The Big Rally And Missed Opportunities

Co-produced with Trapping Value

There were times you could hit the snooze button on the stock markets and wake up a week later to find that nothing has really changed. Last week was not one of those times. We had fast and furious developments and price action, combined with a constant barrage of news that made us rather glad that this was a holiday-shortened week. We summarize the activities of the week and the impact to your investments. We also break down the market action and give you our take on the most important question.

The Best Week Since 1974

The S&P 500 moved up a solid 12.74%, making it the best percentage gain since 1974.

Source: Stockcharts.com

This gain beat out two similar percentage gains in 2008-2009. That gain by itself does not tell us much except that there has been an absolute frenzy to get into stocks after there was a mad rush to get out of them. Breadth figures were extremely strong as well with 16X as many issues advancing compared to decliners on Thursday. This followed a 12X ratio on Tuesday. Such strong breadth readings so close to each other are rather rare and shows market internals are improving rather rapidly. Historically, every single instance of such buying pressure produced markets that were higher one year later.

But while that may bode well for the medium term, even the massive 1974 rally which led the rise off the bottom, did a very scary retracement and shed about two thirds of the gains soon after, creating another bunch of highly-panicked investors.

Source: 1974 Time Frame SPX

The Small Investor Is Not Buying It

We showed some sentiment measures last week that suggested that the "little guy" continued to not "buy" this rally. Notable among those measures was the fact that almost 80% expected the lows to be retested or broken with a full 25% expecting "significantly lower lows." We also had shown this chart showing the mad dash into money market funds from the class of investor who has historically shown a great tendency to sell stocks at the bottom.

Last week money markets took in another $164 billion in fund flows. While not matching the previous record, the last four weeks have seen $640 billion move into money market funds. As a comparative, during no period in 2008-2009 did this four-week total ever exceed $125 billion.

What's Driving The Big Money Into Stocks?

Recall that we had pointed out that the biggest problem the Federal Reserve needs to fix is not the stock market, but the credit markets. The only people more cognizant of that than us were the good folks at the Federal Reserve. They first expanded their efforts to beyond the standard Quantitative Easing into investment-grade corporate bonds. Notice how the credit markets bottomed first and we can see iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) lead the way out of the March Madness.

If you note the headlines around the time, the bears were cheering the "utter failure" of monetary policy as stocks kept making new lows. But even the boldest of policy measures take time to have an impact and anyone watching LQD saw that the turn was imminent.

LQD has now come close to its 2020 highs, and that's a very good sign for the stock markets. Credit needs to "buy" the recovery and it's buying it for sure.

However, that move from LQD was just the start. The Federal Reserve expanded the buying into even non-investment grade or "junk" bonds and provided support for a multitude of other businesses that normally would not qualify. The essential backstop here is wide and is designed to remove panic from the system. It will still require a lot of work as we currently do not have the capacity to even process the paperwork for something of this magnitude.

Some Signs Of Over Enthusiasm

While the breadth moves and the credit market impact was notable, we are seeing some signs that the buying is getting a tad "carried away." We saw that on Thursday in iShares High Yield Corporate Credit ETF (HYG). The one-day move was no doubt dazzling, and we were surprised by the extent of the rush into this ETF.

The stunning flood of volume pushed this ETF to trade at a big premium to its NAV.

Source: Ishares

This is an exchange traded fund and not a closed-end fund. Premiums or discounts to NAV are generally arbitraged away and 99.9% of the days are under 0.5%. So this stands out for sure.

Data by YCharts

Virus News

While the Federal Reserve has gone around doling the happy pills across the credit markets, the biggest issue still is one it cannot remotely do much about. Just like in the movie Disclosure, where the protagonist was urged to "solve the problem" and ignore everything else, we too need a longer-term solution to this problem.

The "bullish" outcome for the markets here is if there are far more completely silent or asymptomatic infections than what's being counted in the statistics. Last week we showed some data from Italy and China that suggested that was the case. This week we got some more interesting figures.

Germany’s Gangelt, a municipality in the district of Heinsberg, which shares its border with The Netherlands, became a hotspot for the novel coronavirus after thousands thronged to the town in February for a carnival celebration. Official infection figures showed about 3% of the population had contracted the virus based on detection of the virus. However, serology tests showed that 14% had antibodies to the virus.

Google Translate spat out a rather jarring translation, but the story has been picked up everywhere else and the conclusions match the translation version below.

An existing immunity of approx. 14% (IgG positive, specificity of the method>, 99%) was found. About 2% of the Individuals had a current SARS-CoV-2 determined using the PCR method Infection on. The infection rate (current infection or already gone through) was a total of approx. 15%. The lethality (case fatality rate) based on the total number of Infected in the community of Gangelt is based on the preliminary data from this Study about 0.37%. Currently in Germany from Johns-Hopkins University calculated lethality is 1.98% and is 5 times higher. The Mortality based on the total population in Gangelt is currently 0.06%.

Unfortunately, serology tests that are available are not at a point of perfection where they can be used to determine past infection with certainty. What we mean by that is, while we can be extremely confident that the broad percentages we are getting are accurate, the test is not yet accurate enough for governments to start recommending that they be used to ascertain whether someone was definitely infected. We believe we will be there by the end of this month. This is very good news and could result in lifting movement restrictions and get the economy rolling back again.

The Week Ahead

There likely will be things to continue to worry about from the virus to the economy as negative headlines will not be in short supply. In an options expiration week we are likely to see even more volatility than we have seen before. One thing that's likely to get attention is the actual amount that the Federal Reserve spends on non-investment credit bonds.

The Facility also may purchase U.S.-listed ETFs whose investment objective is to provide broad exposure to the market for U.S. corporate bonds. The preponderance of ETF holdings will be of ETFs whose primary investment objective is exposure to U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, and the remainder will be in ETFs whose primary investment objective is exposure to U.S. high-yield corporate bonds.

Source: The Federal Reserve

Considering the massive size of the U.S. junk bond market, we could see the Fed's resolve tested by the markets. If the bulk of their firepower is focused on investment grade credit, we might see the market blowing up spreads between investment and non-investment credit bonds. This could very well result in another facility by the Fed to further expand its bond repurchase program to include other areas of the junk markets.

Conclusion

We think the roller coaster is probably not over as there will be many more scary headlines in the weeks and possibly months ahead. Credit markets suggest that the worst is possibly behind us, and that there's a good chance that we will not go lower than the March 23 lows. Unfortunately many retail investor, sold a lot right at the bottom and that would fit with their historical track record.

Smart and deep pocket investors took advantage of the liquidity vacuum loaded up massively on stocks. This strengthens the case that a bottom has been formed, but does not mean that we are out from a recession. This could mean that an economic recovery will come faster than most expected. There's some real economic damage that will become even more apparent as we go back to our new normal life, and we need to see how it unfolds.

We remain optimistic. The biggest concern to the markets had been lack of liquidity, and this is resolved for good now. Corporate America is in much better shape today than it was during past recessions. What we need to keep watching is whether all this record stimulus can finally stabilize markets. While it's unusual if the markets did not reverse to test supports down below, today there are plenty of support levels that would mitigate this risk.

With the worst market decline possibly behind us, investors need to heavily re-focus their portfolio to maximize returns for a new economy post COVID-19 and prepare for an eventual new bull market. Re-positioning your portfolio based on tomorrow's winners is what we have been recommending to our investors. Any further pullbacks should be viewed as a buying opportunity, especially for those investors who missed out on the big market rally.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.