International Economic Week In Review For 4/6-4/10

Investment thesis. Global equity markets made strong moves this week based on the strength and size of the fiscal and monetary stimulus along with the belief that we're nearing a contagion peak. However, investors haven't seen the actual economic numbers yet; wait for the markets to survive the onslaught of bearish data before making a move in the international arena.

The world oil market is close to a deal on a production cut:

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries reached a tentative agreement on Thursday to temporarily cut production. OPEC and the other oil-producing countries agreed to cut 10 million barrels a day — about 23 percent of their production levels — in May and June, they said in a statement on Friday. Possible further trims could come from a meeting of the Group of 20 nations on Friday.

The article goes on to note that demand is projected to drop 25 million barrels, which explains why oil prices haven't rallied: Oil prices remain stuck in the 20s.

How much damage will the shutdowns impose on the global economy? The OECD recently issued a report that argues there will be a huge hit to global GDP. Here is a list of the sectors where economic activity is expected to significantly drop (emphasis added):

Within service sectors, activities involving travel, including tourism, and direct contact between consumers and service providers, such as hairdressers or house purchases, are clearly adversely affected by restrictions on movement and social distancing. Most retailers, restaurants and cinemas have also closed, although takeaway sales and on-line sales may prevent a full cessation of activity in some businesses. Non-essential construction work is also being adversely affected, either because of containment policies affecting labour availability or because of temporary reductions in investment.

As a result, we can expect a drop of over 20% in developed economies: And the hit to consumption will probably be larger: Developed countries have a disproportionate amount of consumer spending, which explains the slightly outsize impact of consumer spending on the above countries.

The IMF also released some data on the economic impact of the pandemic. This chart shows a large drop in electricity use in Italy: I cited a similar pattern in the data from the US a few days ago

To ease the financial strain of the pandemic, the IMF has increased its lending facilities and is starting ease payment terms (emphasis added):

The demand for our financing has skyrocketed. In fact, never in the 75 years history of our institution have so many countries found themselves in need of emergency financing – 85 countries have approached us so far, all at one time. To accommodate this surge, we are deploying our total financial capacity of $1 trillion. Within that, we are aiming to double the availability of our emergency, fast-disbursing resources from $50 billion up to $100 billion – funds that can help the emerging market and developing countries in particular. We are also looking at ways in which we can provide additional liquidity. At the same time, we have increased our capability to ease the debt service obligations of our poorest members through the Catastrophe Containment Relief Trust. And together with the World Bank, we are advocating for a standstill of debt service from the poorest countries to official bilateral creditors.

The World Bank is also stepping up its lending operations (emphasis added):

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved a first set of emergency support operations for developing countries around the world, using a dedicated, fast-track facility for COVID-19 (coronavirus) response. The first group of projects, amounting to $1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40 countries using the fast-track process. In addition, the World Bank is working worldwide to redeploy resources in existing World Bank financed projects worth up to $1.7 billion, including through restructuring, use of emergency components of existing projects (CERCs) and triggering of CAT DDOs and spanning every region. The World Bank Group is prepared to deploy up to $160 billion over the next 15 months to support COVID-19 measures that will help countries respond to immediate health consequences of the pandemic and bolster economic recovery. The broader economic program will aim to shorten the time to recovery, create conditions for growth, support small and medium enterprises, and help protect the poor and vulnerable. There will be a strong poverty focus in these operations, with an emphasis on policy-based financing, and protecting the poorest households and the environment.

No matter how you look at the data, this is one of the most severe drops in economic output in centuries.

Let's look at this week's performance table:

This was a good week for the markets. The best news is that developing markets led the way higher; India and Brazil occupied the top two spots. The SPY was the third-best performer, followed by Latin America and Canada. Despite coming out of quarantine, China's index was only up marginally. All of the charts still how a weak international equity environment. All indexes are still coming off lows. The rallies are based the massive fiscal and monetary support the economies have gotten along with expectations that the quarantine is nearing an end. However, we haven't seen the COVID economic numbers for March, which will surely continue into April. That will be a key test.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.