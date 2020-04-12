Daily Income Generator: Naked Puts On Jack In The Box

You want to choose value stocks in case they are put to you.

We’ve been getting a lot of interest from our articles about naked, or cash-secured, puts.

There are many ways to generate hedges or income by using options, but we like selling naked puts against value stocks.

If a stock is put to us, we not only get it at a value price, but have collected some premium in the process.

Thesis

Fast-food is a great business to own, whether you are a franchisee or stockholder. People all over the world know the names of all the major brands, the food is cheap, it is prepared quickly, and it is ubiquitous.

The cheapness factor is one reason why fast-food will never go out of style.

With the economy decimated due to business shut-downs, more people will be eating cheaply in the next year than we’ve seen since the financial crisis.

As we like to say about fast-food, in a bad economy, fast-food does pretty decent business. In a great economy, fast-food does gangbusters business. It is recession-proof.

There are many choices for fast-food stocks out there, but we are presently intrigued by Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK).

JACK stock was sold off from $89 per share all the way down to $23 at its nadir – more than 70%. It has since recovered to $44 as of Wednesday.

We like JACK at this price, particularly when compared to competitors. While margins are not as favorable, their quality is reflected in the lower multiple.

JACK stock trades at 12x TTM diluted EPS of $3.62, with net margins of 7%.

McDonald’s (MCD) has always had superior margins at 28%, which is why it trades at 22.5x TTM diluted EPS of $7.88.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) trades at 18x TTM diluted EPS of $2.36 with 11.5% margins.

Wendy’s Company (WEN) trades at 27x TTM diluted EPS of $0.58 with net marginsof 10%.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does JACK stock qualify?

When it comes to restaurant stocks, which tend to trade at premium multiples because of the very recession-proof business models mentioned above, we look three years out and divide the difference in EPS from this fiscal year and 2023 for the 3-year growth rate.

2023 estimate: $5.67

2020 estimate: $3.36

Difference = 68%

Growth rate annualized = 23%

PEG Ratio = 0.68

Readers may ask how reliable these estimates are given the COVID-19 situation. Yet, as mentioned, we believe fast-food restaurants will see increased business. They are not as subject to social distancing issues because of their high take-out traffic.

During the financial crisis, which lasted far longer than this crisis will, JACK EPS actually grew 14% in 2009 compared to 2008.

Let's Talk Naked Puts and Value Stocks

As mentioned, we love selling naked puts, and would be happy to have JACK stock put to us even at this price.

Remember, we might have a stock put to us with a margin of safety, as long as there is no macro change to the story, which we don’t foresee.

We definitely want to purchase stocks below intrinsic value.

Of course, you could buy a stock in addition to selling naked puts if you want to make sure the price doesn't run away without you.

The catch is that you must choose the proper set of variables of stock, strike price, premium, and expiration date that aligns with your risk tolerance.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for JACK in general.

We could be wrong about how long this crisis will last, and JACK’s business may not return to normal for a very long time.

We could be wrong about just how much disposable income consumers will be able or willing to part with, regardless of the cheap food that JACK sells.

JACK stock may struggle against the many competitors in the space, some of whom are better capitalized, like McDonald’s.

If the supply chain is threatened, commodity costs could rise, making food production more expensive. The supply chain could fail, creating a shortage of product.

JACK franchises could fail due to non-payment of leases. 94% of JACK’s business is franchised, and many can be heavily in debt, which may also create cash flow problems, forcing them to close.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with JACK stock at $43.67 as of Wednesday’s close?

The June $40 puts are going for about $4.60 each. Earning more than 11% in about ten weeks is a generous premium.

If put to you, you will be buying JACK stock at the equivalent of $35.50 per share, which is about a 20% discount from even this low price. and you get a $1.60 yield to boot, which would mean a 4.5% dividend.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the September $35 puts are also going for about $4.60.

If put to you, you will be buying JACK stock at the equivalent of $30.40 per share, a discount of more than 30% from this point, and you’ll own JACK stock at a P/E of less than 9.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January’s $30 puts also sell of about $4.60 per share.

You would earn 11% on your money, but in the process you’d be hedging your JACK stock bet all the way down to $25.40 per share – near its recent panic low – and owning it at just 7x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.