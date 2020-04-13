To Pay Or Not To Pay The Rent: That Is The Question

It’s much more intelligent to assess the situation from as unbiased a standpoint as possible.

How are they going to pay their own bills without any income?

Like so many individuals the world over, they really have found themselves under force majeure.

By now, you probably know the news. The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is an economically suffering, economically harming trendsetter. As I wrote in a Forbes article two weeks ago:

The Cheesecake Factory has told its landlords it will not be sending in rent checks for the month of April, as its eateries remain closed off to the public to try to help halt the spread of Covid-19. Here is exactly what the national restaurant chain said in its 8K filing earlier this week: “‘Given the impact of governmental regulations and landlord decisions to close properties, considering the nature of our rent obligations and as part of ongoing efforts to manage our financial position and further preserve financial flexibility, we are not planning to pay rent on our leases for the month of April 2020 at this time. We are in various stages of discussions with our landlords regarding ongoing rent obligations, including the potential deferral abatement and/or restructuring of rent otherwise payable during the period of the Covid-19 related closure.”

As I also noted in that article:

There are likely going to be a flood of similar memos to come from restaurant chains and retailers following Cheesecake Factory’s lead. It only takes one big business to publicly set a precedent before many will follow.

And so they have.

Big Names, Big Spaces, and Big Disappointments

At last check, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), WeWork, and Staples were three of the biggest names saying "no."

Each one is worth discussing in further detail. First though, I’d like to cite a Yahoo article from late last month, when The Cheesecake Factory first made its groundbreaking news.

Focusing on the question of how these businesses can get away with skipping out on their financial obligations, it wrote:

A lease is a contract just like any other legal agreement. And unless they made provisions for something like this by including a ‘force majeure’ clause in their leases, it may be difficult to get out of paying rent.

For the record, “force majeure” is an event beyond control, and most contracts exclude it these days. However, “there may be some legal doctrines that might help businesses” regardless… especially in such unprecedented times as these.

Besides, what are commercial landlords going to do about their top tenants taking such stands in a literally unworkable situation? I’m not sure even a bankruptcy court could figure that question out.

That’s certainly the argument office supplies store Staples seems to be banking on. According to Fox Business, it “didn’t propose any payment deferrals and didn’t promise to pay rent in May either.”

‘They basically told me it was my problem,’ an unidentified landlord told Axios. ‘They’re taking advantage of a crisis – we’re not allowed to do evictions right now and, even if we could, imagine the PR nightmare of kicking out an ‘essential service.’

Technically, Staples is still open since it has indeed been deemed essential (which some might reasonably argue is ridiculous), though it’s reduced its store hours and is experiencing a significant decline in foot traffic.

How could it not be?

So Many Arguments, So Little Time

AMC theaters (NYSE:AMC), on the other hand, has had to entirely shut down every single one of the 936 theaters it leases, owns, or partially owns. And, as it explained in its own letter to landlords, it’s already had to do extensive furloughs and pause discretionary spending.

Again, how could it not?

(Since I penned the original draft for the article, The New York Post reports that AM is talking to bankruptcy firm Weil Gotshal & Manges about a potential Chapter 11 filing.)

At the risk of stating the obvious, it doesn’t have any money coming in with box offices and big screens shuttered the world over. And with no income on top of $4.9 billion in debt and an already stressed business model thanks to online alternatives…

It’s under intense duress right now. Possibly enough duress to make it close altogether.

We’re just going to have to wait and see.

Then there’s WeWork, which has only stopped paying rent at some U.S. locations, not all. Then again, MarketWatch notes that “WeWork’s push to lower its rent costs and switch leases to management agreements started long before the pandemic.”

This makes sense considering the costly debacle it caused last year. (And we thought that was drama worth paying attention to.)

Also worth mentioning is Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), which allegedly tried to take advantage of Germany’s eviction freeze. The government had taken action to protect businesses from eviction for delayed rent payments for the current and next two months.

But apparently that didn’t apply to Adidas - only to entities and individuals facing financial hardship.

Because losing up to $1 billion in a single quarter isn’t a hardship, apparently. A company that made $1.9 billion last year should suck it up and deal with it, the argument goes - perhaps by flat-out firing employees, a move it says it’s very much trying to avoid?

Incidentally, according to Yahoo, the company said it only intended to defer payments, not skip them altogether.

One Worthwhile Conclusion for Now

In times of crises, it’s difficult not to throw blame around, I know. And there is blame to throw, to be sure.

There usually is.

But I’d be careful about demonizing any businesses right off the bat. Like so many individuals the world over, they really have found themselves under force majeure.

Their commitments to their shareholders, their employees, their clients, and themselves is all on the line. Without warning and without any easy recourse.

So, as that unidentified Staples landlord noted, yes, it may very well seem like landlords are being taken advantage of by their tenants. How are they going to pay their own bills without any income?

Yet tenants aren’t making any income either thanks to a sudden slowdown at best to shutdown at worst in foot traffic. So how are they going to pay their own bills without any income?

And as for the customers, scores of them are out of jobs, if not legally barred from frequenting these establishments. They can barely pay their own bills without any income.

The hardships don’t seem to stop, and hurling accusations will only do so much good, especially from the investing side of the aisle. It’s much more intelligent to assess the situation from as unbiased a standpoint as possible...

To see what we can see and profit how we can profit.

What We Aren’t Buying

It’s clear that being a landlord to a troubled tenant is not the best way to profit from the “rent” debacle, and that’s why we are avoiding REITs like EPR Properties (EPR) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

EPR has excessive exposure to AMC and other theaters (45% of revenue) and physical distancing has put the REIT’s dividend at a high risk of being cut. Further, with bankruptcies imminent for the theater sector, EPR’s business model has now become higher risk given the functionally obsolete characteristics of the “experiential" portfolio.

MPW’s weaker rent coverage (2.9x vs 6.0 – 9.0x for MOBs), lack of tenant financials (MPW does not provide credit for its tenants), and highly leveraged tenant lineup (Steward, Circle Health, and LifePoint) provide a high degree of risk that puts us on the sidelines.

However, we have a few safer names that, in our opinion, provide much better risk-adjusted return potential. It’s important to consider the overall sources of income when you invest in REITs and not just chase yield.

What We Are Buying

Although EPR offers a mouthwatering 17.9% dividend yield, investors should remember that the company is at high risk of a dividend cut. In our view, dollar cost averaging is dangerous as you are essentially throwing good money after bad. We believe that Realty Income (O) offers a much more attractive risk-reward thesis.

We recently interviewed Realty Income’s CEO, Sumit Roy, and he explained that Realty Income is

in discussions with [AMC] and we are obviously trying to craft out solutions with both AMC and Regal and allow them to defer their rents for a period of time so that when the economy reopens, they'll be in a position to continue to run their business.

The theater sector makes up roughly 6.7% of Realty Income’s ABR and as Roy pointed out,

the question is will they have the wherewithal and the balance sheets to withstand this temporary shutdown and how long the shutdown is going to play out.

Now that AMC is likely to file bankruptcy (and other peers) it’s likely that some theaters will close, and this will put pressure on landlords. The good news is that Realty Income’s balance sheet is in much better shape (than all of the peers) and that includes a payout ratio of around 82% (based on AFFO).

Keep in mind that Realty Income is one of only a handful of REITs with at least A ratings and, as Roy pointed in a recent interview, the company “ended 2019 with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5x, which is the highest it's ever been in history.”

Roy also explained that Realty Income “created a very strong liquidity position by drawing down $1.2 billion in cash on the balance sheet” and also “has approximately $2.2 billion available on its revolving credit facility.” And Roy sums it by saying,

So, from our own balance sheet perspective, we are very well positioned to handle what we are going to be faced with and what we are facing currently today.

And if these words don’t help you sleep well at night, I don’t know what will, as Roy explained,

…we do feel that we are much better prepared today than we were going into the great recession in 2007, 2008. We have the balance sheet and the liquidity position plus the exposure to our clients is vastly different from what it was when we entered into the last recession…we still feel like we are very well positioned to withstand anything that can come forth.

As mentioned previously MPW has high concentration with Steward, and in contrast, Physicians Realty (DOC) is well diversified with no MSA representing over 8% of leasable square footage or tenant responsible for more than 6% of annual base rent.

Also, DOC’s portfolio provides industry leading stability, exceeding closest peers in occupancy (95.9% vs 87% and 90% for the peers) and remaining lease term (7.3 years vs 5.5 and 3.9 years for the peers). Also, DOC’s MOB portfolio has achieved MOB same-store growth at the top end of Management’s 2%-3% target range throughout 2019.

DOC’s balance sheet is better than MPW (BBB- vs BB+) and the MOB REIT has well-staggered debt maturities and only 2% of secured debt (13% and 4% for the peers). While DOC’s payout ratio is likely to move closet to 100% due to rent relief, we consider the dividend safe.

DOC trades at -16% below or Fair Value Target with a current dividend yield of 5.5%. We now have a Buy rating on DOC with shares anticipated to return around 15% annually over the next 12 months.

In Conclusion…

We’re busy monitoring the news and impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing that there are abundant mispricing opportunities that could allow us to take part in significant wealth transfer. However, we are also guarded that there are certain property sectors (i.e., theaters, gaming, hotels, billboards, etc.) in which there could be painful losses.

Although the healthcare crisis could be stabilizing, we’re cognizant of the fact that the economy remains on fragile ground. The jobless rate continues to climb and U.S. consumers are becoming increasingly fearful that we’re entering a recession. For these reasons, we will continue to focus on the highest-quality REITs that are well capitalized to get through the pandemic as well as the next recession. By the way, Betfair opines that there’s a 95% chance of a recession by the end of 2020:

We also like our odds with Realty Income and Physicians Realty (versus EPR and MPW) and we suspect that investors will “sleep much better at night” recognizing that these two REITs offer superior fundamentals and financial strength that will enable them to better navigate the very turbulent times. And that includes their wherewithal to combat the new paradigm - To Pay or Not to Pay the Rent: That Is the Question.

