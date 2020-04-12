Strong Financial Position Can Help Magellan Aerospace Endure Economic Headwinds

Author's Note: All figures discussed will be in $CAD unless stated as otherwise. All graphs and charts are stated in thousands of $CAD.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left virtually no business unaffected. Widespread shutdowns have significantly impaired all industries, but the travel restrictions implemented to slow the spread have left aerospace businesses particularly vulnerable. Coming off a year in which air traffic growth rate slowed for the first time in ten years; the start of 2020 has not been what investors in the industry had hoped for.

A strong working capital position and disciplined cash flow management place Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF) in a strong position to handle the fallout. A low debt balance sheet positions the firm to endure softening revenues as financial commitments are low. Current valuations give investors the opportunity to buy in near hypothetical liquidation values, but the long term impact on the industry is still highly uncertain.

Disciplined Cash Flow Management Builds Strong Working Capital

Magellan’s disciplined approach over the previous decade has served the business well. The company is in a stable position to handle the current economic fallout. In a capital intensive industry, businesses can easily lose control of cost management when expanding operations. Magellan has grown the business following the 2008 recession while keeping expenditures funded by internally generated capital.

Annual Free Cash Flow Analysis

(Source: Magellan Aerospace Annual Financials)

As discussed in a previous article, changes in non-cash working capital accounts can lead to differences in EBITDA and CFO. Manufacturer’s typically make a significant portion of sales on credit compared to other industries, but Aerospace and Defence manufacturers more so than most. Components built are often highly specialized and specific to each customer. Payment for contracts is not typically received until later in the production process once delivery of the components has actually begun forcing manufacturers to bear the initial costs.

As costs of production are incurred accrual accounting would require firms to recognize sales and thus lead to growth in working capital accounts. With contracts typically ranging from 3-10 year periods, the realization of cash flow can be significantly slower when compared with earnings, often leading to continued disparities between the two measures. Currently, Magellan has $374MM in receivables and inventory which roughly accounts for the entire disparity seen in the table above.

Quarterly Free Cash Flow Analysis

(Source: Magellan Aerospace Quarterly Financials)

On a quarterly basis, the cyclical nature of cash flow likely stems from the service and repair schedules for aircrafts, as well as customers' internal accounts payable schedules. These points create a few areas of interest for the analyst when assessing the strength of Magellan’s business. Firstly, the working capital accounts and their individual prospects of cash flow realization, and secondly, the impact on long term financial stability.

The working capital position improved modestly in 2019 as cash, contract assets, and inventories all increased, while current liabilities were flat.

Working Capital Analysis

(Source: Magellan Aerospace Annual Financials)

Contract assets is not a commonly used working capital account. Its purpose is to record performance completed under a given contract that has yet to be invoiced. This compared to receivables, which records sales that have been invoiced but yet to be paid for. The 17% increase is likely associated with the contract won with the Canadian government to supply illumination flares, but detailed records are not provided and thus this is not clear.

Contract Assets Breakdown

(Source: Magellan Aerospace 2019 Annual Report)

Excess cash flow for the year was put towards increasing inventory increasing the account asset by $21MM. This could prove beneficial during the current economic shutdown. Reductions in manufacturing facilities and thus operational capacity could require firms to lean on inventory to fulfill contracts. Given these circumstances, a jump of 12% in inventory is welcomed for investors.

The current account that raises some suspicion is trade receivables. The economic circumstances alone would raise concern; if customers begin to experience cash flow issues payment for services could be delayed or defaulted on. In Magellan’s case, this could be mitigated as their sales are typically to very large producers such as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA), who receive significant government support due to their importance within their respective economies. This by no means ensures the stability of these accounts, and moreover it is unclear what percentage of the receivables is allocated to which customers.

Trade and Other Receivables Breakdown

(Source: Magellan Aerospace 2019 Annual Report)

Non-current trade receivables increased from 6.8% to 9.7% of total receivables. While the increase is not significant in absolute or relative terms, the heightened uncertainty leaves little room for comfort. The substantial jump in receivables out more than 365 days is also concerning, but not an indication of significant deterioration. This item, given its small proportion to total credit sales, could be the cause of a single customer as opposed to a systemic problem. It would be wise to monitor this point moving forward.

Solid Liquidity and Low Risk of Insolvency

The previous year saw commercial aircraft backlog orders and air traffic growth rates slow. In relative terms, however, it was still an above-trend year as 2018 was a record-setting and the declines in both areas were not significant. The drops could be associated with a number of factors, but surely the Boeing 737MAX crisis caused a significant disruption in the industry and harmed firms like Magellan who rely on the success of these large aircraft producers.

Analysts were anticipating a return to growth for 2020, as previous expectations for strong economic performance and the ungrounding of the 737 were positive indications for the industry. The pandemic outbreak has severely halted these expectations and could potentially impair commercial air traffic well into the future. Travel restrictions may not necessarily persist to the extent they are in place now outside of 2020, but the psychological impact of the viral outbreak may change demand curves for significantly longer. This creates a great deal of importance of financial flexibility as firms with poor balance sheets could find themselves on the verge of insolvency.

Liquidity

(Source: Magellan Aerospace 2019 Annual Report)

The combination of cash and credit gives Magellan approximately $140MM in immediately available capital. The credit facility comes with an accordion option that allows the firm to increase the facility by an additional $75MM. The details on this option have not been made clear, so while the extra capital is a plus for investors, the ease at which it can be accessed is unclear.

This combination of cash and credit should prove sufficient to fund any negative free cash flow, and the fact that the business has typically produced free cash flow margins above 20% creates breathing room before this capital would need to be drawn down. CAPEX levels could likely be reduced from 2019, although no guidance was given to investors, thus the analyst cannot rely on this possibility for a cash flow analysis.

Management has been responsive in the past, changing dividend payouts to account for economic circumstances. Standing at approximately $23MM for the previous year, this adds an additional layer of cash flow protection should revenues drop significantly.

An amendment to the credit facility in previous years adjusted the maturity date which now stands to expire in September 2021. Magellan’s sound financial position and low debt make it likely that the facility could be refinanced. If revenues are significantly reduced and management cannot effectively lower expenditures, however, this position could very well deteriorate over the next 2 years. Additionally, the current economic environment leaves nothing guaranteed in terms of access to capital. Investors should monitor the financial position moving forward as well as access to capital for the industry as a whole.

Debt Covenants Analysis

(Source: Author's Own Calculations)

The covenants for the credit facility are composed of an interest coverage provision and maximum leverage requirement.

a) EBITDA less cash taxes less distributions permitted by the lenders to b) the sum of scheduled principal payments paid plus interest expense plus capital lease payments made.

a) Total indebtedness as at such time to b) EBITDA for the most recently completed four quarters.

Specific figures for the respective ratios are not given, in these cases, one can assume the required ratio is 1:1. Additionally, clear definitions are not given for “total indebtedness” and “distributions permitted by the lenders”. In the first case, the analyst can assume the strictest definition of debt and sum all interest-bearing liabilities to get the most conservative ratio. In terms of permitted distributions, a clear indication is not attainable and thus the analyst should approach these ratios with caution. Considering 2019, there are no distributions that would reduce the cash flow proxy by greater than $100MM, thus the covenant would appear covered by a comfortable amount. Additionally, without a debt schedule, one cannot decipher principal payments above the scheduled requirement. It is then best to use all debt repayments as we can safely assume these at least met the scheduled payment. As always, taking the conservative measure is the best approach.

Conclusion and Valuation

While the aerospace industry is certainly looking weak, there is a small bright spot on the defense side of the business. Increased military spending is expected moving forward and as underdeveloped nations like China, Russia, and now India, push to grow their military capabilities OEMs will be able to capture those revenues. Magellan's new plant in India could very well assist in winning contracts with the Indian government, this, however, falls towards speculation.

With defense only making up approximately 30% of sales, the success of the business will rely on its ability to navigate these difficult times for the commercial aerospace sector. Additionally, the current economic fallout could leave governments struggling to add to their military budgets, as GDP and tax revenues will likely drop significantly. Again there really are no guarantees in this current economy. Nor any for that matter, despite what some may claim.

The uncertainties facing the industry are significant. The change, not only in travel restrictions, but customer demand curves could have significant and long-lasting impacts. The crisis is still unfolding and thus is too early to accurately determine the future prospects of these businesses.

It would then be unwise to assess Magellan’s valuation using a cash flow multiple, as the 2019 cash flow could be quite different in value, and in nature, from those in the future. One can instead lean on a margin of safety analysis, looking to identify the hypothetical liquidation value of the business, and thus what margin of safety exists for investors if any.

Liquidation Valuation Analysis #1

(Source: Magellan Aerospace 2019 Annual Report and Author's Own Calculations)

This analysis attempts to estimate the recoverable value of assets after all liabilities have been paid out. It should be noted; the 89% recovery rate for "Right-of-use assets" is used to offset the item against its corresponding liability valued at $39.794MM. This asset represents a capital lease and thus can be assumed to have no impact in the event of liquidation; the asset would be returned, and the liability eliminated.

The analysis predicts $197MM would be left to shareholders. It must be noted that these values are educated estimates and may not represent recoverable amounts accurately. Due to this uncertainty, one can instead work backward to determine the required recovery rates for an investor to be 100% covered buying in at today's market value.

Current assets are generally recovered at a rate between 60-100%. leaving these rates as is we can then adjust the recovery rates for Non-Current Assets based on the amount necessary to fully cover investors (see "Difference" below).

Liquidation Valuation Analysis #2

(Source: Magellan Aerospace 2019 Annual Report and Author's Own Calculations)

Both of the analyses show that current market capitalization is trading relatively close to the firm’s potential liquidation value; likely somewhere in between the two estimates. It is possible that the firm is trading below this amount as well. For example, a recovery rate of 64% for PP&E could very well be below the actual recoverable amount. The business owns property in the Mississauga, a city in Ontario that borders Toronto, and in the past has seen significant increases in property valuations. It is more likely that these facilities could be sold for a premium. The current economic climate, however, makes this uncertain.

While the industry outlook is bleak, investors buying into Magellan at current levels could very well provide solid long term returns for patient investors. It would, however, be unwise to buy shares within the near term (i.e. 1-2 months) for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the crisis in the industry is still unfolding; investors should wait until the impact is more clearly understood. Secondly, there is no near term catalyst for share prices so long as COVID-19 lockdowns persist.

