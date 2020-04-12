Here's Why The I Bond's Fixed Rate Will Fall To 0.0% On May 1

Act before May 1 to lock in the current fixed rate of 0.2%. Surprises can happen, but that rate will almost certainly fall to 0.0%.

The Treasury has no reason to keep the I Bond's fixed rate above 0.0% when the 10-year TIPS is yielding -0.50%.

Nothing in this world is certain, but it looks highly probable that the U.S. Treasury will lower the fixed rate on U.S. Series I Savings Bonds from 0.2% to 0.0% on May 1, the next reset date.

How probable? I'd say 95%. Why can't I be certain? Because the Treasury provides no formula for setting the I Bond's fixed rate, and it has made some strange decisions in the recent past.

In this article I'll provide the data supporting a drop to 0.0%. But first, here are some facts about U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, currently the world's finest inflation-protected investment:

An I Bond is a U.S. Treasury security, equal in safety to any other Treasury security. It is fully backed by the U.S. government. It has a flexible maturity. It can be sold after 1 year with a three-month interest penalty, or after 5 years with no penalty, or can be held for a full 30 years.

You can purchase I Bonds in electronic form at Treasury Direct, up to $10,000 per person per calendar year. There are no commissions, fees or carrying costs.

You can also receive up to $5,000 a year in paper I Bonds in lieu of a federal tax refund.

Federal income taxes are deferred until you redeem the I Bond. There is no state income tax on the earnings.

An I Bond earns interest based on combining a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate -- which is currently 0.2% - will never change. So if you buy an I Bond before May 1, it will continue to have a 0.2% fixed rate for the life of the bond.

-- which is currently 0.2% - will never change. So if you buy an I Bond before May 1, it will continue to have a 0.2% fixed rate for the life of the bond. The inflation-adjusted rate (also called the variable rate) changes each six months to reflect the running rate of non-seasonally adjusted inflation. That rate is currently set at 2.02% annualized. It will adjust again on May 1 for all I Bonds to 1.06%.

(also called the variable rate) changes each six months to reflect the running rate of non-seasonally adjusted inflation. That rate is currently set at 2.02% annualized. It will adjust again on May 1 for all I Bonds to 1.06%. The combination of the fixed rate and inflation-adjusted rate creates the I Bond's composite interest rate, which is currently 2.22%. An I Bond bought today will earn 2.22% (annualized) for six months and then get a new composite rate every six months for its 30-year term. For I Bonds purchased after May 1, the new composite rate will likely be 1.06%, assuming the fixed rate is dropped to 0.0%.

Out of all that information, the one most important piece of information for investors is the "fixed rate." It determines the above-inflation earnings of an I Bond. Investors in I Bonds should always prioritize a higher fixed rate, above all else.

My prediction is: On May 1, the fixed rate will fall to 0.0%, the lowest it can go.

Handicapping the fixed-rate decision

As I noted, the Treasury has no stated guidelines on how it resets the I Bond's fixed rate each May 1 and November 1. But I have been tracking this decision for more than 10 years, and I've found that the I Bond's fixed rate will tend to rise and fall along with -- but also lag -- the real yield of a 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security.

In the most recent rate reset, on November 1, 2019, the I Bond's fixed rate was set at 0.2%, while the 10-year TIPS was yielding 0.21%. The "lag factor" was only 1 basis point.

On November 1, 2018, the I Bond's fixed rate was set at 0.50%, while the 10-year TIPS was yielding 1.10, for a lag factor of 60 basis points.

On November 1, 2014, the I Bond's fixed rate was set at 0.00%, while the 10-year TIPS was yielding 0.43%, for a lag factor of 43 basis points.

For all I Bond rate resets since May 2008, the average lag factor was 45 basis points for 24 rate resets. So in other words, in general, the Treasury will target the I Bond's fixed rate to be lower than the 10-year TIPS rate.

So here comes May 1. The I Bond's fixed rate can't drop below 0.0%, but the 10-year TIPS real yield is currently -0.50%. That's a 50-basis-point swing in the I Bond's favor, even at 0.0%. I believe the Treasury would have no reason to set the I Bond's fixed rate above 0.0%.

Here are the numbers I'm using in this analysis -- going back to 2008 -- and I've highlighted the times when the Treasury set the I Bond's fixed rate at 0.0%. There were three times when the 10-year real yield was negative, and all three times the fixed rate was set at 0.0%.

Could the Treasury surprise us?

It's possible. I was very surprised in May 2019 when the Treasury held the I Bond's fixed rate at 0.50%, even though the 10-year TIPS yield had dropped to 0.56%, providing a spread of only 6 basis points. I had predicted the fixed rate would drop to 0.2% or 0.3%. Oops. At the time, the Treasury was reworking its Treasury Direct website, and it was working to make I Bonds and EE Bonds more accessible to consumers. Maybe the more attractive rate was part of that strategy.

Even the adjustment to the current rate of 0.2% on November 1, 2019, was a generous move by the Treasury, creating only a 1 basis point spread with the 10-year TIPS yield.

But now the 10-year TIPS yield has plummeted to -0.50% (as of April 9) and I just can't see the I Bond's fixed rate holding above 0.0%, and it could be there for a long time. Note that the during the Great Recession, the I Bond's fixed rate held at 0.0% for much of the time between November 2010 to May 2017.

The days of a positive yield above inflation -- for any safe investment -- may be gone, possibly for a year or more.

Even at 0.0% fixed, an I Bond is attractive

In the last period of aggressive market intervention by the Federal Reserve, investors found it was nearly impossible to locate a very safe investment that kept pace with inflation. I Bonds through that entire period at least matched inflation, because a fixed rate of 0.0% equals U.S. inflation.

Because of the Treasury's purchase limit of $10,000 per person per year, I recommend buying I Bonds every year, up to the limit. That's the only way to build a significant holding of very safe, inflation-protected, tax-deferred cash. Even with a fixed rate of 0.0%, I Bonds are likely to outperform most individual TIPS, TIPS mutual funds and ETFs, and nominal U.S. Treasurys over the near-term future.

It's possible -- or even likely -- that a one-year bank CD paying 1.75% will also out-pace inflation over the next year, but after that, if and when inflation rises, will bank CDs be able to keep pace? I Bonds will, because the inflation-adjusted variable rate accurately tracks official U.S. inflation.

Conclusion: Act fast to nab that 0.2% fixed rate

If you invest in I Bonds before May 1, you can lock in the 0.2% fixed rate for the 30-year potential life of the savings bond. And you will also do well in the short term: If you buy before May 1, you will earn the composite rate of 2.22% for six months, and then a composite rate of 1.26% for six months, creating an annual return of approximately 1.74%, on a par with best-in-the-nation one-year bank CDs.

As I noted, I fear the time of an above-inflation yield will end on May 1, possibly for an extended period. Grab it while you can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.