Another Trio Of Stocks For A (Less) Panicked Market

I cannot call a market bottom. I'm not trying to do so. I doubt you can, either. Nonetheless, I've long been constructive on owning U.S. equities for the long term. Now is no different.

I offer you another three stocks for your consideration and further due diligence: a large drugstore/health care company, a mega-bank, and one of the world's largest IT conglomerates.

I'm still premising a short, deep recession. If correct, there are several stock sectors that historically tend to hold up better than others during recessions.

For now, the market is no longer in a panicked melt-down. However, volatility remains high and fears of a double-bottom remain on traders' mind.

About three weeks ago, as the market was in the midst of a massive meltdown, I offered three stock quick-picks. These included PPL Corp (PPL), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Since March 19 (the date I wrote the article), the trio offered early success: PPL +24%, UNH +20%, UNP +22%. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose 16%.

The picks were based upon the premise certain stock sectors perform better during defensive periods; and of course valuation always matters. Union Pacific was not a sector pick; in my view, the blue-chip industrial stock just got far too inexpensive.

As we head into earnings season, I offer another set of quick-picks for you. These stocks largely align with my earlier assumptions.

Let's begin.

A Big Picture Investment Thesis

An Overarching View

Investors are experiencing a period of remarkable volatility. The market is simply reacting (or some may argue overreacting) to its belief we are facing a significant, prolonged economic contraction. Indeed, I agree the United States will fall into recession; if we are not in recession already.

However, unlike other recessions, the underlying issue is not structural financial instability, an overheated economy, or wild speculation. No... one could posit the market was due for a pullback, but nothing this severe. This is a different kind of a bear. Effectively, we're in the midst of a self-induced recession created to combat a public health crisis.

Unquestionably, certain industries face significant (or permanent) dislocation and some companies are likely to become insolvent. However, financial institutions (on balance) are not facing insolvency. In addition, unlike other recessionary times, the federal government is not standing by; indications are the government will “do whatever it takes” to keep American businesses afloat. In addition, the Fed has made good on this promise, too.

My view remains the current public health crisis will reach its nadir within weeks or several months. I offered this premise three weeks ago, and I stand by it. Even the most deadly 1918 Spanish flu, which ultimately infected a quarter of the U.S. population and killed over a half million people, did not become a crisis until late summer 1918, when a "second wave," saw the virus mutate into a more virulent form. Nonetheless, infection rates fell sharply by the end of November. Back in the day, there were no remedies or vaccinations. Modern medicine has come a long way in the last century.

As a going-in thesis, I believed we will experience a sharp, deep recession followed by a “V-shaped” rebound. Now, given the benefit of hindsight, I suspect the recovery may be more for a narrow, “U-shaped” rebound.

To be clear: I cannot call a bottom. I am not trying to call a bottom. I don't believe you can, either. Things may very well get worse before they get better. If you buy any equities, buy in small increments, scale in slowly, and don't try to be a hero. Never go on margin.

I'm an optimist: I've always been an optimist. I have long been constructive about the U.S., our economy, and our global role. My world view colors my market assessment. No, I'm not a pessimist, nor do I believe “America is an unexceptional nation.” We remain the greatest nation on earth.

Funneling Down: A Market Sector View

Prefacing we're in for a sharp, deep recession, there are certain equity investments, historically, that tend to work or not work. Let's run down what's held up better:

Food and Drug Stocks (Consumer Staples)

Utilities

Health Care

Meanwhile, the Basic Materials, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors tend to get pole-axed. We can add Energy into that mix. If demand destruction due to the coronavirus wasn't enough, the Saudis and Russians compounded the problem by starting an oil price dogfight; the resolution of which still isn't settled. There's some tremendous bargains out there in the space, but I cannot recommend anything in the oil patch to anyone other than the most intrepid investors.

Refining the backdrop a little further, I'd avoid the travel, entertainment, gaming, and hospitality industries. I'm not interested in any insurance companies (despite a softening overall view of the Financials), airlines, or automakers. For now, forget about traditional brick-and-mortar retail. Not interested.

However, speaking to financial stocks: the Fed “bazooka” has softened me up on the banking sector. Th segment's been protected, and looks more and more likely to come out alright. Ditto certain secular-growth Technology sector stocks. A stay-at-home, internet-based mentality plays well into several of the large tech companies' strategies.

Three (more) Stocks to Consider

I offer investors another trio of stocks for consideration. Each has a different story and a different investment thesis.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS), a national drugstore chain, PBM, and health-insurance company Bank of America (BAC), a mega-banking / financial institution Alphabet Inc. aka Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), one of the world's information technology heavyweights

A short-take on each is listed below. Seeking to be concise, I've cut the thesis for each down to three bullet points and a long-term F.A.S.T. graph.

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corp owns and operates one of the nation's largest and most recognizable drug-store chains. In 2018, the business expanded via the Aetna acquisition. Aetna is one of the largest U.S. health insurers. Last year, management initiated CVS “HealthHUBs,” or walk-up / walk-in health care facilities located within the physical footprint of the pharmacy retail stores. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, investors worried whether management could integrate these multiple initiatives simultaneously. Early results indicate senior leadership is well up to the task. If successful, CVS will possess a durable, end-to-end, community-based health management business. Big picture, health care tends to be relatively recession-resistant. Recently, the political pressure to nationalize health care faded considerably.

Adjusted operating margins improved in 2019, bolstered by solid increases in same-store-sales, prescription processing, and health insurance enrollment. Traditionally strong free cash flow permitted CVS to pare down year-over-year net debt to $62.8 billion from $69.3 billion. Post-Aetna acquisition, management promised to focus upon reducing debt. It appears they are making good on the promise. A current 3.3% dividend yield is safe.

CVS stock offers compelling valuation; even before the recent market swoon. The long-term P/E is over 15x. Shares now trade with a trailing 8.5x multiple. Looking forward, corporate initiatives suggest the business can attain mid-to-high single digit growth beginning in 2021. CVS was an outstanding dividend growth stock prior to acquiring Aetna. Post-acquisition, management stated dividends will remain stable until debt metrics are lower. My expectation is the payout will resume strong growth thereafter.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial institutions. I also consider it one of the two best-run mega-banks: along with JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). As the COVID-19 panic and economic fallout spread, I wasn't keen on financial stocks. This has changed. The Fed “bazooka” made it clear it was going to do whatever is necessary to prevent a financial implosion. When the Fed sloshes money around, the big banks usually do alright. Therefore, despite near-term volatility and distress, I believe strong, well-managed bank stocks like BAC will be valuable, long-term investments.

BoA reports earnings next week, so I won't get too far ahead of myself. Let's wait to see what management has to say. However, we do know 2019 saw slowing YoY growth. In particular, net interest margins were pressured, falling to 2.35%; down 10 bps versus 2018. On the other hand, loan and deposit growth remained robust. Credit metrics were strong. Fears about businesses and individuals being unable to service debt has been reduced, largely due to federal and Fed actions. Bank of America is well-capitalized; its 11.2% CET1 ratio indicates the company enjoys a considerable regulatory buffer. Presuming the U.S. economy is at least off the mat in June, Bank of A stands in a reasonable position.

The market tends to offer bank stocks lower P/E ratios versus other sectors. Given this backdrop, I believe a 13x multiple is an appropriate, long-term valuation metric for Bank of America. For those who read my work on S.A., I support this view by offering alternative valuation metrics; often even more conservative. While I expect little immediate share price turnaround, I premise the situation will look different within a year to 18 months. By then, I contend Bank of A stock earnings should recover to 2019 levels, and trade at comparable pre-COVID multiples. This would make BAC a mid $30s stock. The current ~3% dividend yield is adequate, though I want to hear what management has to say about the payout, share buyback program, and associated Fed intervention. If I did not own any Bank of America stock, I'd wait to read and listen to next weeks' earnings release. I don't like to game earnings. JP Morgan Chase will report earnings the day before BoA; that will be a worthwhile data point, too.

NOTE: The subsequent F.A.S.T. graph chart reflects a shorter time-frame than the others in this series. Bank of America's pre-Great Recession stock valuation metrics skew the results. Furthermore, as discussed above, I believe an appropriate long-term valuation multiple for Bank of America shares is ~13x, not the historical trimmed average as noted on the chart. The average 5-year P/E has been 13.5x. Therefore, I've added a 13x P/E (the pink line) to highlight this viewpoint.

Alphabet Inc

Alphabet (formerly Google) is a technology conglomerate. Effectively, it's “into” almost everything. The span and scope of this company is incredible. Alphabet, through many subsidiaries, shapes and seeks to transform the world we live in via digital information. Internet advertising is the largest revenue stream. Alphabet is one of the Four Horsemen of Technology: the other three are Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB). These companies remind me of Microsoft (MSFT) a generation ago. Indeed, the internet advertising business is subject to moderate, recession-related short-term contraction. Nonetheless, I envision no long-term decline. Indeed, I see the biggest risk to Alphabet to be regulatory pressures. This has nothing to do with current events. Google has near monopolistic power in its space, and the secular growth story remains firmly in place.

The company is a cash machine. Alphabet generates significantly greater cash flow than profit. Current estimates indicate GOOGL will make $92 a share operating cash flow this year. That's a bump up from 2019, despite COVID-19. Meanwhile, the balance sheet contains $120 billion cash, or $173 a share. For perspective, in 2019 the company lost over $4 billion net income on its “Other Bets” segment; it loses billions on this moonshot division every year. Yet Alphabet still registers a 10-year, 17% annualized operating cash flow growth rate. Fundamentally, about the only thing I dislike about the company is management's reticence during earnings calls. I often wonder if they look at the Street and shareholders as mostly a nuisance.

During the recent market crash, GOOGL and GOOG shares sold down hard. Since that time, these have rebounded somewhat, but remain depressed. Rarely does this stock trade at such a large discount. The stock is ~$1200 now, but was bid up to $1500 before the COVID-19 events. The $1500 marker was on the doorstep of my Fair Value Estimate. Despite the recent bounce, shares are still down 20% from those levels.

NOTE: The subsequent F.A.S.T. graph focuses upon Price /OCF versus Price /Earnings. For cash-rich companies like Alphabet, I believe cash flow valuation metrics are often superior to P/E metrics.

I trust these stocks may spur your own due diligence. All pertinent comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, BAC, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.