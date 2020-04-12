GameStop: It Only Takes A Spark For A Short Squeeze Inferno

The key record date is April 20 and I calculate that at least 14 million shares could be called in over the next six trading days.

Hestia/Permit Capital, owners of 4.9 million shares, have launched a proxy fight for two board seats. There is a shareholders vote, and to vote, shares must be called in.

As my regular readers are well aware, I absolutely love (selectively) owning highly shorted stocks that are poised for massive short squeezes. This one of my investing passions, as I love the intellectual challenge of competing against some of the world's best investing minds, hedge funds. Perhaps, some readers might think going long stocks that are heavily shorted is easy, I can assure that it is not.

When the occasional massive squeeze does transpire, we often kick ourselves and say that was so obvious. Moreover, at least anecdotally, a successful short squeeze occurs far more infrequently than many readers may think. Unfortunately, you have to swing at a lot of pitches, and often strike out a lot while tornado chasing, so to speak.

Here on SA, I am perhaps well known for highlighting, well in advance,I might add. Those two infamous short squeezes are enclosed below:

That said, and as part of my 2020 radical transparency pledge, I have had many misses when I incorrectly chased short squeeze ideas that simply didn't pan out. Despite being pretty selective, as far more often than not, the short sellers are right. For example, look at Mall REITs, MLPs, and many retail stocks that have imploded. And let's face it, there has been so much money lost by investors chasing high yielding stocks in both the Mall REITs and MLPs sectors that it is mind boggling. Hedge funds were correctly on the right side of those trades, correctly shorting both Mall REIT and MLP bets. Collectively, these hedge funds cleaned up with billions in cumulative profits.

To understand short squeezes you need the right set of pre-conditions and a confluence of events to get set in motion in order for an outcome of fireworks to transpire. And although it is hard to prove it, anecdotally, my sense is that many hedge funds team up and aggressively short groups of stocks like packs of wolves that hunt together. Therefore, given their sheer size and influence, in the short term, they can suppress the true intrinsic value of a business. However, longer term, the market is a weighing machine, and we can't shoot the messenger, the shorts. That said, and much more so in 2020, market trading volumes are dominated by really sophisticated algorithms, which in turn are amplified by large ETF inflows and outflows, as retail investors can easily trade in an out of ETFs, on a daily basis, and often at the wrong time, sometimes based on emotions.

With the history lesson behind us, today, I write to share a real time example of what could prove to be another massive stock squeeze. As my regular readers are also aware, I love to write colorfully and make my articles fun to read. Let's face it, for most people, reading about financial numbers can be like watching paint dry. For generations, the tribe elders were the best story tellers and gained exulted roles and status because our minds crave creative narratives.

Therefore, I ask the readers' indulgence to let me meander off in a bit of a tangent in order to make a broader, albeit related point and make this article more interesting. Me and my wife are blessed with three healthy and young children. Given our jobs, especially hers, to say we are pressed for time is an understatement. This is par for the course for most hard working Americans in 2020 (and I would argue the vast majority of people are working hard these days given the high costs of living). However, even me and my wife do carve out small blocks of time for a few of our favorite shows. In terms of our absolute favorite show, that would be Homeland, which is on Showtime and it owned by its parent company ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC). Frankly, we are sad that season 8 marks the last season. I think Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin are gifted actors and perfectly cast.

As Homeland fans might recall, back in Season 7, conspiracy theorists and radio show host revolutionary, Brett O'Keefe, and his girlfriend were on the run narrowly evading the FBI for six weeks. He ended up taking shelter off the gird in a remote home deep in the Virginia woods. Eventually, the FBI did track him down and Saul Berenson, National Security Advisor, gets then President Keane's approval to attempt a negotiation with Brett O'Keefe. In the ensuing days, tensions are fever pitched, as way too many guns, testosterone, and egos are bouncing around like gas molecules trapped in a relatively confined space. As Saul offers to take in, Brett O'Keefe in a peaceful process, to ensure women and children's safety , at the last minute, O'Keefe pulls a fast one and a small militia shows up. Caught in the crossfire, Saul is suddenly thrust into a dramatic hostage exchange where Saul is temporarily held at gunpoint.

Source: Baltimore Sun

In the ensuing hours, the son of the family, who is housing O'Keefe, go to retrieve his beloved dog that was murdered in cold blood. While retrieving his dog, he is then shot by FBI snipers. As the FBI agent goes to check the son's condition, an FBI agent is taken hostage. Soon after, the government gets the family to allow their son to be air lifted for medical treatment. Keep in mind that this high stakes situation was being broadcast by O'Keefe's cable network, so the entire country is watching. Taking advantage of the opportunity, and sensing an opportunity to use social media to lit the match and create the spark, Russian agent, Yevgeny Gromov, deftly poses a doctor at the hospital were the wounded son is taken. Amidst the noise and confusion, Yevgeny snaps a few photos of the teenager on the operating table that give the appearance he is dead. This picture is then posted, by Yevgeny, on social media and it takes off like wild fire. News networks pick up the story and that words makes it way to family compound. Seeing the news story, the teenager's dad impulsively and immediately kills the FBI agent.

Next, let's just say 'all hell breaks loose'.

Fanciful (and hopefully entertaining writing) writing aside, this leads me to GameStop (GME).

Before we discuss GameStop, I tip my cap to my new investing friend and SA Contributor, Justin Dopierala, who has done some great work on GameStop. I'm not trying to steal Justin's thunder, as this is his second or third largest bet at his investment firm (I can't recall from our last conversation if it is second or third largest), and he has done great work articulating the bull thesis. If you really want to get up to speed, I highly recommend you read all four of his GameStop pieces, written here on SA.

Admittedly, I am much newer to GameStop, as friends have suggested this as a deep value value, when back when the stock was $14. I kick the tires then and just couldn't get comfortable with it as I didn't see a catalyst. However, that all changed when GameStop reported it Q3 2019 earnings.

What caught my attention was how aggressively management has bought back shares. For perspective, at the time of its FY 2018 10-K filing, there were 102.3 million shares outstanding. Fast forward to March 20, 2020, and per its FY 2019 10-K, and there were only 64.5 million shares outstanding. The company spun off one of its non core businesses and used the proceeds to de-leverage the balance and fund the amazing buyback campaign. What is even more intriguing is that as of March 31, 2020, as the short interest data become available on April 9th, and per the WSJ, there are still 56 million shares of GameStop sold short. Now if you go back six weeks, on two occasions, GME's short interest actually exceeded the total number of shares in existent (I still can't explain how the SEC didn't investigate, but I digress).

Again, as of the release of the March 31, 2020 data, we have a current situation where 56 million out of 64.5 million shares are outstanding and we now have two catalysts. The first is well articulated by Justin's latest piece, GameStop Shareholders Must Call in Shares By April 20th To Vote. Once again, I encourage readers to check out Justin's work on GME. The thrust of his argument is that there is currently a nasty proxy fight afoot led by Hestia Capital's founder, Kurt Wolf, and Permit Capital. These two entities have teamed up and are seeking two board seats, as they are unhappy with GME's share price performance and want to make a series of business tweaks.

Please note, if shareholders want to vote in this proxy contest then they have to call back their shares that are currently being lent short. You can't vote in any proxy contest when your shares are lent short! The April 20th record date is only six trading days away.

Please note, although Hestia and Permit Capital only own about 4.9 million shares, Permit Capital has lots of firepower. Permit has most of its assets in SBA Communications (SBAC). As of April 9, 2020, if Permit hasn't yet sold any SBAC shares, that stake alone is worth a cool $207 million. In other words, if Permit decided (and I have no idea if they will) to sell a little SBAC, say $20 million worth of it, that would give them plenty of additional firepower to add to their GameStop bet.

Source: Permit Capital's 13-F (2.14.20)

Outside of Permit and Hestia, the plot thickens, as the other active investors owns a lot of shares. Two recent 5% holders are Must Capital and Billionaire, Donald Foss.

Here is a snapshot of ownership from CNN Money

Source: CNN Money

To save readers the time doing the math, enclosed below is my back of the envelope spreadsheet snapshot.

There are approximately 22.5 million shares held by active money managers that do fundamental work. I am excluding shares held by Fidelity (Fido), BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, as I assume these are mostly held in ETFs and I'm not counting on these ETF holders voting, as they make more money lending out their shares at 80% annualized interest per day (the borrow rate fluctuates based on supply and demand for GameStop share and on a daily basis).

However, that means that active managers have 6 business days to call in upwards of 14 million shares (maybe more if we count some retail holders) to be a holder of record on April 20th and eligible to vote. If that isn't catalyst then I don't know what is.

Source: Author's back of the envelope math

Secondly, and we know that this is not a mere coincidence, Michael Burry, played by Christian Bale, in the Big Short, filed a new SC 13.

Source: thrillist.com

On Friday, Michael Burry, filed with the SEC, that he upped his stake to 3.4 million shares, up from 2.35 million. Michael Burry is a folk hero to many retail investors and widely cited in the press. This is the second and major catalyst!

Per Fidelity news, Michael Burry recommends a sales lease back of GME's owned real estate, just like Justin did, as well as continued share buy backs and debt reductions. GameStop's debt has been trading in the low $70s, at least recently.

Source: Fidelity

Here is the snapshot of recent GME 6.75% 3/15/2021 bond trades (cusip: 36467WAB5)

Source: Fidelity

Fundamentals

We have the much anticipated console refresh cycle scheduled to kick off in November 2020, ahead of the critical Black Friday and Christmas 2020 campaign. It has been confirmed that the Sony's (SNE) PS5 and Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox will have optical disk drives. For perspective, this happens once every seven years. Moreover, at least the way I think about it, think how much your iPhone has evolved from 2013 (the last time a new console cycle occurred) to 2020. This is a big deal and the shorts appear to be underestimating how big a catalyst this might be.

As of February 1, 2020, per its 10-K, GameStop had $499.4 million in cash and $420 million of 6.75% 3/15/2021 debt outstanding. Note that GameStop also dramatically paid down its account payables, so this real balance sheet cash and wasn't from working capital games.

In fairness to GameStop's CEO, George Sherman, gave a strong presentation, on January 14, 2020, at the ICR conference. However, the Barbarians are at the Gate, and they want two board seats. Because, fairly or unfairly, Gamestop's stock has performed so poorly. Therefore, the hedge fund activists, on the long side of this bet, want those two more seats.

On the Q1 2020 conference call, management cited very strong March sales, however, ultimately, the company was forced to temporarily close its stores and can only generate sales via its curb side pick, due to COVID-19. What the short term cash flow burn looks like is hard to know, but GameStop has ample liquidity in the meantime.

Finally, I see and hear the argument that GameStop is like Blockbuster Video, and soon will be swept into the dustin of history, as one of my favorite author's Jeffrey Archer like to says, in the Clifton Chronicles (awesome books by the way). I don't get the comparison. I would argue that Sony and to a lesser extent, Microsoft value GameStop's extensive physical store footprint as this a great showroom for the tens of million of active gamers to 'test drive' and learn about and purchase their products. Sony understands the value of GameStop's show rooming. And the last time I checked, you can't digitally download a PS5 or new Xbox, at least not in November 2020, maybe Elon Musk will invent a way in 2030.

Conclusion

For the perfect short squeeze, you need the right pre-conditions. You need a confluence of events to occur, like thunder and lighting on during the Texas summer. With at least 14 million shares currently lent short, at least as of March 31, 2020, there are only six trading days for active fund managers to call in their shares to vote. Moreover, the fact that Michael Burry added to his stake by more than 1 million shares is the icing on the cake. That very well could be the spark, like Yevgeny Gromov's tweet, in Homeland. Get your popcorn ready, we might see some firework this week!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a 6% sized bet in GME with cost basis of $4. I might add more shares this week, depending on price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.