WD-40 Company: Love The Products, Not The Stock

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) had long been a stock that was overvalued, but the stock has continued to reward us slowly as long-term shareholders. WD-40 Company is one of our absolute favorite household names, and as a stock, it is one that has performed to perfection over the years, offering slow and steady growth. We do not see that as likely anymore, at least in the near-term. Not only is it simply too expensive with the slow growth it offered, it is now going to see revenue and earnings erosion. We think shares are headed under $150. Despite being a stock I have personally held for many years, the stock was largely insulated from the recent huge market selloff. I have been selling calls for income but will not add on the coming decline until it is at least under $150. Performance is going to be tough to predict, and with consumers really just buying the essentials at this point, it is likely the company sees pressure over the next two quarters.

The story is a good long-term one

The stock has been a great long-term name, but now with slow growth becoming contraction, we may finally see the stock decline meaningfully. This is largely because much of the revenue growth recently was promotional in nature, and earnings growth was largely a result of tax changes and share repurchases. But now sales and profits are declining, and that was before the virus issues. As such, while we are long holders, we are not buying more nor recommending new money be committed. We would need to see shares fall a good 25% before they are attractive, provided earnings were to come in flat to slightly down. Earnings are likely to be down significantly. The performance necessitates waiting for a further pullback before buying more, as this is a great company, but it is not on sale.

The story is the long term, but we think the best choice is to wait. It has been a reliable name for decades, but it may be dangerous to chase the stock lower here. With the company's just-reported earnings, we offer our thoughts on the stock at present levels. In this column, we will assess several critical metrics to gauge the health of the company and provide our outlook for the fiscal year.

Weaker than expected

On the surface, the company is showing some weakness, and we anticipated Asia-Pacific would be weak. In China, many distribution channels and factories were closed and the greater population was placed in quarantine for several weeks starting in mid-January. These factors materially impacted sales during the quarter and many orders and shipments could not take place due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. However, in recent weeks, factories have started to commence production and people have begun going back to work. Things are slowly returning to normal for China, but the wave of the virus has now obviously made it to Europe and North America.

The headline numbers in Q2 were well below consensus expectations and beneath our outlook for a rather in-line report on both the top and bottom lines. Honestly, we thought the stock would be down more. We will dig into the numbers a bit more and offer forward thoughts. At the most basic of concerns, sales are going to suffer.

The top line year-over-year declines were disappointing

For a long-term holding, we want to see regularly increasing sales. With the start of the virus, well, we know what has happened and that will continue. But sales had stalled before this issue. You see, problems with your long-term stocks can begin to crop up when the top line shows contraction. So, we have to start here. That said, Q2 saw a contractions which was a surprise.

Make no mistake that while there is the occasional downside surprise, or the occasional impact from currency issues on international sales, we believe the trajectory of sales growth had been reliable for many years, but that is now questionable. This was a bit of a red flag for us. WD-40 has both pricing power and is moving its products into new and emerging markets, particularly internationally, so unless promotional spending was cut severely, this decline was surprising.

On an absolute basis, sales for the first quarter were $100.0 million, down from $101.4 million last year. We were expecting it to be $102 million. This was well behind our modest expectations for the quarter. We believed the company's lubricating products would sell just fine, with exception of perhaps in China, and as we saw Asia-Pacific sales were disastrous. We expect this disaster to percolate into other regions in Q3. That said, overall, consensus estimates were missed badly, by $3 million.

International business

WD-40 does a lot of international business, so it is exposed to fluctuations in currency. Depending on exchange rates, this can help or hinder. If we look at the sales on a constant dollar basis, net sales for the quarter were a touch lower. Controlling for currency, sales were down to $97.8 million overall, which were still down from last year. Currency issues, of course, depend on the moves in the dollar, and the dollar has been wild in the last few weeks, which suggests currency will be impactful in Q3's results. The growth internationally is one of the key strengths of WD-40 as it is seeing penetration in new markets, but weakness in Asia was eye opening. Let's dig in to understand where the company is seeing growth globally.

In general, sales are growing internationally long term, but they were down badly for the quarter in Asia-Pacific for obvious reasons. Now while there are over 170 countries the products are sold in, some markets may overperform, while others may underperform, so this is expected in normal circumstances. Before the virus, the trend of late had been growth in the Americas and EMEA, while there have been declines in Asia-Pacific, mostly due to currency issues. This time, the impact of the virus was felt, and felt badly. Overall, net sales by location for the quarter were 47% in the Americas, 41% in EMEA, and 11% in the Asia-Pacific region. This continues a trend of higher international sales than the Americas.

Sales in the Americas increased 7% due to higher maintenance product sales. This sales increase was primarily due to higher sales of multi-use products. So, as we said earlier, the promotional spending had been a big reason for growing sales in recent years. Sales in EMEA increased 2% in the quarter on the back of strong sales of 1001 Carpet Fresh. However, this sales increase was primarily driven by the impacts of digital marketing associated with the brand. Sales in EMEA also increased due to higher sales of home care and cleaning products in the segment which increased 11%.

Now in Asia, it was tough. They were down 30% from last year. There was a 17% decrease in sales in the segment's distributor markets as a result of the timing of customer orders, and a 70% decline in sales in China. Yes, 70%. The decrease in sales in the Asia distributor markets was mainly driven by the timing of customer orders, as well as virus fears.

Looking ahead, the pain will percolate next into European sales as well as the Americas. With lower sales than expected, earnings were hit.

Earnings picture

Margins had been under pressure coming into Q2 with heavy promotion weighing. Gross margin percentage was 53.6 compared to 55.8 in the prior year fiscal quarter. This is another quarter of pressure, continuing the trend lower. We surmise Q3 is going to be even worse. What was surprising is that from an operating expense standpoint there were declines in all categories. Advertising expenses fell 6%, showing that these promotions and ad spending have been necessary to ensure sales growth. With falling margins and lower sales, earnings per share fell.

Net income was $14.3 million, down 10% compared to last year's quarter, and earnings per share came in at just $1.04. This more than missed our projections by a solid $0.10. We expected higher revenues than was reported, though lower than consensus. We also thought margins would be in the high 54% range. Earnings missed consensus by $0.17.

This contraction will not be one time, as Q3 is likely to be just as bad. The company pulled guidance because the impacts really cannot be estimated. With so much of Europe and the United States under stay at home orders and retail activity having stalled, it could be a devastating quarter. Even if we were to back out the virus impact, and Asia Pacific sales were on pace with what they would have been normally, we may have seen a single-digit increase in sales, while EPS may have increased a few cents. That would continue the meager growth with a stock that would have been around 40X forward earnings. Way to expensive, and EPS growth was largely driven by buybacks, which are now suspended

Looking ahead

One can argue that this is a short candidate. Tough to do given how well it has held up, but from a fundamental basis, this stock should be much lower, but markets are fickle in that regard. We really cannot see where earnings are going other than much lower. A fair estimate may be a decline of up to $1.00 per EPS. Even at the same valuation that would necessitate a 25% drop in the stock, but if the market also considers that the overall valuation needs to come down on top of being adjusted for EPS, then we can see this stock dropping under $150 easily, if not much lower. While I hold a core position that is hedged, I will say it is not a buy until shares fall back at least 25%.

