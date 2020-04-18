5 REITs To Watch Closely In 2020

We present five investment ideas that are currently at the top of our watchlist.

Today, it's the opposite. Opportunities are abundant and our watchlist has rarely been this long.

We started the year with very few undervalued opportunities on our watchlist. Since then, we have entered into a new bear market and REITs have dropped back to 2014 levels. Six years of appreciation were removed in just a few weeks.

This is just the average performance of the sector, which means that some REITs did better, while others did even worse. If you dive into individual REITs, you will find that some are now trading at even lower valuations than during the great financial crisis. This is despite enjoying much stronger balance sheets and owning better assets than in 2008-2009.

There are some rare buying opportunities with potential to earn over a 10% dividend yield and 100-200% upside potential in a future recovery. We have been loading up on many of them and our Portfolio still has space for three additional positions.

Below we discuss five REITs that are currently on the top of our watchlist. They are all trading at deep discounts to NAV and similar levels as in 2008-2009. And they all have solid investment grade rated balance sheets and plenty of liquidity to weather the storm.

The only reason why we are not yet invested in them is because we are extremely selective and our capital is limited.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): A-Rated Blue Chip

FRT is one of the bluest blue chips in REIT sector:

It's one of the six A rated REITs with a fortress balance sheet.

It owns a 104-property portfolio of the best mixed-use retail properties.

It has the longest track record of dividend growth at 52 years.

And yet, it is today priced at a ~50% discount to NAV – the deepest discount in its entire history:

The market is very worried about how social distancing could impact FRT’s retail-oriented properties. Some of those fears are justified, but it's the extend of the discount to NAV that's mind boggling.

There's no doubt that FRT will suffer in the near term. Some of its stores are closed, tenants are missing rent payments, and some retailers may even default.

But this is a temporary issue that will affect 2020 results, and growth will resume in 2021. We are talking here about Class A mixed use properties in densely populated locations with diverse offering, ranging from grocery stores to fitness centers, restaurants, apartments, and everything else.

The long-term prospects of these properties remain very strong and FRT has the balance sheet to weather the storm. Priced at a ~50% discount to NAV, 12x FFO and a 5.5% dividend yield, we rate it a Strong Buy.

Weyerhaeuser (WY): Timberland at 50 cents on the Dollar

WY is the largest timberland owner in the entire world. It's very diversified with millions and millions of acres and has a BBB investment grade rating to back it up.

Timberland values have historically been very resilient during downturns and served as a safe haven in a portfolio. Not this time. WY has seen its share price cut in half and now trades at a ~50% discount to NAV:

The market fears that the recent crisis and the anticipated recession will lead to a halt in new construction and depressed lumber prices. This is very likely. We don’t refute that.

However, timberland values generally remain resilient because there's no need to harvest trees when prices are low. You just let them grow, which increases their value, and then harvest later on when lumber prices have recovered. In the meantime, you are short on cash flow, but this is not an issue for a company like WY which has low leverage, no maturities in 2020, $550 million of cash on hand, and nearly $1 billion left on its credit facility if needed.

The market is repricing WY as if we won’t need lumber in the future anymore. In reality, we are talking about a temporary hit in cash flow that will be followed by a surge in cash flow once prices recover, as they always have.

In the meantime, you can buy WY at a ~50% discount to NAV, earn a 7% dividend yield, and the management is busy buying back shares to create lasting value to patient shareholders. We rate it a strong buy.

Vereit (VER): Short-Term Pain for Long Term Gain

VER is a $15 billion net lease REIT with a highly diversified portfolio of nearly 4,000 properties nationwide. The average remaining lease term is eight years and it enjoys a strong 2-3x rent coverage, which results in steady and predictable rents during most times.

Such net lease REITs are generally very resilient to recessions because long leases provide bond-like cash flow. However, this time, VER saw its share price drop by 60%, resulting in the deepest discount to NAV in its entire history:

Why is the market so worried?

About 20% of its net lease properties are restaurants, out of which, many are closed right now and missing rent payments. The rest of the portfolio is invested in more resilient retail properties such as Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies and Dollar General (DG) grocery stores, as well as office and industrial properties.

There's no doubt that VER will suffer a hit in 2020. Many of its restaurant tenants won’t have enough liquidity to pay their rent if they are closed and have no revenue coming in. There also could be some issues with its office portfolio and other retail properties.

But just like FRT, this is mostly a temporary issue and VER is not at great risk of permanent capital destruction. Once we reopen the economy, most of these businesses will return to work and rent payments will resume. The rent coverage of its retail properties is 2.6x and so even if profitability drops substantially, they can still easily cover their rent payments.

Ultimately, a few years from now, we will have forgotten about this crisis, moved on to other things, and we expect VER to reprice closer to a 5% dividend yield, which is its normal valuation. Right now, you can get a ~50% discount to NAV and an 11% dividend yield that's fully covered. We rate it a Strong Buy.

Ventas (VTR): Too Cheap to Ignore

VTR is a diversified healthcare REIT with a large concentration on senior housing, in addition to a medical offices, hospitals, and life science properties.

Historically, we have been bearish on the company because we thought that it was overvalued and that many risks had been overlooked. Since our article “Ventas Is Overpriced and Risky,” VTR is down 50%, and it has just become too cheap to ignore. We would rephrase the title as “Ventas is Undervalued and Safe in the Long run.” VTR is now valued at a ~50% discount to NAV – an even lower valuation than during the great financial crisis:

The risks remain the same as before the crash: The senior housing market is overbuilt, VTR will suffer negative same store NOI growth, and its dividend may not be sustainable. However, the difference is that you now get an enormous margin of safety for taking these risks.

In the long run, VTR will be just fine and its properties will return to positive growth. In the meantime, VTR has a lot of liquidity and a solid BBB+ credit rating to weather the storm. Even if they cut the 11% dividend yield, you will still get ~8-9% yield from an investment grade rated company with strong long term prospects. We give it a Buy rating.

Regency Centers (REG): Food is Essential

REG is similar to FRT, the first company discussed in this article, but it has a greater focus on grocery store anchored properties. Up to 80% of its property are anchored by a grocery store such as Walmart (WMT), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Kroger (KR), or Whole Foods (AMZN). All these grocers are doing record business right now due to stock pilling. Many of them are hitting new all time highs and have been a Safe Haven in the recent sell-off.

REG is arguably in a safer position as the landlord. And yet, REG saw its share price cut in half and it now trades at 2008-2009 level valuations:

Just like FRT, many of the smaller shops will have to be closed because they are not deemed essential. Some of them will miss rent payments, and therefore, REG’s revenue is likely to drop in 2020.

However, this is a temporary issue that will be removed as soon as we reopen the economy. We are talking about months, not years, and REG has the financial flexibility to survive and even keep paying its 6% dividend yield that's safely covered at a 75% payout ratio.

It is rated BBB+ with a positive outlook. It only has a 30% LTV and very limited maturities in the coming years. Therefore, REG won’t risk having to issue dilutive equity and its long-term prospects remain intact.

Priced at a ~50% discount to what you would be paying for these properties in the private market is a steal.

Bottom Line

Some of these opportunities will ultimately be rejected because we are very selective, but others may earn their way into our portfolio. The REIT market is extraordinarily cheap right now with many well-capitalized companies trading at pennies on the dollar.

You would literally pay the double for the same properties in the private market. Having access to REIT NAVs is a major competitive advantage when investing in REITs in this environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.