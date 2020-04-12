Stock Market Outlook: Action From Here Likely To Remain Volatile And Frustrating, With Upside Bias

The uniqueness of the current uncertainty is that it is a healthcare issue. The course of the coronavirus pandemic is difficult to determine, but if I am correct that the peak is soon, the stock market should do well.

One maxim is that the stock market seeks not accommodate the majority of investors. I believe that most investors would like to see a retest of the late March lows in order to become more fully invested or to cover short positions.

Technical analysis has served me well, providing confirmation of my fundamental work or suggesting that I may have erred. I realize that my interpretation of the chart could be incorrect.

During my career, I have studied highly regarded technicians and strategists. I admired their understanding and sense of stock market history. These include people like Bob Farrell, Bob Nurock, Richard McCabe, Joe Granville, Hank Pruden, Barton Biggs and historically, Wykoff and Elliott. I find that their wisdom, unlike many of those followed today, was time insensitive.

I mention this because the coronavirus pandemic, in my opinion, has at least temporarily divorced stock action from business fundamentals to a greater degree than usual. In part, this is due to an unclear picture as to the resumption of a "new normal" daily life, and in part it is due to the prevalence of ETFs and program trading. As I examine the prospects for the medical sector, I am not altered in my longstanding view that US healthcare expenditures will increase at an average rate of 6% annually for the next decade, at which time they will exceed $7 trillion or 25% of GDP. However, the stock market dislocation and volatility forces me to examine the technicals for stock allocation in the fund.

My belief is that the recent action in the stock market is a correction of the first leg of the bull market that began in 2009. The parallel I draw is to the 1981-82 correction that ended the first leg of the last bull market (see below).

Following the stock market's rally in August 1982, after Henry Kaufman's pronouncement on interest rates, the Dow Jones Industrial Average quickly rose well above 1000. Many investors awaited a pullback below that level in order to buy stocks, having been skeptical of the initial upthrust. They are still waiting!

Similarly, I maintain that investors currently have either too much cash and/or short positions, as they expect the March lows to be tested. As stock market action is tied to a healthcare scenario, which I have been studying, and is not of economic causation, I have been correlating my view of the coronavirus pandemic with that of my views of the stock market.

First, and the retrospectoscope is always 20/20, the stock market was about 15-20% overvalued in February, independent of the coronavirus. The subsequent 30% decline needs to be put in context of one's expectation for a resolution to the pandemic. I had identified three possible scenarios. The most negative was that the virus would spiral out of control and overwhelm our healthcare system, resulting in millions of deaths. The view I held was that the increase in daily new cases in the US would peak on around April 11, due to the benefits of social distancing and isolation. This would be followed by a gradual reduction in daily new cases, as testing is ramped up, and by a regional relaxation of restrictions. The most optimistic possibility would be that an effective therapeutic would be available by May, in which case the "new normal" would be implemented faster and the stock market would rally substantially. If I am correct with my outlook, recognizing that the stock market is forward looking, people should begin to feel more optimistic, despite the difficulties still confronting us. As I mentioned, I believe that the decline in new daily cases will be gradual, and it is likely that we shall have a secondary wave later this year. The keys to minimizing this wave are massive testing, both blood-based for antibodies and nasal swabs for virus, and not opening up our borders to international travel without screening.

As I look at healthcare stocks, I am continuing to find values across many sub-sectors. These include companies poised to benefit from the tragic pandemic, such as those involved in diagnostic testing systems, PPE, drug development and lab-based testing. In the first category I include Abbott Laboratories (ABT), which has approval for a high throughput system and a rapid test, as well as GenMark (GNMK), whose ePlex multiplex system is being used in hospitals to detect respiratory illnesses and COVID-19.

Regarding PPE, I recently recommended Alpha Pro Tech (APT), whose orders for N-95 face masks and face shields have increased dramatically. I believe that the use of disposable protective equipment will remain at a much higher base level for several years. In drug development, I have been impressed with the potential for the IL-6 inhibitors, including Regeneron's (REGN) Kevzara, for severe to critically ill patients, and Gilead's (GILD) remdesivir for moderate to severely ill patients. In the clinical lab business, my choices are LabCorp (LH) and Quest Diagnostic (DGX). I am also finding attractive investments in the pharmaceutical and hospital industries, including long time favorite AbbVie (ABBV) and HCA Healthcare (HCA).

In conclusion, we are at a relatively unique time where an appropriate level for the stock market is difficult to ascertain due to the uncertainties for the economy. Unlike prior occurrences, this one is of healthcare origin, and its analysis is not in the domain of the economists. My analysis suggests that, while upcoming months will be challenging, the peak in new daily cases in the US will soon occur. In turn, that will be interpreted favorably by investors. As a result, more funds will be committed to stocks (alternative investments are not very attractive), thereby limiting declines. Rallies will force money managers to add to positions and to cover shorts, especially if the rationale behind shorting was related to the pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT ABBV APT DGX HCA LH GILD REGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.