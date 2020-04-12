Introduction

Even though capital expenditure reductions have spread across virtually the entire oil and gas industry following this latest downturn, they have been particularly steep at Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). Whilst this may prove a sensible decision in the short term and buys them time whilst awaiting a recovery, they are still vulnerable if conditions do not recover in the short term.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author.

Due to their recent acquisition of Newfield Exploration and their subsequent pivot away from Canada to the United States, their operations have changed significantly, and thus, this graph and data was primarily included for historical context and general information. During the last seven years, their free cash flow has equaled negative $1.946b and during this time they returned $307m to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, net of equity raisings. If they wish to continue returning capital to shareholders, their future will need to continue generating free cash flow as they did during 2018 and 2019.

When looking towards the remainder of 2020, this latest oil price crash has obviously thrown a spanner in the works. Even though they entered this downturn with approximately 70% of their forecast 2020 production hedged, they have still slashed their capital expenditure for the second quarter of 2020 by a massive $500m. To put this capital expenditure reductions into context, a reduction of $500m in the second quarter is the equivalent of $2b on an annualized basis, which represents a massive 74.07% change from their original guidance of $2.7b.

When the highly capital intensive nature of oil and gas production is combined with the fast decline rates of shale wells, even maintaining production with this level of investment would prove impossible. Whilst it may be argued that these massive capital expenditure reductions are only temporary and thus their production will not fall of a cliff, this argument only proves the point that these actions are at best, a short-term solution. If they are maintained anywhere near this extent further into the future, then any short-term benefit helping free cash flow would be a parasitic victory, whereby their production will begin falling off a cliff and thus they miss out when oil prices recover. Unfortunately, their hedges also only provide short-term relief, and thus, if conditions have not improved, they will still face significantly lower free cash flow.

Image Source: Author.

Following their aforementioned acquisition, their net debt increased 116.05% from $3.14b to $6.784b. Whether this is concerning will depend on the subsequently discussed leverage ratios; however, their record low cash balance of only $190m is certainly not an ideal situation during a turbulent period of time.

Financial Position

Since their medium-term outlook for free cash flow is questionable, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position for the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these metrics, it becomes apparent that their financial position carries moderately high leverage, as evidenced by their gearing ratio of 40.59% and low interest coverage of 2.67. The additional debt burden from their aforementioned acquisition appears to have been quite poorly timed as their financial metrics from the end of 2018 were considerably stronger. Even though 70% of their production is hedged, since the remaining 30% is left to face the full pressure of this oil price crash, these metrics will naturally deteriorate further during 2020. The exact extent is practically impossible to forecast due to the volatility in oil and gas prices, although it will certainly place more focus on deleveraging when conditions improve instead of returning capital to shareholders. It was interesting that during their fourth-quarter conference call management stated:

“Our confidence in our balance sheet is backed by extremely strong liquidity…”

- Ovintiv’s Q4 2019 Conference Call.

Given their current ratio of only 0.77 and record low cash balance that essentially forces them to rely on credit facilities, this would hardly be considered extremely strong. When 2019 ended, their credit facilities totaled $4b, with $3.302b still remaining undrawn. Provided that these remain open, it should provide sufficient liquidity and borrowing capacity to ensure they remain a going concern, provided a recovery eventuates before their maturity in July 2022. Nonetheless, deleveraging will certainly be required after conditions improve and thus will pull back on both shareholder returns and investments in growth.

Conclusion

Given they entered this downturn with a moderately highly leveraged financial position, it appears likely that their recently raised dividend will follow the same fate as their capital expenditure and thus be slashed as well. Whilst they will likely survive this oil price crash, they are still a midsized company that is operating in a highly competitive and capital intensive industry with questionable economics that has a less than optimal financial position. Overall, this does not sound like a particularly desirable long-term investment, and thus, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate. If it were not for their hedges buying them time to await for a short-term recovery, this rating would have been bearish.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Ovintiv’s Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.