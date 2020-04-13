RCS: Be Careful Not To Overpay Right Now

Agency MBS remain on the top of my buy list, and are RCS' largest sector by weighting. However, I believe investors need to be very selective on their entry points.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I have recommended avoiding for a long time, and its general trend has been lower since the middle of last year. However, RCS saw intense selling during the market panic last month, and investors may be looking at its multi-year low as a chance to buy in. While I do see some merit to this strategy, due to the solid underlying fundamentals of the agency MBS sector, I continue to view this fund with caution. The fund's high yield is likely to come under pressure in the coming months, as refinancing indexes had been soaring leading up to the COVID-19 crisis. Further, while RCS' share price looks like a value, it still trades at a high premium to its NAV. While RCS does have a history of trading at a higher premium, that does not give me much comfort. I see little chance of riskier funds returning to their pre-crisis highs, given how unclear the economic outlook is. Further, the Fed's recent support for additional asset classes has impacted the potential demand for agency MBS as an asset class. At first, it was one of the few sectors the Fed had announced it would buy directly, which I viewed favorably. Now, it is just one of many.

Background

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is "to generate a level of income that's higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation." The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and US government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $6.70/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0612/share, which translates to an annual yield of 11.21%. I cautioned against buying RCS during my review back in December, as I felt the fund was too richly priced. In hindsight, this was a good call, although I probably should have been more bearish considering the large drop since then, as shown below:

With the market staging a comeback over the past week, I wanted to take the opportunity to do an updated review on RCS, to see if I should change my outlook. While there are some positive qualities to RCS that I will discuss, I am still reluctant to give it a "bullish" rating, and I will explain why in detail below.

I'm Looking For Value, And Not Finding It

Given what has happened in the market over the past couple of months, I believe valuation is incredibly important going forward. Even with the market's sharp rebound recently, there are still relative value plays out there, as many stocks and funds are well below their previous highs. In fairness, RCS is well below the $9/share range it traded at for most of the second half of last year. This could pique investor interest, but I could caution against that sentiment. The reason being, while the share price may look like a bargain, we have to consider RCS still trades at an expensive premium to its underlying net asset value, as shown below:

Current Premium 19% YTD Premium High 32% YTD Premium Low (3%) YTD Premium Average 22%

RCS's premium around 19% should raise some eyebrows in this environment. Yes, the fund has a history of trading much higher, but I believe investors would be much too optimistic if they expect a return to 2020 highs in the near term. Further, we have to consider that RCS had a premium around 35% in December. Therefore, while the premium is down only 16% from that time, the shares are down almost 25%. The reason for this discrepancy is concerning, and it is explained by the dramatic fall in the fund's NAV since 2020 began, as shown below:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 4/9/20 YTD Change $6.96 $5.63 (19%)

We see in the chart that RCS has seen its NAV decline quite substantially, which is a red flag. I do believe this will correct a bit, as investors are now coming back in to the market and once again looking at leveraged CEFs. As demand recovers, RCS could very well trend a bit higher, especially as the NAV makes up some losses. My concern is, with the fund already at a 19% premium, those gains will be capped even if the underlying value rises. RCS is already priced for a perfect rebound scenario, which makes me believe finding a fund with a better value proposition makes much more sense.

UNII Report Shows Consistency

My second point concerns the fund's income production metrics for RCS, which also paint a cautionary tale. The good news is the short-term figures have seen some improvement since my December review, and the UNII balance has remained constant. The bad news is the UNII balance is still negative, and the metrics are below the 100% threshold. This means the fund is walking a tight rope in terms of earning enough to cover its distribution. To illustrate, consider the UNII report from PIMCO in December, compared to the most recent report from March, as shown below, respectively:

My takeaway here is these metrics could very well come under pressure in the coming months, if defaults pick up across the mortgage and high yield credit spaces. RCS cannot afford this to happen, as it is already barely earning enough to cover its distribution. While Fed support could prevent a hit to earned income, the story behind RCS' UNII figures shows the fund cannot afford a single slip up. With a hefty premium to own the fund, this income story does not give me a whole lot of confidence.

Agency MBS Assets Are A Strong Choice

I now want to turn the focus to the underlying assets within RCS. As I noted earlier, I have a neutral outlook on this fund. Therefore, it is fair to say I am not too optimistic on its short-term return potential, but it is important to point out I am not bearish either. The key reason for this is I continue to find merit to owning exposure to RCS' top sector by weighting, which is agency MBS. This has been the fund's top sector for a while, and the exposure has increased by 2% since my December review, to make up over 60% of total assets, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an important area for RCS, so examining this sector is critical before deciding to invest.

There are three key reasons why I believe there is a good case to own agency MBS going forward, and I will take each one in turn. First, this is a sector the Fed has explicitly announced it will support in its new stimulus measures. In doing so, the Fed has committed to buying multiple different types of asset classes on the open market, which includes agency MBS:

The Federal Open Market Committee will purchase Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.

Source: Federal Reserve

Simply, the Federal Reserve has launched a massive stimulus program aimed directly at stemming losses in agency MBS, and that provides a nice tailwind for the sector's underlying value going forward. Given RCS' large exposure to this sector, this is a big positive for the fund.

Second, spreads for agency MBS, over treasuries, sit at multi-year highs. While spreads had spiked during the sell-off, they also narrowed sharply as the Fed and front-running investors dove in to pick up these assets. However, even with the narrowing in the immediate term, spreads sit above the levels we have seen in the last five years, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

What this graph is illustrating is agency MBS is offering a relative value compared to treasuries right now, in terms of income offered. There is a valid reason for this, as investors flocked to treasuries during the sell-off as even the safest of assets, such as agency MBS, were shunned. However, now that volatility has calmed down a bit and the Fed has announced support for the sector, it seems once again to be a favorable area. I would expect spreads to tighten quickly based to their historical range, and believe buying in now ahead of that potential action will prove profitable.

Third, I expect the value of agency MBS to rise in the coming months as new issuance comes in well under what was previously expected for 2020. With the COVID-19 crisis creating shutdowns in many areas of the economy, home building and home buying are expect to slow dramatically in the all important spring and summer seasons. In fact, new applications for U.S. mortgages has fallen to its lowest level in five years, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this has been a dramatic drop-off in activity. Of course, this is not "good" news for the economy as a whole. However, it will keep a lid on new mortgage bond issuance in the months ahead. If investor demand remains in tact, and I believe it will for the points mentioned above, then the prices for existing debt are likely to rise. Investors will have fewer bonds to choose from, and maturing bonds will not be as easily replaced in fund portfolios. This reality could help RCS see its NAV climb again, which will help limit the rise in the premium even if the share price moves higher.

The Fed Dilemma

While I just laid out a seemingly bullish case for agency MBS, and perhaps RCS by extension, in the previous paragraph, I want to emphasize a point of caution here. As I noted, I am neutral on this fund as a whole, despite its overweight exposure to a sector I view positively. When I began my research in to RCS this week, I was actually considering a bullish rating, despite its high price, because I felt the Fed's support of agency MBS might be enough to justify it. However, last Friday, the Fed's updated guidance on its stimulus measures left me feeling a neutral outlook was the most appropriate.

The reason for this is, originally the Fed was quite selective on what assets it was going to support in this crisis. The primary beneficiaries were going to be treasuries, agency MBS, and investment grade corporate bonds. This was then expanded in to municipal bonds, which was a historical move. However, on Friday, the Fed pushed the envelop even further when it suggested it would begin to buy below investment grade corporate bonds, as shown below:

An issuer that was rated at least BBB-/Baa3 as of March 22, 2020, but was subsequently downgraded, must be rated at least BB-/Ba3 as of the date on which the Facility makes a purchase. If rated by multiple major nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, such an issuer must be rated at least BB-/Ba3 by two or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations at the time the Facility makes a purchase.

Source: Federal Reserve

My point here is the Fed has greatly expanded its scope in a short period of time. In an effort to do everything possible to support this economy, the Fed has begun supporting areas that it has not in the past, including bonds rated below investment grade. While this is not a blanket signal it will purchase all high yield debt, it is a significant development. Specifically, the Fed's announcement signals it will purchase what is known as "fallen angels", which are bonds that were recently downgraded from investment grade to the junk bond market. These are often one step away from investment grade, but it is still a signal the Fed is willing to support riskier assets.

My takeaway, as it impacts RCS, is investors have multiple areas to choose from if they want to "follow the Fed". Originally, Fed support was limited to a few key areas, such as RCS' top sector. Now, this support has expanded to areas like municipal bonds and high yield corporate bonds. This will likely send some investors in to those asset classes, at the expense of agency MBS, and could limit the gains investors had expected before Friday's announcement.

Bottom Line

RCS is still too expensive for my taste. While I believe agency MBS exposure makes sense, and I like RCS' large exposure to this area, other attributes give me pause. The fund's premium is much too high for this climate, and the income metrics do not suggest the high premium is justified. Further, the Fed's support for other sectors beyond agency MBS will limit the investor hype for this space. Therefore, I am maintaining my "neutral" view on RCS, and caution investors to be selective on any new entry points going forward.

