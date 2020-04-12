Agnico Eagle: Valuation Unattractive Relative To Peers

It’s been a strong start to Q2 for the gold miners (GDX), with many gold producers up as much as 100% since their panic lows in mid-March. Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of the names that’s seen a significant recovery, as the stock is now up nearly 60% from the depths of its decline on March 16th. While the gold (GLD) price strength has undoubtedly lit a fire under the stock, the COVID-19 related mine shutdowns have offset some of this benefit. Besides, this massive bounce has left the stock expensive again on a valuation basis compared to its peers, and the sharp rebound hasn’t done much to improve the technical picture. Based on a less than satisfactory technical picture and a less attractive valuation compared to peers, I would view any rallies above the $54.00 level as an opportunity to book some profits.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Agnico Eagle had an exceptional year in FY-2019, but the lukewarm FY-2020 guidance of 1.88 million ounces of gold production derailed the stock earlier this year. While this annual production guidance figure would translate to 5% growth in gold production year-over-year, it came up short of the 2.0 million ounces of gold production that many analysts were modeling, and the prior target set by the company of 1.95 million ounces. Unfortunately, for Agnico Eagle, the FY-2020 revised guidance of 1.88 million ounces is now looking ambitious as well, after precautions related to COVID-19 have moved production offline at a couple of the company's mines. As we've learned over the past month, the company has had to enact complete shutdowns at its Mexico mines (La India, Creston Mascota, Penasquito) until the situation improves. Currently, Mexico's closures are in effect until April 30th, and the company's Mexican operations typically contribute nearly 23,000 ounces of gold per month. This figure works out to roughly 16% of Agnico Eagle's total gold production, and this has a significant impact on Q2 production figures.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Unfortunately, the mine closures at the company's Mexico operations are the least of their worries on a consolidated ounce basis, as the company now has reduced operations at its Canadian operations as well. This includes the company's most significant contributor to gold production in FY-2019, Canadian Malartic, as well as Goldex, LaRonde, Meliadine, and Meadowbank. These Canadian operations represent over 70% of the company's total gold production, and this has left Agnico Eagle with more than 85% of its mines either under reduced operations or offline. To date, the only mine that has not been affected is the Kittila Mine in Finland, but it is only expected to contribute 195,000 ounces of the total 1.88 million-ounce guidance for FY-2020. Assuming that we only see 25% of normal gold production from Agnico Eagle in April (156,000 ounces x 0.25), this would shave more roughly 117,000 ounces off of the company's total gold production. While not the company's fault, this would make it near impossible for the company to get remotely close to the 1.88 million-ounce guidance estimates. This explains why the company's earnings estimates have barely budged this month, despite a higher gold price. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart below, FY-2019 was an exceptional year for Agnico Eagle, with quarterly gross margins accelerating significantly on a sequential basis. The company started the year with gross margins of 47.1% in Q1, and saw a slight dip in Q3 to 46.9%, but finished the year with gross margins of 53.7%, a 680 basis point sequential jump to finish the year. If we look ahead to FY-2020, this gross margin expansion is likely to continue despite higher anticipated all-in sustaining costs of $1,000/oz in FY-2020, as the gold price strength should more than offset this $60/oz jump in all-in sustaining costs year-over-year. Therefore, from a margin standpoint alone, we are likely to see further gross margin expansion in FY-2020.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to the company's earnings trend, we saw sharp growth in annual earnings per share [EPS] below, with annual EPS growing 209% year-over-year, from $0.31 in FY-2018 to $0.96 in FY-2019. This strong earnings growth is expected to continue in FY-2020, with estimates currently sitting at $1.21. Assuming the company can hit these forecasts, this would translate to 26% annual EPS growth, after lapping a year of high triple-digit growth. This is incredible growth and is in line with the growth metrics we see from the most highly desirable growth stocks. Therefore, assuming the company can meet its estimates of $1.21 in EPS for FY-2020, there's a lot to like when it comes to bottom-line growth as well. Unfortunately, these estimates won't be easy to hit given the COVID-19 related shutdowns, unless these shutdowns extend only through April and production is uninterrupted for the rest of 2020.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

So why not rush in and buy Agnico Eagle if we've got gross margin expansion, strong bottom-line growth, and a sharp price down more than 20% from its highs? Unfortunately, the valuation isn't cheap, especially considering that Agnico Eagle is one of the most affected gold majors from a mine shutdown standpoint. While a few of the gold majors have production in Africa that has not been affected like Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Kinross Gold (KGC), Agnico Eagle has been the worst hit of the group. Therefore, given that Agnico Eagle has the most uncertainty surrounding short-term production figures, it makes little sense that it's commanding the highest valuation among the 1.5 million-ounce gold producers. We can take a closer look at this below:

(Source: YCharts.com)

As we can see in the chart above, Agnico Eagle's current forward P/E ratio is sitting at 41.09, a figure that is double the average forward P/E ratio of 20.88 among 1.5 million-ounce producers. If we use a median value for 1.5 million-ounce producers to smooth out any outliers, Agnico Eagle is still trading at almost double this figure, given that the median forward P/E ratio comes in at 21.33 currently. Finally, if we assume that somehow Agnico Eagle meets the high end of its annual EPS estimates of $1.35, the company is trading more than 70% above the peer average at a forward P/E ratio of 36.29. This makes little sense from a valuation standpoint and is pointing to the fact that Agnico Eagle is priced expensively relative to peers despite having the least secure production guidance for FY-2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Some investors might point to Agnico Eagle's average reserve grade and superior operating jurisdictions as a reason for this significant premium. While there is undoubtedly a case to be made that Agnico Eagle is the highest-grade miner and the top jurisdiction miner, this is one of the rare instances that the company's jurisdiction is working against them temporarily. This is because the response to COVID-19 has been much swifter in North America than it has been in other nations, and majors in less stable jurisdictions are operating relatively interrupted. In contrast, Agnico Eagle's production has been derailed. It's worth noting that a month of lower gold production is not the end of the world for Agnico Eagle, but this assumes that it's only April production that's affected. Ultimately, I would be surprised if we didn't see reduced operations into some of May as well, and this could lead to Agnico Eagle's annual gold production being down year-over-year from last year's 1.78 million ounces. Based on this, Agnico Eagle is still the same exceptional miner over the long term but could be in for an underwhelming Q2 report, compared to other gold miners like Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold. Let's see what the technical picture is saying:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the daily chart above, we can see that while this bounce has been strong, it's done absolutely nothing to improve the technical picture. Despite a 59% rally off of the March 16th lows, Agnico Eagle remains well below its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and also below broken support near the $54.00 level. Therefore, while this bounce might be exciting investors that bought earlier this year that are finally getting back near break-even, I see it as highly unlikely that we'll see new 52-week highs for the stock in the next few months. Given that we have strong resistance overhead at $54.00, just 10% higher, I would view any rallies above this level as an opportunity to book some profits. There is no guarantee that the stock has to stop dead in its tracks if it rallies to $54.00, but I would view the reward to risk as poor if we get to $54.00 in the next two months.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Agnico Eagle remains the most attractive gold major from a jurisdictional standpoint and has exceptional annual EPS growth, the uncertainty surrounding the company's mines is a minor headwind until the COVID-19 fears clear up. It is clear that this issue is unlikely to have any adverse effect on the stock long term, but short term, there are miners out there at more attractive valuations without any meaningful production headwinds. Based on a less attractive valuation, more uncertainty than peers, and an underwhelming technical picture, I would view any rallies above $54.00 as an area to take some profits. It is possible we could see new 52-week highs for the stock in the back half of 2020, but I see no reason to chase the stock above $49.50 per share. Ultimately, I expect a better entry will present itself over the next few weeks.

