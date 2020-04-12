Resolute Forestry Products: Dirt Cheap, Low Risk

While there are some redeeming measurements, I would look to see some improvement before investing.

In the short term, the company has dropped to a share price under $2 and lags its peers in most significant metrics.

With a focus transitioning from mature industries like newsprint to growth industries like tissue, Resolute Forest Products looks to reallocate its capital to better meet consumer demands.

"Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all." -Dale Carnegie

With the hysteria over toilet paper and other paper products over the past couple of weeks, it would seem to make sense that companies which provide wood pulp and tissue products could stand to increase in value over the coming months. Many in the forest products sector are shifting production primarily to producing goods needed to combat the pandemic. These include not only the production of personal care supplies but also medical supplies such as paper gowns and air filters.

Resolute Forest Products (RFP) has altered its short-term strategy to reflect the demand for certain products during the ongoing health crisis. The Canadian company operates saw mils and manufacturing facilities throughout Canada and the eastern United States. RFD issued a statement on March 24th that it was dramatically curtailing its wood and paper products operations to focus on tissue. Historically, the company focused mainly on market pulp, newsprint, specialty papers (used for books, magazines, other commercial products), and wood products. Even in 2019, of the $2,923 million in total sales, tissue made up only 5.6% of total sales, making it RFP’s smallest sales segment. Market pulp and newsprint were the two largest segments, comprising 27% and 26% of sales, respectively.

The company, which entered the tissue market in 2015, is hoping to transition away from mature markets like newsprint and specialty papers. RFP’s strategy is to use the income it receives from the mature markets to reallocate capital to grow its pulp, wood product, and tissue segments.

For the moment, I am neutral on RFP. It closed March 31st at $1.26, decreasing from $4.70 six months ago, and down from $2.74 one month ago. Income decreased markedly from 2018, losing $0.51 per share attributable to common shareholders. EPS has been negative in 4 of the past 5 years. Its Price/Sales (TTM) is .04 compared to an industry median of .72. Its Price/Cash Flow is 1.33, compared to a median average of 5.31. It has only issued a dividend once in the past five years. Since 2014, it has underperformed both its peer group and the S&P 500 (chart).

Further, the price of lumber continues to fall, closing March at its lowest price since 2016. As price of lumber reflects expectations about building projects in the future, it does not seem likely that RFP’s wood products segment will play a large roll in generating income to allow the company to continue reallocating assets. If the loss of sales in the wood product section is significant, it will rely more heavily on products which have an ever-decreasing demand, and wood pulp. As RFP transitions its corporate strategy, it is possible it could lose pulp customers due to increased competition.

There are some promising factors to consider for RFP. As I have previously written, I believe there is a strong possibility we are heading for a reflationary bubble, and risk signals for subscribers in The Lead-Lag Report are revealing some very interesting tactical trades here after having gone risk-off January 27 before it was too late. In that context, a stock this cheap could easily regain several times its value in the coming months, making it a low-risk position that could potentially result in significant ROI. I do not foresee any kind of astronomic failure or bankruptcy for RFP. Insider investors were net buyers over the last 12 months, showing that they do not have concerns about the stability of the company. The debt/equity ratio is a relatively stable 1.93, and some RSI metrics indicate the stock is oversold. If you have room for a bit of risk in your portfolio, it may be a stock to consider. Otherwise, I would want to see at least some improvement in the company before investing.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.