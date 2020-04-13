Cotton Trades At A Multiyear Low- BAL Is The Cotton ETF Product That Offers Value

Cotton is part of our daily lives. We wear clothing and sleep on bedding made of the fluffy fiber. Cotton futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange and is a member of the soft commodity sector of the raw materials market.

China is the world’s leading consumer of cotton, as it accounted for 18.1% of total global cotton imports in 2018. The top three producing countries are China, India, and the United States. Florida, Mississippi, California, Texas, and Arizona are the top producing states in the US.

Cotton had been one of the commodities in the crosshairs of the trade war between the US and China in 2018 and 2019. In 2020 the price action has been a victim of the spread of Coronavirus around the globe. Demand reduction has sent the price of the fluffy fiber to its lowest level in over a decade. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) tracks the price of cotton futures on ICE higher and lower. In mid-February in a piece on Seeking Alpha, I pointed out that cotton tends to rally going into the spring season and peak in May and June. The price of cotton in March and early April may have marked a bottom in the fiber futures.

Cotton falls to an eleven-year low

The global deflationary spiral weighed heavily on the price of nearby cotton futures over the past weeks. The selling picked steam in late February.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart highlights the decline in cotton that took the price to a low of 48.35 cents per pound in early April, which was the lowest price since 2009. Cotton had not traded below the 50 cents per pound level over the past eleven years.

Even after a recovery to 54.50 cents per pound, price momentum and relative strength indicators continue to be in oversold territory and the slow stochastic remains in a steady downtrend.

Risk-off creates demand problems

With business activity grinding to a halt around the world, shopping for anything but essentials is the farthest thing from most consumers’ minds these days. At the same time, job losses and furloughs are likely to continue to cause discretionary spending to decline.

Purchases of clothing, bedding, and other products that require cotton have suffered, and that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Markets have experienced risk-off periods in the past, with the most notable occurring in 2008 during the global financial crisis. Back then, the price of cotton futures on ICE dropped from a high of 91.38 cents at the start of the year to a low of 36.70 cents per pound in the final quarter of 2008. After probing below the 50 cents level recently, the next level of technical support stands at that 2008 bottom.

The longer the global pandemic continues to impact consumer behavior, the lower the price of cotton is likely to drift. The demand problems are the result of unprecedented risk-off conditions.

Three reasons for a recovery in the cotton futures market

When it comes to commodities like cotton, I view the current environment as an opportunity. After hitting a low of 36.70 cents in 2008, the price of the fluffy fiber futures rose to an all-time peak of $2.27 per pound in early 2011.

The bullish case for cotton over the coming months and years hinges on three factors. First, the pricing cycle in commodities dictates that prices tend to fall to levels where production slows, demand begins to rise at lower prices, and inventories decline. Bottoms form when demand begins to outstrip supplies.

Secondly, at the lowest price in over a decade, the downside prospects for the price are limited. When a market is declining on an exogenous event, it is impossible to project a bottom. Prices tend to fall far below what seems rational during bear markets and rise far above logical levels when they rise as we witnessed in 2011 at $2.27 per pound. A test of the 2008 low depends on how long lockdown conditions persist. Effective treatments for the virus and an eventual vaccine are the necessary steps for a return to some normalcy in consumer behavior.

Finally, from a macroeconomic perspective, the flood of liquidity from central banks and rising debt and deficit levels around the globe means that the value of all fiat currencies is declining. At the same time, foreign exchange instruments derive their value from the full faith and credit of the countries that issue the legal tender. A decline in the purchasing power of currencies could eventually cause inflationary pressures on all commodity prices, and cotton is no exception. At near 50 cents per pound, cotton is historically inexpensive from a long-term perspective. And, the forward curve for cotton futures provides a guide for future price behavior.

Source: ICE/RMB

The forward curve highlights a small but steady contango where prices for deferred delivery are higher than nearby prices. Contango reflects an equilibrium or condition of oversupply in a commodities futures market. The term structure is telling us that at the current price level, the market assumes that the reduction in demand will lead to lower supplies and higher prices in the coming months and years. Additionally, lower nearby prices tend to support increased demand as consumers react to what appear to be bargain prices.

Meanwhile, the forward curve in the cotton market tends to swing back and forth from contango to backwardation. Source: CQG

The chart of the price of cotton futures for delivery in December 2021 minus December 2020 shows that the term structure can be highly volatile. The market tends towards backwardation during rallies and contango when the price falls. A negative reading on the chart displays a backwardation. The decline in the spread since April 1 occurred as the price of nearby cotton futures bounced from the most recent low.

BAL is the ETF product that offers value at the current low price level

The most direct route for a risk position in the cotton market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Cotton futures can be highly volatile at times.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that historical volatility has been in a range of just over 12% to almost 59% since 1975. At 25.43% on April 9, it well below the midpoint. The last spike in the metric that measures price variance came in 2011 when it reached 52.15%.

For those looking to participate in the cotton market without venturing into the leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) provides an alternative. The fund summary for BAL states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BAL has net assets of only $7.3 million, trades an average of 3,093 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The limited liquidity in the product means that bid-offer spreads are wider than other ETF/ETN instruments will higher levels of net assets and average daily volume. Therefore, stops can be dangerous, especially at the end of a trading session in the stock market, when cotton futures stop trading, and the ETN continues to be available for transactions.

May cotton futures rose from 67.30 cents on February 3 to a high of 70.24 cents on February 19, a rise of 4.37%. The cotton futures then declined to a low of 48.35 cents on April 1 or 31.2% from the most recent high.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BAL rose from $39.71 to $41.35 per share or 4.13% and then declined to $28.45, a drop of 31.2%. Despite its level of liquidity, BAL did an excellent job replicating the price action in the nearby May futures contract since early February. Since the cotton market is in contango, holding the ETN product over a long period would involve a cost when it comes to rolling contracts from one active month to the next. However, when cotton rallies and moves into backwardation, it can offer investors a credit rather than a debit during the roll period for the BAL product.

Cotton fell to a new low below 50 cents per pound over recent trading sessions. While the price could move lower and even test the 2008 bottom at 36.70 cents, risk-reward from a long-term perspective favors the upside over the coming months in the fluffy fiber.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.