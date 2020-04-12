Commerce Bancshares' Diversified Income Sources To Help In A Tough Rate Environment

CBSH has a diversified revenue stream that will support earnings. A large part of the total revenue comes from credit card fees, which will continue to grow.

Earnings of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) will likely plunge in 2020 due to a fall in net interest margin following the federal funds rate cuts. CBSH has a high proportion of variable-rate loans in total loans, which will make the margin quite sensitive to interest rate movements this year. Moreover, an increase in provisions charges amid disruption in business activity will likely further drag earnings. On the other hand, continued strength in fee income will most probably support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 14.5% year-over-year in 2020 to $3.06. The December 2020 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price. Additionally, risks to earnings and valuation will likely remain high in the next few months. Based on the limited price upside and riskiness of the stock, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CBSH.

Low Deposit Beta and High Sensitivity of Yield to Hurt Earnings

The 150bps federal funds rate cut in March will squeeze CBSH's rate-sensitive net interest margin, NIM. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation, around 57% of total loans carry variable rates, which makes the average yield quite sensitive to interest rate changes. At the same time, non-interest-bearing deposits constitute 34% of total deposits, which leads to a low deposit beta. The combination of a rate-sensitive yield and a low deposit beta will result in NIM compression following the sharp decline in interest rates. However, CBSH has interest rate floors with a notional value of $1.5 billion, which will mitigate the pressure on NIM. Overall, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 24bps in 2020, as shown in the table below.

CBSH's loans are likely to continue to grow in 2020, which will offset some of the pressure from NIM compression on net interest income. However, loan growth will likely decelerate this year due to the disruption in business activity caused by COVID-19. The social distancing measures will hinder loan origination efforts; hence, I'm expecting loan growth to slow to 1.5% year-over-year in 2020 from 4.3% in 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Considering the impact of NIM compression and loan growth, I'm expecting the company's net interest income to decline by 5% year-over-year in 2020.

Prospects of Economic Contraction to Drive Provisions Expenses

Under the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, provisions for loan losses depend on the economic outlook. Therefore, the rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will drive up provisions expenses this year. According to news reports, around 10% of the country's labor force has lost a job in the three weeks ended April 3, 2020. Additionally, some economists are forecasting a recession this year, with the Economist Intelligence Unit expecting the economy to contract by 12.35% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter of 2020. Based on the economic outlook for 2020, I'm expecting provisions expenses to increase to $80 million in 2020 (or 54bps of net loans) from $50 million in 2019 (or 35bps of net loans).

Income Diversity to Offer Some Relief

CBSH has well-diversified income sources that will help support the company's profitability in a challenging rate environment. Fee income constituted 38% of total revenues in 2019, which made CBSH less reliant on interest income relative to peers. A large part of fee income comes from credit card fees, which will be mostly unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest income to continue growing in 2020. However, capital market fees may be affected by COVID-19 as clients will want to postpone their funding and investment plans until after the end of lockdowns. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest income to increase by 2.5% year-over-year in 2020 as opposed to 4.7% in 2019.

Expecting Net Income to Decline by 17%

The expected NIM compression and increase in provisions expenses will contribute towards an earnings decline this year. On the other hand, continued loan growth and strength in non-interest income will support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 16.8% and earnings per share to decrease by 14.5% year-over-year in 2020 to $3.06. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the duration and impact of COVID-19, the earnings estimates can differ materially from actual results posted for 2020. To arrive at my estimates I've assumed that business activity will pick up in the third quarter. If the economic impact of COVID-19 gets prolonged beyond the third quarter, then loan growth can miss my estimate and provisions expenses can exceed my estimate. Moreover, if the Federal Reserve chooses to cut its target rate to below zero, then NIM can compress even further.

I'm expecting CBSH to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.27 per share throughout 2020. This dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 1.8%. The threat of a dividend cut is low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 35%, which is sustainable. Additionally, the threats of a dividend cut from regulatory requirements are low because CBSH is well-capitalized. The company's tier I risk-based capital ratio was reported at 14.66% at the end of 2019, far above the minimum requirement of 8.5%.

December 2020 Target Price Suggests a Limited Price Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value CBSH. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.11 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $28.7 gives a target price of $60.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a price upside of 1.9% from CBSH's April 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Considering the limited price upside and riskiness of the stock, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CBSH. The low potential for capital appreciation, low dividend yield, and high risk make the stock quite unattractive at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.