Rally Up To 300%: Mortgage REITs Rip Higher

Buying opportunities remain. Even after a substantial rally, the sector still remains relatively cheap with large discounts to book value.

Mortgage REIT executives were clear about the issues they were facing and overcoming. However, the market waited until 4/3/2020 to catch on.

Recent announcements from the companies have ranged from “kind of bullish” to “extremely bullish."

The bears who remain are turning a blind eye on how mortgage REIT accounting actually works. That disregard for facts could cost them even more.

Mortgage REITs and their preferred shares saw rallies up to 300% in under a week. Discounts were laughably large. It was perfect for bulls.

The mortgage REIT sector has been incredibly volatile over the last few weeks. Prices for common shares and preferred shares plunged through early April. Then the rally started. After four consecutive days of double-digit gains, the sector is dramatically higher. Fortunately, for the bulls, the positive news just keeps on coming. Day by day, we hear new positive reports showing the mortgage REITs weathered the worst of the storm. Losses occurred, but they weren’t catastrophic. Losses within the mortgage REIT portfolios were dramatically smaller than losses in the share price.

Roaring Back

The mortgage REITs were so beaten down, they had an incredible amount of room to run higher. That’s precisely what they did over the last 5 days:

For the last 5 days, the biggest rally went to Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) with a rally of 237.74%. That’s an outstanding rally. However, it’s not actually the biggest rally in the sector.

It was outgained by a few preferred shares. That’s right, preferred shares rallied even harder than some of the common shares.

So which preferred shares beat out the common stock? One was the preferred share from Exantas Capital. However, we saw several other stocks with gains greater than 175% as well. If we pulled prices from an hour before close, there would’ve been even more preferred shares that were up over 300% since last Friday (April 3rd, 2020).

What Enabled the Run?

Discounts to book value were at staggering levels. In some cases, the price-to-book ratios were even running below .20. That means the investor was only paying around 20% of the book value. When the investor can spend $20.00 to get over $100.00 of book value, there is a great deal of upside.

However, the preferred shares had a similarly absurd situation. Several had fallen to trade around $5.00. These shares had a $25 call value and $25 liquidation preference. However, bears assumed there would be nothing left for the preferred shares if the mortgage REITs were wound down. The problem for those bears is that the preferred shares have the potential to rally towards $25.00. Many of them moved dramatically closer over the last week. The ability to roar so much higher was a function of prices simply starting so low. However, there are still several great opportunities.

Some of these preferred shares had their first-quarter dividends delayed. That caused more investors to believe that the mortgage REITs were dead. However, we’ve already had one mortgage REIT turn the preferred dividend back on. Investors who bought in near the bottom are capturing an astounding yield on their original investment. Sure, the yield on today’s price is lower, but these investors aren’t complaining about huge unrealized gains.

What Bears Got Wrong

When you speak to a bear on the sector, there are a few common comments you would’ve heard.

Look how far they’ve fallen. They’re dead (clearly false). Margin calls are going to bankrupt them (not so far, mortgage REITs are announcing recoveries and successful forbearance agreements). Book value is either going to continue falling or is already below $0.

Each of those points is horribly wrong.

Not Dead

Rallying back as much as 300% should be enough to slam the door on that theory. If investors fear it is a “Dead Cat Bounce,” they need only look to the updates from management. These updates are indicating current book values and in some cases even providing earnings guidance.

Surviving Margin Calls

Margin calls are scary. However, margin calls are generally not bankrupting the mortgage REITs.

Two Harbors (TWO) was the victim of margin calls. Did they go bankrupt? No. Not only did TWO survive, but TWO also restarted dividends.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) got through their margin calls, reduced leverage, and stabilized their portfolio. NYMT’s update said:

Since March 30, 2020, the date of the Company’s last market update, the Company has made significant progress in strengthening its liquidity position. Due to this progress and certain of the portfolio management decisions noted below, the Company is current with its repurchase agreement payment obligations, including margin requirements, and is no longer in a position to need forbearance agreements from its repurchase agreement financing counterparties.”

MFA Financial (MFA) was a popular target for shorts. Not only have they survived margin calls so far, MFA’s recent announcement indicated the substantial majority of their repo exposure has forbearance agreements in place and book value survived better than expected. That’s important. While they are still looking to continue selling assets and deleveraging, they have time to find the right buyers and enable those buyers to research the portfolio so they can reach a fair price.

That’s going to be a huge hit to the bears, many of whom argued that the “market price” should be based on the lowest price possible. They argued that banks had the right, and in fact, the moral imperative, to dump their customers' assets as quickly as possible with no regard for the price. We disagreed. MFA disagreed. Now we have proof that the substantial majority of MFA’s counterparties also disagreed. 83% of MFA’s repo financing is already covered by forbearance agreements. Tough luck bears. Bears are free to call the board of directors at any major bank and leave a nasty voicemail (to be deleted by the secretary).

Book Value Befuddles Bears

To understand the argument on mortgage REITs, you want to understand both sides. You need to see the point of view from a bear. This is a bear on MFA:

This statement is fundamentally inaccurate. The terms BV (book value) and MV (market value) can often (though not always) be used interchangeably. So the question we need to ask is:

Did MFA’s statements tell us the market value of their portfolio net of all debts?

Yes. The answer is yes.

MFA provided an update that says:

To put it simply, if you’re trying to find the net value of MFA’s assets using market values, you’re looking for “Economic book value per share.” MFA’s management just stated that it was between $3.72 and $4.09. Therefore, when someone says “MV less debt is ZERO” they are simply being “WRONG.”

Fortunately, we have Scott Kennedy creating updated book value estimates on a continual basis, so regularly have new estimates coming in even before the company provides an update. When the update does come out, it gives us additional information to drill even deeper with the estimates.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs and two ETFs into the table:

(AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (DX) Dynex Capital (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

This is relevant throughout the sector. We still see significant upside in the sector. New announcements throughout the sector have been very bullish. The technical factors should be terrifying to the bears.

Ratings

We’re bullish on much of the sector, but I’ll highlight a few: AGNC, ARR, CHMI, CMO, NLY, ANH, CIM, MFA, NYMT, and NRZ.

Each of these mortgage REITs trades at a very significant discount to recent estimates of their net asset values. Despite significant rallies already occurring, there is still a large amount of upside remaining. We're not going into the precise buy-under targets for each share or our latest estimates of book value per share. We're content to simply highlight a portion of our bullish ratings for this article. Ten of them should be enough to get you started.

Recent Announcements

The announcements we’ve heard so far for recent book value are varied. The smallest losses were just under 20%. The largest losses were in the 55% to 60% range.

These estimates are coming from management, so we can be extremely confident that they are reasonable. Investors who think these companies are dead must not be hearing management.

For reference, here’s a quick table for REITs that provided information recently (through 4/10/2020):

Ticker Approx BV Stated Change AGNC Down about 23%. ARR Potentially down 45% based on “above $11” comment. NLY Down 23.4% to 22.3%. ORC Down 26%. ANH Down 40% (32% before preferred leverage). TWO Down 55%. EFC Down 18.4%. MFA GAAP Down 35% to 40%. Economic BV down 45% to 50%. WMC Down 55% to 60%. CIM Down 21% to 24%. NYMT Down about 33%. NRZ Down about 25% to 30%.

So which ones haven’t provided an updated figure within the last 15 days or so? AI, CHMI, CMO, DX, IVR, MITT, PMT

Note: DX scheduled an investor update conference call for 4/15/2020.

Trading

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we’re using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on the current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on past values.

We’re not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

Ratings in this article: bullish on AGNC, ARR, CHMI, CMO, NLY, ANH, CIM, MFA, NYMT, and NRZ

We're bullish on many of the preferred shares as well and will try to get some of that coverage sent to the public side within the next few days. I'll give you something to get you started there as well. MFA-B (MFA.PB) and MFA-C (MFA.PC) could both benefit following the company's recent update. Bullish there as well, though we should highlight that MFA's common stock and preferred stock have some of the highest risk ratings in the sector currently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC,IVR-C,MFA-B,NLY-F,NLY-I,CMO-E,AGNCO,MFO,NYMTM,ANH-C,NYMTN,TWO-B,MFA-C,NYMTO,TWO-A,TWO-E,ANH,NEWT,EFC,CMO,NRZ,CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.