Market Volatility Bulletin: Easter Bunny Rally In Full Effect

US indexes have turned in very handsome returns to both the steadfast and the nervous among the buy-and-hold investor class. SPY was up over 12%, as was the Dow (DIA), while the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) managed a 10.6% return for the four-day period.

Treasury securities (IEF, TLT) took a step back for the week, while broader bond market (AGG) enjoyed gains over the same period of about 2.5% based on a resurgence in non-Treasury fixed income instruments.

The visual above is a "five-day" return, which includes the prior Friday due to the fact that markets were closed for the Good Friday session, but the message of a major reflation trade cannot be dismissed.

As one might expect, low-beta sectors such as health care (XLV) and staples (XLP) participated in the rally at a diminished rate. Still, tech (XLK) also underwhelmed, largely on account of the fact that this segment of the market had not participated quite so much in the monster declines incurred throughout much of March. I have seen commentary speaking to how the S&P got a hand from the large market-cap weighted allocation to behemoths such as Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL).

Now, the hope of investors hoping for the rebound to continue ought to be a rapid but steady dimming of realized volatility, which in turn leads a decline in implied vol measures on financial assets. Indeed, this is quite likely a large portion of the goal of the Federal Reserve, with its recent bold monetary stimulus.

It is a safe assumption that figures like the -.4% month-over-month print on the CPI is not at all what policymakers (fiscal or monetary) want to see. I tend to take the view that deflation in and of itself is not nearly so dangerous as what we are often led to believe, but I'll be the first to admit that -.4%, if sustained for any length of time, could cause problems.

Even so, I tend to shelter doubts about how intrinsically problematic deflation - even at a meaningful pace - needs to actually be. I think we often confuse the symptom (deflation) with the disease (economic stagnation) when it comes to this issue.

John asks an interesting question, and I agree that this is something of a head-scratcher that seems to be resolving itself over the last couple sessions (see below).

We can once again observe a clustering of vol measures: the VIX9D, spot VIX, and VX1 all in close proximity to one another.

My read on this is that this creates a neutral-to-positive outlook for risk assets generally. When implied measures in the options market (VIX9D in particular) is flashing substantially above the VX1, I interpret that as markets calling for upcoming headwinds. On the other hand, when the three measures cluster, I read that as saying "the price <of vol> is right", or at the least stable.

As I've mentioned recently, I want to stress that 40 is still a pretty high volatility reading, and so investors should not take the view that these readings signify that we're back to normal. But implied measures of vol are indicating that the next month or so will include less market volatility than was observed in the week prior.

