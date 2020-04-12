Rockwell Automation Salary Cuts Driven By Short-Term Cash Concerns

Rockwell Automation has delivered high shareholder returns over an extended period of time, but shares appear overvalued and shareholders may see meager returns for several years.

Rockwell Automation recently announced salary cuts for all of their non-manufacturing employees, just one day after maintaining their $1.02 quarterly dividend.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) announced their next dividend payment of $1.02 per share on April 7, maintaining their previous payout rate. In a surprising move, they suspended the company match for employee 401(k) contributions and cuts salaries for many employees the following day. Rockwell stated that sales had held up in fiscal Q2, but they anticipate reduced demand in many countries and industries that they serve "for a period of time". Investors will have to wait until the fiscal Q2 earnings release on April 28 to hear more from the company, but now is a good time to look into the company to understand where it currently stands.

Preparing for COVID-19 Slowdown

The recently announced salary cut will not impact manufacturing positions, which will actually receive a one-time bonus payment. The company made a conscience decision to reduce salaries in order to minimize workforce reductions, but it may cause big problems for employee retention over the long term. Given the potential long-term consequences, March numbers must indicate a severe slowdown is on the way.

A large contraction in Rockwell's business would not be surprising given they serve a number of industries that have already seen considerable slowdowns, including aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas. Even industries that have been spared the worst of the slowdown so far will likely be pulling back on discretionary capital spending for the rest of the year as they look to conserve cash in an uncertain time.

Rockwell Automation product alignment to different industries

From Rockwell Automation 2019 10-K, page 15

The ongoing economic slowdown is unprecedented in its speed, and the seemingly unlimited government stimulus may not be enough to induce companies to maintain capital spending. To get a sense for how quickly things can change for even a great company like Rockwell Automation, let's consider the Great Recession. Below is a graphic from page 2 of Rockwell's 2009 annual report. Free cash flow generation declined by almost 19% from 2007 to 2009.

Image from Rockwell Automation 2009 annual report

Rockwell Automation did sell their Power Systems business in 2017, but its $42.3M contribution to net income was excluded from the above free cash flow numbers. Despite the rapid contraction in cash generation over the short run, long-term shareholders saw free cash flows almost double over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Gray shading indicates the last recession

The growth is not surprising considering the company is focused on free cash flow generation and return on capital, two highly shareholder friendly metrics. The company targets return on invested capital of over 20%, which they have hovered around over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Rockwell's operating margins have been at or near the top of its peers in the automation space: Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), Fanuc Corp. (OTCPK:FANUY), and Honeywell (HON). The process automation space is a high margin industry and one that should continue to grow over the long haul as companies continue to focus on efficiencies and cost reduction.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, Rockwell is a strong company in a desirable industry, but are they prepared for a prolonged economic slowdown? Below is a copy of Rockwell's balance sheet from their most recent 10-Q. Cash and cash equivalents along with receivables, net of doubtful accounts, totaled $2.22B. The doubtful accounts could certainly increase in the coming months as bankruptcies hit shale and other customers, but at first glance, it looks like Rockwell should be able to cover their current liabilities of $2.07B.

Balance sheet from Rockwell Automation fiscal 2020 10-Q

The company had $926.2M in cash at the end of fiscal Q1; however, they had $299.4M of notes coming due in March. This would have reduced their cash balance to $626.8M. Rockwell had $403.2M in SG&A expenses in Q1 and $26.4M in interest payments. Assuming they experienced similar expenses in the recently closed Q2, this could potentially reduce their cash balance down to $197.2M before any cash inflow from Q2 is considered.

While the remaining cash should be sufficient for the short term given their pending receivables, timing could play a major factor. Rockwell also lists $193.5M of liabilities for returns, rebates, and incentives that could potentially wipe out this remaining cash. Depending on the timing of payments for the $708.3M accounts payable and receipt of $1,298.1M in accounts receivable, you can see why management might be afraid that liquidity could become an issue in the coming months, resulting in the cash-saving salary cuts.

Statement from Rockwell Automation 2020 Q1 10-Q

Brighter Days Ahead

The good news is that cash commitments beyond 2020 drop off significantly to $262M in 2021 and $194.3M in 2022 (table below), so the company has a fair amount of flexibility to adjust to declining revenues after they make it through 2020. Rockwell generated $1.18B in cash from operating activities in 2019, meaning even a 50% reduction would leave enough money to cover the current annual dividend payment rate of $471.6M per year. However, the company has averaged $133M in capital expenditure and $945M in share buybacks over the last three years, so the share buyback program that has reduced outstanding share count by over 17% in the last decade may be off the table for the foreseeable future.

Rockwell Automation cash obligations from page 26 of the 2019 annual report

Rockwell is a strong brand in the automation space and they will likely survive the current economic storm. The question for investors then becomes at what price do the shares become attractive.

Valuation is Key

Rockwell has generated an average free cash flow of $1.04B over the last three years. We will use a working average cost of capital of 9.4% to discount future cash flows in all the following assumptions. In Scenario 1, we assume a prolonged economic slowdown results in a 30% reduction in free cash flow for 2020 and a 3% annual decline in cash flow for the following two years, then 2% growth thereafter. In Scenario 2, 2020 free cash flow is reduced by 20%, with flat free cash flow generation for two years, followed by 2% growth in future years. Scenario 3 assumes a 10% decline in free cash flow for 2020, followed by accelerating growth over the next five years, with a terminal growth rate of 3%.

2020 FCF Growth Rate Years 0 to 2 Growth Rate Years 2 to 5 Growth Rate Years +5 Discounted FCF Share Value Scenario 1 $727.1M -3% 2% 2% $78 Scenario 2 $830.9M 0% 2% 2% $94 Scenario 3 $934.8M 2% 5% 3% $132

These scenarios do not represent the extreme possibilities, but they give us some idea how profoundly the current economic slowdown can impact the intrinsic value of a cyclical company, even a quality name like Rockwell Automation. Given that share buybacks will be curtailed or eliminated, a key tailwind will be missing in the coming years. Given the downward pressure on the business, it looks like shares would have to decline from there present levels before purchasing shares would be warranted.

Conclusions

Rockwell Automation is a quality company, but they are vulnerable to current macroeconomic headwinds. The recent announced salary cuts are an indication of the company's concerns over liquidity in the short term. As one of the strongest companies in the growing automation space, Rockwell is well positioned to come out of the current economic crisis in good shape, but investors would be better served to wait for a better entry price before purchasing shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROK, EMR, HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate thought and discussion, and should not be considered investment advice. Please perform your own research and take your own financial position into consideration before investing.