Delta Air Lines Is Ready For Take-Off

The company has enough liquidity and there is an implied government handout on the way.

DAL is one of the best airlines out there and will come out on top when this is over.

Thesis Summary

Delta Airlines Inc, (DAL) is by many measures one of the best airlines in the U.S. The company is more than well equipped to weather the storm and could likely receive help from the government. With early signs that the worst might be behind us, both in terms of virus and market, this may be the right time to open a position.

Company Overview

Delta Airlines has been one of the best performing players in the industry over the last few years. They have shown operational excellence and strong growth compared to some of their peers. The last three years, especially, have been outstanding.

Source: Annual Report 2019

Three-year CAGR has been about 6%. Furthermore, the company has increased revenues at the same time it has increased profitability. 2019 saw an EBITDA growth of 17.24% thanks to other things to lower aircraft and fuel costs.

It is no secret that Delta can make money. The problem is that the current outbreak has set cast a shadow of uncertainty over the airline industry. Sending all the stocks tumbling over 50%. But at the end of the day, when this is over, people will still want to fly, which means there is a lot of money to be made by picking the right winners.

Source Annual Report

In times of distress, there is nothing to do but hold tight and weather the storm. This, Delta can do thanks to its strong balance sheet. The companies D/E ratio is below, at 0.92, and while there is a substantial amount of long-term debt, this is normal for the airline industry. Current liabilities amount to around $20 billion, half of which could be covered cash and recent loans. The airline borrowed $5.6 billion along with $1.0 billion in secured equipment notes, amounting to total liquidity of up to $9.6 billion before any losses in the Q1 quarter.

Delta will suffer greatly from this, but the company will survive, especially given the cost reduction plans and government handouts they may receive.

The Airline Industry: Present and Future

As mentioned above, the airline industry has been hard hit by the virus, with most flights grounded for the time being. Airline companies have huge depreciating assets and no way to monetize them. But the bear thesis isn’t as bad as it sounds.

Firstly, through the CARES Act. The U.S. government plans to pay the domestic airlines up to $25 billion to cover employee costs for the six months from April 1 to September 30. Furthermore, this very weekend the U.S. government will be discussing plans for the Airline Industry Package. Given recent events, I’d be surprised if this was not another instance of a generous handout. Some estimates

Lastly, it is likely that when this is over we will see an increase in demand and profitability. The first will be a result of pent-up demand which will occur across the board. People are getting money handed to them with few ways to spend it. Once the economy is back to normal, we will see higher than average growth.

And, in the shorter-term, I expect oil costs to remain grounded, which is great news for the airlines, with fuel costs amounting to over ⅕ of operating expenses in the case of Delta.

Risks and Challenges

Having said the above, and while I remain overall bullish on the industry, and especially on Delta, there are some significant risks and challenges up ahead. No risk no reward after all.

As far as competition goes, I still believe that Delta has a proven track record of superior performance. As I mentioned above, a crisis like this will produce winners and losers. Most analysts coincide that Delta is amongst the best airlines, and would favor it against the likes of American Airlnes Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

However, there is a very serious threat that air-travel will be the last business to regain full operational performance. It makes sense that as we ease into a state of normality, travel will be one of the last things to come.

But this is what many people fail to see about this stock and the current market correction, and that is., that the worst-case scenario has already been priced in. The stock market fell by over 30%. Delta's share price plummeted over 50%. How bad do things have to get for investors to believe that Delta is worth even less than half its prior value?

Even if we write off the whole summer season, we are still only talking about 3 quarters, at worst. And again, we must take into account that this is under a scenario where labor costs are already being slashed and we have a possibility of a government bail-out. Even if the latter didn't materialize, Delta has a strong cash position to weather the storm.

Given all this, how much will Delta be worth this time next year?

Valuation

Things will return to normal, sooner rather than later. In Europe, deaths are already down in most places, and countries such as Denmark already planning to resume normalcy.

When that happens, we can expect stock valuations to return to normal too.

Source: Morningstar

By most metrics, if Delta’s valuation were to go back to its 5-year average, we could expect anywhere between a 3-4x increase in the share price. Even if we take conservative estimates, I still believe the stock has an upside potential of about 200%.

Takeaway

I mentioned weeks ago how Boeing was “ready for take-off”. Since then, the stock has appreciated by over 40%. While most people are still waiting for the other shoe to drop, we must embrace the possibility that, perhaps, we have already seen the worst. It is still early days and caution is advised, but these weeks are where big returns can be made.

