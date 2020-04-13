Bank Of Georgia Is At The Centre Of A Perfect Storm

Bank of Georgia stock is currently overvalued in terms of risks (0.65x P/B). We see a 53% downside.

The banking system and Bank of Georgia as one of its leaders (39% of the banking sector) will suffer the biggest blow from the shock.

Coronavirus is an unexpected shock for the Georgian economy, reliant on tourism, FDI and money remittances.

Bank of Georgia (OTCPK:OTCPK:BDGSF) is the second largest Georgian bank by assets holding a 39% market share (by assets). Bank of Georgia’s stock is traded on the London Stock Exchange, its market capitalization stands at USD 552 mln.

The Georgian economy has faced a completely unexpected shock: income from the tourism industry and money remittances make up 30% of the country’s GDP, this inflow could halve due to the coronavirus quarantine in 2020.

Tourism

Tourism accounts for 20% of Georgia’s GDP (according to Renaissance Capital). Tourist flows mostly come from neighboring countries, such as Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey:

Tourist flows coming to Georgia according to countries. Source: Renaissance Capital

According to my estimates, Georgia is likely to lose at least a half of its income from tourism this year due to the quarantine, border closures and a drop in personal income in neighboring countries.

Georgia closed its borders on March 18, 2020. Some neighboring countries have also introduced some restrictions: Armenia has declared a state of emergency, Turkey and Azerbaijan have closed their borders, and so did Russia.

The tourist season is generally launched in Georgia in March-April and finishes in October-November. The quarantine in Georgia and the countries that supply the largest tourist flows has fallen on the most unfortunate moment this year.

Opinions differ on the duration of the pandemic and social distancing measures. Experts, scientists and politicians cite the term of 4-18 months from the start of the epidemic in the country. We will stick to the moderate number of 6 months.

Tourist visits to Georgia according to months. Source: Georgian National Tourism Administration, own calculations

We will suppose tourists will not start visiting Georgia until early August, while the tourist flows will start a gradual recovery afterwards. Our model will be based on the estimate that the tourism business will shrink 50% in 2020 ( i.e. by 10% of GDP). Our estimate on the tourist flows is given on the chart.

In addition, the major suppliers of tourists to Georgia are suffering from the economic crisis that is reducing the purchasing power of their population. Russia and Azerbaijan have been struck by a decline in oil prices. Turkey has been hit by a reduction in tourist flows. These countries are facing higher unemployment and lower population income. Free floating Russian and Turkish currencies have seriously weakened with the rouble falling 23% and the lira dropping 14% since early 2020 compared to a 11% fall in the lari, which negatively will negatively affect the interest of their citizens in international travel. This means the 2020 tourist season in Georgia will collapse both due to the quarantine and economic reasons.

Remittances

Georgia receives about USD 1.6 bln as remittances annually. This makes up 10% of GDP. The main sources are Russia (25%), Italy (14%), Greece (11%) and other countries.

The structure of remittances sent to Georgia according to countries. Source: Renaissance Capital

These countries are going through an economic crisis that has mainly hit the services sector. Georgians are mainly employed in this sector there (Georgian restaurants are widely known everywhere). This source of currency will also shrink at least twice.

External debt

Georgia is overloaded with external debt, which is approximately 113% of GDP, and the country will have to pay back debt worth at least 16% of its GDP by the end of 2020.

Given the current lari exchange rate, Georgia’s external debt may be estimated as totaling 113% of GDP (which totaled GEL 50 bln in 2019).

Georgia will have to repay the external debt totaling 16% of GDP this year (in the second, third and fourth quarters). Moreover, Georgia has debt due on demand that totals 6% of GDP.

Georgia will have to repay the external debt totaling 16% of GDP this year (in the second, third and fourth quarters). Moreover, Georgia has debt due on demand that totals 6% of GDP.

Georgia will have to spend its currency reserves, and they may not be enough.

Georgia’s currency reserves amount to 22% of GDP. Total exports account for 24% of GDP. If the country has no currency-denominated income from tourism and money remittances, these reserves and exports revenue will not be enough to pay for the imports (58% of GDP in 2019) and repay debt.

If tourism, related businesses and industries remain halted for a long time (until August), the government will have to use its reserves to repay external debt. This means the country will have to pay back the debt equaling 16% of GDP (and potentially the debt due on demand amounting to 6% of GDP), while the reserves total 22% of GDP.

Imports exceed exports by 34 pp. This means that reserves will be needed also to pay for a part of the imports, the energy carriers in the first place (Georgia imports oil and gas).

FDI will not come to rescue

Georgia receives over USD 1 bln of direct investment from other countries each year (that is around 8% of GDP). The Georgian economy was supported by FDI during the previous crises, such as the 2008 turmoil, but it will be rather difficult to raise financing worth 20% of GDP now given the current downturn.

FDI (mln USD and % of GDP). Source: Renaissance Capital

Lari seems too strong

The lari compared to the rouble and Turkish lira:

Source: Bloomberg

The lari has declined only as much as 11% since early 2020 compared to a 23% drop in the rouble and a 14% slide in the lira. The Georgian central bank has been supporting the exchange rate by spending its reserves. As a result, it has been possible to sell the bank’s shares short at a high price.

The lari has been losing value under the pressure of the currency deficit.

Banking system bears the brunt of the shock

The banking system and Bank of Georgia as one of its leaders (39% of the banking sector by assets) will be hit most by the shock.

As we’ve mentioned, tourism accounts for 20% of Georgia’s GDP. As for now, the tourism has stopped, tourism companies can’t pay their debts, their employees are at home with no job and can’t pay their debts either.

At the same time, the debt load is quite high.

Loans to GDP ratio. Source: Bank of Georgia

Due to companies’ and individuals’ inability to repay debts caused by quarantine, The Georgian banks, including Bank of Georgia, have offered their clients a 3-month grace period (Bloomberg link).

A weaker lari will have the following consequences: the devaluation will cause restructuring and writing off debts. The economy will witness defaults due to a large number of currency-denominated loans (57%).

54.6% of all the loans granted in Georgia were currency-denominated as of December 2019. Given the currency devaluation, this number totals around 57% now.

A share of currency-denominated deposits and loans. Source: Renaissance Capital

Banks will be able to choose one of the two paths: 1) they may extend the grace period for some additional time, or 2) they will request loan repayment from their clients after the expiration of 3 months.

The first path presumes that banks will be still left without interest income.

The second path means a high probability of defaults, mainly related to currency-denominated loans. Banks will be left without profit and will never get some of the loans back, which will cause deterioration in their balance sheets.

Bank of Georgia will have to attract additional capital from investors

The bank’s leverage (assets/equity) totals 8.6x as of December 31, 2019, equity is 11.6% of the assets.

Currency-denominated loans given by the bank are 58.5% of the total amount. Such loans make up 62% of the total amount after the lari devaluation (see the table below).

The table contains 3 scenarios based on various assumptions about the share of loans that will default. If the circumstances are negative, the bank’s capital will shrink that much that it will have to attract additional financing by issuing equity securities or asking for the government’s bailout.

The lack of capital has already pushed the bank’s board of directors into not recommending dividend payment this year.

Valuation through P/BV

Source: financial statements of the company, own calculations

In the table above we’ve provided our estimate of the current book value in different scenarios. And also we’ve given the estimate of the corresponding P/B multiple. Even in the positive-case scenario the estimate P/B is 1.5x. Which, obviously, doesn’t reflect the risks we’ve described above.

We consider the fair value of the estimate P/B to be 0.75x, that presumes the price of GBP 4.2 per share. The downside potential is 53%.

Conclusion

Georgian economy is likely to suffer from the decline in tourism, money remittances, FDI and strong lari. The banking system and Bank of Georgia as one of its leaders (39% of the banking sector by assets) will be hit most by the shock. We see a 50% downside in Bank of Georgia’s current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.