Federal Reserve Watch: Doing What Needs To Be Done

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that the Fed will work to err on the side of monetary ease going forward so as to avoid possible downside errors.

Since the end of February the Federal Reserve has supplied reserves to the banking system of more than $1.9 trillion, which has helped increase banks' excess reserves by $1.1 trillion.

The Federal Reserve is working to avoid any kind of banking or financial crisis that might throw the US economic system into some kind of downward spiral.

The Federal Reserve is moving into territory that is unrecognizable.

This isn't to say that the last year or two have fit into any historical category.

But the rule book has been thrown out. We are flying blindly into the future.

Federal Reserve Objective

As far as the Federal Reserve is concerned, the objective is to prevent a massive collapse of the banking system or the financial markets. The growth of the economy, the unemployment rate: They are something that will be dealt with further down the road.

The Fed is focused on keeping the financial system going. The Fed has made move after move after move to make sure that the system continues to function.

So far, the Fed seems to be succeeding in this effort and has received back the confidence of the investment community.

As readers of my articles know, I believe that this confidence - or lack thereof - shows up in the market for the currency of a country.

Since we entered this latest stage of Federal Reserve behavior the US dollar index published in The Wall Street Journal has gone from a value of 95.00 on March 9 up to over 100.00 recently.

On the same date, it took $1.1450 to purchase one euro. Now, it only takes about $1.0900 to buy 1 dollar.

Investors should understand that the Fed moves have been in the correct direction and I believe that are doing about the best they can, given the circumstances.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

In terms of its balance sheet, the Federal Reserve has opened the spigots and is pouring money into the banking system.

In the past week, the banking week ended April 8, reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks increased by $90.0 billion. These reserve balances represent excess reserves within the banking system.

Since the banking week ended Feb. 26, 2020, basically the “tipping point” in the Fed’s monetary stance, reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks have increase by almost $1.1 trillion. Note: This $1.1 trillion was around $350 billion more than was the whole Fed balance sheet just before the beginning of the Great Recession.

The total amount of bank reserves with Federal Reserve Banks is $2.8 trillion.

Federal Reserve assets now total more than $6.1 trillion.

Federal Reserve Assets

During the past six weeks, the Federal Reserve has supplied $1,925 billion in assets to its balance sheet. The major items supplying reserves have been:

$1,248.0 billion in securities to its securities portfolio;

$126.0 billion in securities premiums;

$358.0 billion in swaps with foreign central banks;

$43.0 billion in primary loans from the discount window;

$33.0 billion through the Primary Dealer Credit facility;

$53.0 billion through the money market mutual fund liquidity facility;

and $43.0 billion through repurchase agreements.

One can see the role being played by all the different mechanisms the Fed has set up to mitigate the impacts of the economic downturn.

Also, I have emphasized the role the Federal Reserve has played in working with foreign central banks, and one can see from this list that there are now $358.0 billion in central bank liquidity swaps.

Federal Reserve Liabilities

The biggest movement on the liability side of the balance sheet is the increase in U. S. Treasury, General Account. Since Feb. 26, this account has risen by $440.0 billion.

Note that the General Account is the account that the government writes its checks against.

It looks like the Treasury department is building up funds here for impending check writing. This account will be one to watch this year as an indication of how the federal government is spending.

One other point: since Feb. 26, currency in circulation has increased by almost $84.0 billion. Currency in circulation usually does not increase during this time of year. As the pandemic spreads and as the economic conditions worsen, I believe that you will see currency in circulation increase, and increase at a increasingly rapid pace. With all the jobs lost and all the businesses closed, people will move into more cash transactions and this increase in cash will end up being supported by the Federal Reserve. In a sense, I think you will find the demand for cash a representative of how bad things are for the general population.

Moving Forward

We have only just begun. The Fed’s total balance sheet may approach $10.0 trillion. If this occurs, reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, excess reserves in the banking system, could approach $7.0 trillion, up from the $2.8 billion now on the books.

This scenario represents, to me, a Federal Reserve that is trying to err on the side of too much monetary ease, thereby hoping to avoid any disruptions to the banking system or the financial markets that could result in a further spiral downwards.

This, to me, is where the Federal Reserve should be. Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke showed us during the Great Recession and the subsequent recovery that the Federal Reserve, in a crisis situation, needs to err on the side of monetary ease. We don’t want to take a chance on a collapsing banking system or financial market. And, we don’t want to take a change on a deeper recession or depression.

