Vulcan Materials: High Valuation Multiples Are Not Discounting Any Economic Slowdown

We believe multiples in the industry are too high at the moment, especially since we are facing a tough economic environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vulcan has an interesting competitive position, protected by barriers to entry and customer captivity within their local markets.

As a leader in construction aggregates, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has an interesting competitive position, protected by barriers to entry and customer captivity within their local markets.

We believe recent valuation multiples are too excessive, however, with Vulcan trading at the high end of its comparable peers. The high degree of operating leverage and the cyclicality of the business, which is positively correlated with economic expansion or contraction in the U.S., makes this a risky stock to own right now.

Quick overview

Vulcan is the largest supplier of construction aggregates. Construction aggregates consist of materials such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. The company is also a major producer of asphalt-mix and ready-mixed concrete.

Aggregates are used in every type of construction, and at the moment, there are no quality substitutes in the market. Vulcan has proven and probable aggregates reserves of 16.2B tons located across locations within the U.S. in which Vulcan has processing facilities. As of their last annual report, the company reported having 366 active aggregate facilities. These facilities are the major source of construction aggregates within their local markets:

Source: 10-K

Having a local footprint is important because the weight of these aggregates makes it impractical and expensive to ship long distances, giving a company like Vulcan some degree of customer captivity within their local markets. There are barriers to entry as well, as there are stringent zoning and permitting regulations regarding the mining of such materials, restricting access to possible competitors.

Demand for aggregates correlates positively with changes in employment, population growth, and household formation. Within the annual report, the company mentions a Moody’s Analytics report that projects 72% of the U.S. population, 68% of household formation and 65% of new jobs will occur in states where Vulcan has a presence:

Source: 10-K

During 2019, 87% of total revenues came from those 10 states, while 61% of total sales came from the top five states.

Vulcan’s growth strategy has focused mostly on acquisitions. From 2010 to 2019, the company has spent around $1.5B on acquiring other companies. These acquisitions have allowed Vulcan to expand and, in some cases, strengthen not only their aggregates business but also their asphalt-mix business in states where they didn’t have solid ground. The industry is also very fragmented, with management estimating approximately 5,800 companies managing 10,000 locations, giving Vulcan the possibility for more growth through acquisitions. Vulcan discloses its market share to be around 10% while estimating that the 10 largest aggregates producers account for roughly one-third of the total U.S. aggregates production.

In 2019, their revenue mix compared to 2010 was as follows:

Source: 2019 10-K, 2010 10-K

In the above graph, we see an expansion of aggregates and asphalt-mix as a percent of revenues while their concrete business has been cut in half during the same time period.

Recent trends

Vulcan had an impressive fiscal 2019 with total sales increasing by $546M, or 12%, to $4.9B. On a segment basis, aggregates sales increased by 13%, helped by higher volumes (7%) and higher prices (6%), to $3.9B from $3.5B in 2018. Because the company charges transportation costs, adjusting sales for such charges, revenues were $3B in 2019 compared to $2.7B in 2018. Asphalt revenues came in at $856M in 2019 compared to $733M in 2018. The increase in asphalt revenues was a result of higher volumes (12%) and higher selling prices (4.8%). Concrete and Calcium saw a decrease of 4% and flat for 2019 compared to 2018, respectively.

The strength in Vulcan's results correlates with construction spending in the public and private sectors. Vulcan makes around 55% of its revenues from the private sector and 45% from the public sector. Since the last financial recession, spending in both sectors has seen an upward trend:

Source: statista.com

This reflects favorably to Vulcan's operations:

Source: quickfs.net

Looking at their 10-year historical results, we see results started to turn around for Vulcan starting in 2013 when the company posted revenue growth of 7.9%. At the same time, the private construction sector saw an uptick in capital spending.

Favorable conditions also helped Vulcan to increase its market share if one uses market capitalization as a proxy:

Source: graph created by the author

At the start of 2010, CEMEX (CX) was the leader in the construction supplies industry with a market cap of $12.8B. However, that changed during 2015, when Vulcan became the bigger company, and by the end of 2016, Vulcan’s market cap was $12.7B. As mentioned before, Vulcan is the leader in its industry.

Quick Financial Overview

From a capital structure point of view, Vulcan has a debt to market equity ratio of 18.6%, with total debt (which includes financial debt, operating leases, and pension obligations) of $2.8B. As of this writing, Vulcan's market cap stood at $14.9B and its enterprise value at $17.5B.

Their debt to EBITDA ratio stands at a comfortable 2.2x with an interest coverage ratio of 6.4 times. Cash and equivalents reported were $272M. Over the years, the company has improved substantially its debt position, reducing its total leverage ratio from 6.5 times in 2012 to the current 2.2 times. At the same time, they improved the structure of their debt by extending the average maturity from 7 years to 14 years, and reducing their interest rate by 3.2%, from 7.55% to 4.36%. We see no imminent financial risk at Vulcan.

The company pays a dividend of $1.24 per share, but since the company is very cyclical, Vulcan went from paying $1.00 in dividends in 2010, to $0.04 in 2012. They started increasing their dividend payments starting in 2014.

Depending on how much capital the company needs to reinvest back in the business, whether it is through acquisitions or by expanding their quarries, FCF tends to be volatile as well, keeping in mind that this is a capital-intensive business. Last year, the dividend payout ratio from a FCF perspective was 45%; however, that number varies wildly, from 123% in 2017 to 21% in 2018, just to give an example. This is not a stock for income investors.

The company has managed to improve its working capital position during the last 10 years:

Source: company filings

We can see how their cash conversion cycle has improved dramatically, going from 107 days to 77 in 2019. Their CCC has been positively affected by an increase in their DPO, which extends their payables to suppliers (effectively a form of financing), a decrease in DSOs, which means they are collecting their receivables faster, and a decrease in their DSI, which results from an improvement in their inventory turnovers.

Higher asset turnovers and higher margins result in increasing return on invested capital, which has seen a steady increase through the years from negative, to a recent 8.9%.

Market expectations

To perform a reverse DCF analysis, we first need to get the consensus view about sales growth and operating margins:

Source: unhedged.com, valueline.com

In the table above, we find that the consensus view is for sales to grow to $19.1B by 2022 from the $18.5B in 2019. We also find that Value Line analysts estimate revenue to grow to $6.3B between 2023 and 2025. That would imply an average growth rate of 4.9% per year. We also note an expansion of operating margins from a current 18.2% to 21.9% by 2022 as well.

Following the consensus view, we built our reverse DCF model reflecting such growth rates. For the cost of capital, we use a WACC of 8.2%, reflecting the drop in yields in the 10-year treasury notes to 0.74% and an equity risk premium of 6.5%. The tax rate is set at 20%. Doing so, we get the following result:

Source: author estimates

Our reverse DCF model shows us that embedded in the current price of $113, the market is discounting 24 years of future expected cash flows. That means that by buying shares in Vulcan at a price of $113, we are paying for 24 years of future growth compounding at 4.9%.

We believe there is too much growth already baked into the stock price, and the probabilities of Vulcan to grow revenues for such an extended period at a 4.9% rate is very unlikely due to the cyclical nature of the business.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

From a comparable analysis perspective, we are not very convinced about the attractiveness of Vulcan shares. The company is trading at the high end of the different multiple ranges. We believe multiples in the industry are too high at the moment, especially since we are facing a tough economic environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For our estimate of intrinsic value, if we use a 10-year average EPS number of $1.57, adjusted for one-time charges, and use the average P/E multiple of 18.8 from the peer table, we get a per-share value for Vulcan of $29.5, which is way below recent prices. The idea behind using a 10-year average EPS number is to avoid valuing the company at peak earnings, which is something we think Vulcan is in its business cycle. The long-term average adjusts for such cyclicality in EPS.

Overall, we believe Vulcan is an attractive business to own if one could purchases it at lower valuation multiples. We like the competitive position of the company, and looking at a long-term horizon, there are high probabilities that the company would expand again once the economy stabilizes.

With the coronavirus impacting the economy and the uncertainty of the damage, we think shares in Vulcan are at high risk, especially since the market is paying high multiples for them.

We are keeping Vulcan on our watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.