of Canada's banking assets. Of the Big Five, the Royal Bank of Canada is the largest by market capitalization, with a market cap of $91.20 billion. It is also one of the top ten banks in the world by market capitalization.

The Royal Bank of Canada is Canada's biggest bank by market capitalization, and one of the ten biggest banks in the world by market capitalization. Image provided by the Huffington Post.

The Royal Bank of Canada is one of North America's most diversified financial institutions, with operations divided into five segments: personal and commercial banking (it is the market leader in Canada's retail banking sector and serves 1 million clients across 16 countries and territories); wealth management (it is ranked first in Canada, is the largest retail fund company in the country, and Canada's leader in high net worth market share); insurance (with 5 million clients, it is among Canada's largest bank-owned insurance organizations); investor and treasury services (it is a specialist asset servicer); and capital markets (it is the ninth largest global investment bank by fees and has been ranked Canada's best investment bank 12 years in a row). The Royal Bank of Canada also diversifies its operations into three geographical areas: Canada, U.S., and International. The table below shows the breakdown of its segment diversification and its geographical diversification.

Business Segment Earnings (%) Geographic Area Revenue (%) Personal and commercial banking 49 Canada 62 Wealth management 20 U.S. 23 Insurance 6 International 15 Investor and treasury services 3 Capital markets 22

Figures collated from Q1 2020 At A Glace Presentation.

The above table highlights two key facts: first, retail banking makes up most of the earnings, and second, despite the international footprint, much of the bank's revenue comes from its home market in Canada.

Canada has more exposure to energy and mining than most developed countries do and also is home to the largest number of globally indebted customers. Combine that with high house prices and the coronavirus outbreak, and there is certainly some risk here in being exposed to the Canadian economy.

However, Canada also has the lowest net debt to GDP ratio of all G7 nations, and the Royal Bank of Canada is unlikely to be severely impaired as a consequence of these risks. It is a time-tested bank with a dominant position that has reported consecutively rising interest income and net income for the past five years.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2015 22.73 billion 16.27 billion 9.93 billion 7.11 billion 2016 24.45 billion 17.5 billion 10.41 billion 7.45 billion 2017 26.9 billion 19.26 billion 11.43 billion 8.18 billion 2018 33.02 billion 23.64 billion 12.4 billion 8.88 billion 2019 41.33 billion 29.59 billion 12.86 billion 9.21 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on the Royal Bank of Canada's investor relations page.

This profitability continued to be reflected in the Royal Bank of Canada's Q1 2020 results, as interest income of C$10.24 billion ($7.33 billion) and net income of C$3.5 billion ($2.51 billion) was reported. While the coronavirus outbreak may see lower figures reported over the coming year, it is doubtful that there will be a severe impairment in these figures.

Shareholders are likely to continue benefiting from this holding too, as evident from the 16.97% return on equity and the dividend record. The bank has rewarded shareholders with nine years of consecutively rising dividends, froze the dividend (but did not cut it) between November 2007 and August 2011, and has been paying dividends since 1870. With a payout ratio of 51.18% and free cash flow of C$960 million ($687.24 million), these dividend payments are likely to continue.

The security of the dividend, as well as the strength of the firm in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, is reinforced by the strong balance sheet. Long-term debt of C$36.76 billion ($26.32 billion) is offset by a net worth of C$90 billion ($64.43 billion), total cash and due from banks worth C$34.12 billion ($24.43 billion), and total investments worth C$684.84 billion ($490.26 billion). The Royal Bank of Canada's financial strength is acknowledged by the credit agencies, which all awarded it top ratings and a stable outlook.

Moody's S&P DBRS Fitch Aa2 AA- AA (high) AA A2 A AA AA Stable Stable Stable Stable

Information collated from Q1 2020 At A Glance Presentation.

Despite all these strengths, though, earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is only projected to be 2.38%. Consequently, a discount to fair value is required before parking money here - fortunately, at this time Mr. Market is happy to oblige!

At close of market on 04/09/2020, the Royal Bank of Canada traded at a share price of $63.04 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, based on earnings per share of $6.37. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 12.23, and the current dividend yield of 5.22% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.86%. This suggests that the Royal Bank of Canada is trading at a discount to fair value - prompting the question of what fair value for the bank is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.65 (9.79 / 15 = 0.65) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $96.99 (63.04 / 0.65 = 96.99). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.80 (9.79 / 12.23 = 0.80) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $78.80 (63.04 / 0.80 = 78.80).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.74 (3.86 / 5.22 = 0.74). As this is an indirect valuation method and susceptible to variation, I will use a cut-off ratio of 0.80 and divide the current share price by the cut-off valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $78.80 (63.04 / 0.80 = 78.80). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $84.86 (96.99 + 78.80 + 78.80 / 3 = 84.86). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 26%.

There are plenty of quality stocks trading at lower valuations than they have been in recent years, and to get a market-leading bank stock of the quality of the Royal Bank of Canada at this price was an opportunity that I could not pass up. I believe it to be a buy and have been happy to "eat my own cooking" on this occasion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.