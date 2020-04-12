VDY Versus VYM, Or Why US Investors Should Look North For Dividend Funds And Stocks

VDY and VYM are two low-cost index ETFs focusing on Canadian and U.S. dividend stocks, respectively, and will be the focus of this article.

To remedy the above, and considering that most readers here are American, I decided to compare Canadian and U.S. dividend funds and stocks.

It has been a while since I last wrote about Canadian dividend securities or funds, which were once the focus of my writing here at SeekingAlpha.

SeekingAlpha has a flourishing dividend investment community in both the United States and Canada. Canadian investors are, I believe, reasonably knowledgeable about investment opportunities in the United States, while the opposite is somewhat less true, with most American investors focusing on their home country. Although most U.S. equities have significantly outperformed during the past few years, the situation seems likely to reverse, as rising and expensive valuations across U.S. equities will likely lead to underperofrmance for the same in the coming years.

The FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY.TO), and Canadian dividend stocks more broadly, offer investors higher yields, cheaper valuations, and stronger growth prospects than the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and U.S. dividend stocks more broadly. As such, I believe that VDY will outperform in the coming years, and that U.S. investors, and CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers, should consider initiating a small position in the fund.

Funds Basics - Large-Cap High Dividend Yield ETFs

(Source: Vanguard Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Qualitative Comparison - Very Similar Funds

VDY and VYM are both broad-based diversified low-cost higher-yield dividend ETFs, providing dividend investors with significant equities market exposure. I decided to focus on these two funds as they both follow identical methodologies, which effectively means that I can use them as proxies for dividend stocks in their respective countries.

Both funds are perfect for slightly risk-averse dividend investors, looking to mostly match the market's rate of return and willing to forgo the possibility of substantial capital appreciation, dividend growth, or income. Both funds could easily form the core of any dividend investor's portfolio, at least for their respective countries. I think these are strong funds, which can meet the needs of many investors, but they might be a bit too low-risk and passive for many CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers.

Both funds are administered by Vanguard, the second-largest asset manager and ETF provider in the world, and the largest, most well-known index fund provider in the same. Long-time readers probably know that I particularly like Vanguard as a company, due to its unique corporate structure. Vanguard operates as a mutual company; it is owned by its own clients/investment funds, so any and all profits are ultimately returned to the company's clients in the form of lower fees. In an industry known for excessive fees and other shareholder-unfriendly policies, Vanguard stands out as a company that almost always puts the client first.

Both funds track the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, a broad-based market-cap-weighted international stock market index focusing on stocks with above-average dividend yields. The index first selects applicable stocks using only very basic liquidity, trading, country and voting rights filters. Stocks are then ranked according to their projected annual dividend yield, and included in the index until the cumulative market capitalization reaches 50% of the total market cap of applicable stocks. Each fund only invests in securities from their respective country. Simply put, the funds invest in the 50% highest-yielding dividend stocks in their respective country.

As both funds effectively follow the same asset allocation strategy, they have broadly similar characteristics. Both funds have reasonably well-diversified holdings, with exposure to most relevant industries. VDY is, however, significantly overweight financials, as Canada's large banks dominate the country's economy.

Canada's financial industry effectively functions as an oligopoly, leading to strong revenues, earnings, and shareholder returns, but one with strong government backing and regulatory control, which has helped the country avoid past financial crises, but somewhat hampers industry growth. In any case, the country's banking industry seems particularly well-suited for more risk-averse dividend investors, and helps to somewhat ameliorate the fund's lack of adequate industry diversification.

(Source: Vanguard Corporate Website - Chart by author)

VDY invests in fewer holdings than VYM, 54 versus 399, mostly due to Canada's smaller size and economy. VDY's holdings are, however, concentrated in oligopolistic wide-moat industries, which tend to be quite a bit safer than average. As such, and consideding VDY's strong focus on the financial industry, VYM is probably the less risky and volatile fund, but the difference is likely to be small.

Generally speaking, both funds slightly overweigh low-risk companies, as these usually offer slightly higher yields than average. Canadian banks are probably the best example, but the same thing happens in the U.S., with VYM being overweight consumer defensive stocks. These companies are less volatile than the broader equities market, so VYM ends up being slightly less risky than the S&P 500, while VDY is about as risky, due to the aforementioned lack of diversification:

Data by YCharts

Cross-country investors in these funds or equities are somewhat exposed to significant foreign currency exposure and risk. This means that, effectively, Canadian equities are riskier for U.S. investors, and vice versa. As a final point, the U.S. dollar is currently quite a bit stronger than average. Although foreign currency speculation isn't my forte, it seems that focusing on the relatively cheaper Canadian funds and equities might be a reasonable idea:

Data by YCharts

To summarize, both VDY and VYM are remarkably similar low-cost lower-risk higher-yield dividend ETFs. VDY is slightly less diversified and safe than VYM, due to Canada's comparatively small size and large financial industry. Looking at the more qualitative factors, I can't really say that any one fund is significantly better than the other.

Quantitative Comparison - VDY is the Clear Winner

VDY compares favorably to VYM in several key quantitative metrics.

Let's start by taking a look at the shareholder returns of both funds. First a bit of context. U.S. equities have significantly outperformed international equities for the past decade or so, on the back of the country's strong economic performance, rapidly increasing corporate earnings, rising valuations and rapidly increasing share prices. Canadian equities themselves have also underperformed during the past decade or so, as sluggish energy prices have had an outsized negative effect on the country's economy.

(Source: Vanguard)

VYM was no exception to the above trend, with the fund significantly outperforming its Canadian counterparty for all relevant timeframes:

Outstanding performance for VYM, but I don't believe that it will last. As mentioned previously, valuations and prices have risen across U.S. equities during the past few years, and these are now significantly more expensive than comparable Canadian equities. VDY, and Canadian dividend stocks more generally, offer investors stronger yields and cheaper prices than VYM, and than U.S. dividend stocks more broadly:

(Source: Vanguard Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Valuations are a strong indicator of future stock market performance so you should expect VDY, and Canadian equities more broadly, to outperform VYM, and U.S. equities. VDY has actually moderately outperformed during the past few months, but the situation remains in flux:

Data by YCharts

On the other, valuations are only roughly correlated with future performance. The situation above might easily reverse itself, especially if risk-averse investors flee to safer markets. There has been quite a bit of flight-to-quality during the past week or so, but equities markets are currently extremely volatile:

(Source: JPMorgan)

VDY, and Canadian equities more broadly, also offer significantly greater earnings growth potential than VYM, and that U.S. equities. Dividend growth itself has been a bit more spotty, roughly equal between the funds in the long-term, but moderately greater for VDY during the past three years:

(Source: Vanguard Corporate Website - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, dividend growth has vastly outpaced underlying earnings growth for VYM and most U.S. dividend stocks, an unsustainable situation. In my opinion, future dividend growth is likely to more closely track underlying earnings growth and that, therefore, VDY's dividend growth will decrease in the coming years.

Let's review. VDY, and Canadian dividend stocks, offer investors higher yields, cheaper valuations, stronger earnings growth rate, and comparable, if not stronger, dividend growth rates. VDY, and Canadian dividend stocks, are likely to outperform in the future, and they have done so during the past few months.

As a final point, I wanted to compare the funds to the Tactical Income-100 and Income Generator portfolios, but the comparison was a bit more difficult than expected, as some of the funds/portfolios are somewhat new, and due to significant qualitative differences between the funds and the portfolios in aspects such as leverage, holdings, industry and country focus, etc.

In any case, the funds have generally underperformed relative to these two portfolios, and to their underlying equity CEFs, but we have relatively few data points, the comparison is somewhat dependent on the time period chosen, and equities market are currently experiencing extreme levels of volatility, so the difference is liable to change. As mentioned previously, I do believe that VDY is likely to outperform in the coming years, but that definitely has not been the case in the past.

Conclusion - Consider Canadian Dividend Funds and Stocks

VDY and VYM are both low-cost lower-risk higher-yield dividend ETFs. They are outstanding investment opportunities for risk-averse dividend investors looking for equities market exposure. Although the funds are probably more appropiate for more risk-averse passive investors than the average CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscriber, they are still strong investment opportunities, and could compliment any dividend investor's portfolio.

VDY, and Canadian dividend stocks more broadly, compare favorably to VYM, and U.S. dividend stocks more broadly, in several key metrics, and offer investors higher yields, cheaper valuations, stronger earnings growth rate, and comparable, if not stronger, dividend growth rates.

Canadian investors should strongly consider investing in VDY, as it a great fund, and offers them both stronger returns and lower (foreign currency) risk.

U.S. investors should also consider investing in VDY, for the possibility of stronger returns, and as to possibly take advantage of the cheap Canadian dollar, but should consider maintaining a relatively small position at best, to minimize foreign currency risk.

Some, perhaps most, U.S. investors might have difficulties investing in securities traded in foreign stock exchanges. These investors should consider holding individual Canadian dividend stocks, as many of these trade as ADRs in U.S. exchanges. Investors can easily take a look at some of VDY's holdings for ideas. I've covered most of these in the past, and in my opinion, most are outstanding investment opportunities, generally outperform relative to their peers, and would be great additions to any dividend investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on Apr. 11. 2020.