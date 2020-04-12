VIVUS Finding Support After Launch Of Its Remote Health Platform

More clarity on how the service will be priced is needed before understanding the potential impact on the company.

VIVUS (VVUS) recently took off on news it launched a new telemedicine platform called VIVUS Health Platform, which will empower doctors to perform virtual office visits with patients.

The platform will allow doctors to conduct the virtual office visits whether or not their patients are prescribed a product from VIVUS.

On the downside, the company participated in a direct offering of 7.2 million common shares at a price of $1.60. Buying up the shares were accredited institutional investors. That immediately offset the surge in its share price, but is now slowly rebounding.

In this article, we'll look at the short- and long-term implications for VIVUS, and how this is going to change the health sector - both now and in the future.

What it's all about

What the "VIVUS Health Platform" does is allow doctors to virtually visit their patients in order to optimize healthcare remotely. This is important for at-risk patients that have other diseases and symptoms that could be fatal if they contract COVID-19.

The platform offered by VIVUS primarily works to facilitate interaction between physicians and patients; it doesn't offer solutions to practical things like billing, scheduling, and other back-end services. Those operations will be performed by clinics and doctors' offices. It is done in that way so clinical operations aren't disrupted.

John Amos, chief executive officer at VIVUS, said this:

Effective communication around health conditions, such as obesity, can be difficult under the best of circumstances, and are even more challenging in the current environment in which patients, physicians, and care facilities are adhering to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These guidelines also make it difficult for cystic fibrosis patients, who are at increased risk of COVID-19 due to their compromised lung function, to consult with their healthcare providers. We have rapidly accelerated the launch of our telemedicine and remote monitoring modules to facilitate communication during this unprecedented pandemic and ensure that patients can receive optimum care without leaving their homes.

Immediate impact on VIVUS

The impact on the performance of VIVUS and other specialty pharmaceutical companies are immediate, as evidenced by the 277 percent gain the company enjoyed on March 31. These are of course the types of actions traders are looking for, based upon news relevant to COVID-19.

While these types of trades can make investors a lot of money in a short period of time, they can change direction quickly, and traders should be content with taking a piece of the action rather than attempting to get the full meat of the play. The reason why is you can lose a lot of money quickly if staying in for too long - whether you're going long or short.

As for VIVUS, the importance of generating this attention is it gets a lot more investors aware of the company, many of whom haven't heard of it before the share price took off. It's about as close to free marketing as you can get, as well as very effective. This, more than the movement of its share price, is what's most important for the company in the near and long term.

How it works

The company said it's looking to enroll 150 to 200 physicians per week to use the VIVUS Health Platform.

Included in the platform is the VIVUS Advantage Program, where its Patient Assistance Program can be used to help patients with obesity or exocrine pancreatic insufficiency to gain access to medication if they need it, including if they're uninsured or underinsured.

Patients who have been prescribed medications from VIVUS can also have their prescriptions filled online and delivered to their homes.

Patients can be monitored remotely using health devices enabled by Bluetooth. The devices will allow for spirometers, weight scales, pulse oximeters and blood pressure cuffs. The data gathered from the devices are sent and arranged within the VIVUS Health Platform, where the physicians can access the data. After that they can make treatment decisions based upon the data received and analyzed. As for monetizing the platform, doctors will pay a fee for each individual telemedicine visit and/or remote patient monitoring. There are no recurring or upfront fees required to be paid by doctors.

With the sensitive nature of the pandemic, this makes sense because it shows the company is willing to forego some revenue in the short term in order to serve patients.

When the worse is over, it wouldn't be surprising if the company were to change the way it bills physicians by billing on a monthly basis, which would generate a predictable and sustainable revenue stream.

Conclusion

Remote telemedicine platforms, while nothing new, are obviously going to be a much larger part of healthcare than they've been before the emergence of COVID-19. VIVUS has wisely positioned itself to serve in this vital and growing segment of the market, and it should provide a consistent revenue stream in the years ahead.

The long-term issue is whether or not it'll be able to compete against what is going to rapidly become a very crowded market. There is also the probability it could become a big part of its growth trajectory for the future.

Also a challenge will be how it ends up structuring the company going forward, as it has defined itself as a "...biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs."

While a platform could be placed under that umbrella, it is much different than working on the development of innovative therapies and treatments. That would point to the need to structure the company differently because of the potential growth and size of the platform.

Finally, it's hard to project out how much revenue this will bring to the company because of not knowing what it charges for its services, and how much demand for virtual office visits and monitoring is out there. There is also the unknown as to how many patients the physicians signing up for the service represent, and how many will use it.

Again, my conclusion is VIVUS will benefit greatly because it is now on the radar of the market, and it should grow as patients and physicians are increasingly looking for remote solutions - not only for COVID-19, but also for other applications in the future where remote office visits and monitoring make more sense than being physically present.

I believe that's one of the major changes that will come out of these volatile times.

