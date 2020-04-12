Bond Market Week In Review For The Week Of April 6-10

The quick deterioration in the credit and equity markets is what caused the Fed to act on rates.

Investment thesis: Despite the equity market rally, the Treasury market hasn't sold off, indicating there is still a big safety bid. Other bonds rallied due to the Fed stepping into the market. If investors have a high risk tolerance, some higher-rater corporate debt ETFs might be appropriate. This is based on the Fed's activity. However, this is still a very dicey situation where holding cash makes sense for most.

The big news this week was the release of the March 15 meeting minutes - an emergency meeting when the Fed decided to lower the fed funds rate to 0%-.25%. These minutes show the alarming speed of the financial deterioration caused by the pandemic.

It's important to note that before the outbreak, the economy was in good shape. Employment was strong; the unemployment rate was at its lowest level in decades; housing had rebounded; consumer spending was strong; inflation was contained. There were some weak spots: business investment was weak and, according to the ISM PMI data, manufacturing was contracting mildly. Overall, however, the economy was continuing to expand at a "modest" or "moderate" rate.

A majority of economic data looks backward, so this wasn't what forced the Fed to act. It was the financial markets. Normally, they deteriorate six to 18 months before a recession. That process was greatly compressed this cycle into a matter of weeks (emphasis added):

Since the meeting of the FOMC in late January, the S&P 500 index declined 18 percent, nominal U.S. Treasury yields moved 60 to 100 basis points lower, and market-based measures of inflation compensation fell 75 to 100 basis points. Investment-grade and high-yield credit spreads widened about 120 basis points and 360 basis points, respectively. The U.S. dollar appreciated notably against most currencies, with the exception of other safe-haven currencies, and crude oil prices dropped 40 percent.

Especially important is the drop in Treasury yields as exemplified by the 10-year CMT:

The above chart shows the speed and sharpness of the decline which sent the 10-year bond over 100 basis points lower between February 14 and March 9. That's an incredibly large move for a very conservative market.

The 30-year had a similar decline: And then there's the stock market, which quickly entered a bear market: The combination of these developments telegraphed to the Fed that the economy was experiencing a very sharp downturn in economic activity (which was probably confirmed anecdotally).

Liquidity was also a problem (emphasis added):

In corporate bond markets, trading activity and liquidity were at very low levels, although not back to the low point reached in 2008. Market participants expected that actions taken to slow the spread of the virus could have significant effects on the credit worthiness of certain borrowers, particularly those at the lower end of the credit spectrum. Market participants also increasingly pointed to concerns in other segments of the debt market. In securitized markets, including those for asset-backed securities ((NYSE:ABS)) and commercial mortgage-backed securities ((NYSEARCA:CMBS)), primary market issuance slowed, and secondary market trading had become less orderly, with money managers selling short-dated liquid products to meet investor redemptions. In the Treasury market, following several consecutive days of deteriorating conditions, market participants reported an acute decline in market liquidity. A number of primary dealers found it especially difficult to make markets in off-the-run Treasury securities and reported that this segment of the market had ceased to function effectively. This disruption in intermediation was attributed, in part, to sales of off-the-run Treasury securities and flight-to-quality flows into the most liquid, on-the-run Treasury securities. Conditions in short-term funding markets also deteriorated sharply amid a decline in market liquidity and challenges in dealer intermediation. Over recent days, the premium paid to obtain dollars through the foreign exchange swap market increased sharply, and the volumes in term repurchase agreement (REPO) markets dropped significantly. Issuance of commercial paper ((NYSE:CP)) maturing beyond one week reportedly almost dried up at the end of the week before the meeting, and primary- and secondary-market liquidity for financial and nonfinancial CP was described as nearly nonexistent at a time when investor concern about issuer credit risk was rising.

In a "normal" slowdown, deterioration starts in less credit-worthy sectors (junk bonds) and then seeps into better credits. Ideally, there is only a slow down in higher-rated credits rather than a complete seizure of activity. The above data stands in stark contrast to the ideal scenario. This time, the entire credit complex seized almost overnight. I think the seizing of commercial paper and Treasury bond markets is what forced the Fed's hand. If companies can't access these markets, the entire economy is weeks or even days from a breakdown.

Finally, let's look at several key yield curves post-Fed action: The 10-2 curve has widened to about 50 basis points. The 10-year-3-month curve has also widened to about 50 basis points.

The 30-year-3-month has also widened to about 120 basis points.

The widening of the curve is almost entirely attributable to the decline in short-term rates: The 3-month (in green), 1-year (in red) and 2-year (in blue) have all collapsed with the decline in the discount rate.

A wider and positive yield curve is typically associated with an expanding economy, which means things are moving in the right direction. Remember, though, that we have a long way to go.

Let's look at this week's performance tables, starting with the Treasury market:

The long-end of the Treasury market was off modestly while the belly of the curve Prices of the entire Treasury curve remain elevated. Other bond markets rallied this week, largely due to the Fed stepping in and backstopping most of the bond market. The long end of the corporate bond market and junk bonds had big gains, as did developing market bonds. But most everybody had solid gains. The charts show that most of the fixed-income complex continues to move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.