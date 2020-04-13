iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF: Limited Visibility Due To COVID-19

The ETF includes quality companies that have at least average or above average financial health ratings.

ETF Overview

iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) owns a portfolio of less volatile U.S. stocks. The fund tracks the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index, which consists of low volatility stocks from the MSCI USA Index. The fund owns a portfolio of quality stocks but its shares are only fairly valued. Given limited visibility caused by COVID-19, we do not see the current risk and reward profile as attractive. Therefore, we believe investors should wait on the sidelines.

Fund Analysis

Stocks in USMV’s portfolio are quality companies with competitive positions

Let us first take a look at USMV’s portfolio of stocks. As can be seen from the table below, the fund has limited concentration risk as no one stock consists more than 2.5% of its total portfolio. In fact, its top 10 stocks consist of only about 16% of the total portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, stocks in USMV’s portfolio are companies that have established themselves and have a competitive position over their smaller peers. These are also companies with average or above average financial ratings.

Ticker Stock Name Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Status Weighting NEM Newmont None Moderate 2.24% NEE NextEra Energy Narrow Moderate 1.66% V Visa Inc. Class A Wide Moderate 1.63% VZ Verizon Communications Narrow Moderate 1.57% PEP PepsiCo Wide Moderate 1.57% MCD McDonald's Corp. Wide Moderate 1.50% RSG Republic Services, Inc. Wide Moderate 1.49% WM Waste Management Wide Strong 1.48% KO Coca-Cola Wide Strong 1.46% CTXS Citrix Systems, Inc. Narrow Strong 1.42% TOTAL 16.02%

USMV is now fairly valued

Below is a table that shows the forward P/E ratios and 5-year average P/E ratios of USMV’s top 10 holdings. The recent market selloff has resulted in much lower forward P/E ratios. As can be seen from the table below, the weighted average forward P/E ratio of the top 10 holdings of USMV’s portfolio is now 21.25x. This is slightly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 21.38x.

Ticker Stock Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting NEM Newmont 21.74 25.21 2.24% NEE NextEra Energy 25.71 20.87 1.66% V Visa Inc. Class A 26.81 26.35 1.63% VZ Verizon Communications 10.67 12.13 1.57% PEP PepsiCo 20.41 20.84 1.57% MCD McDonald's Corp. 19.38 21.70 1.50% RSG Republic Services, Inc. 21.60 23.26 1.49% WM Waste Management 20.45 21.92 1.48% KO Coca-Cola 19.01 21.84 1.46% CTXS Citrix Systems, Inc. 26.25 17.67 1.42% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 21.25 21.38 16.02%

Minimum volatility stocks should outperform in a bear market, but not this time

USMV currently includes over 200 stocks in its portfolio. The portfolio is constructed by using a rules-based methodology to select minimum volatility stocks from the MSCI USA Index. This approach will generally result in stocks that are less volatile in a market downturn. However, USMV has only performed slightly better than the S&P 500 Index in this past month. As can be seen from the chart below, USMV’s fund price still declined by nearly 15.5% in the past month. This is only slightly less than the fund performance of S&P 500 Index.

This is very different from the market downturn back in late 2018 where USMV delivered a much better performance. As can be seen from the chart, USMV only declined by 12.7% while the S&P 500 Index dropped nearly 20% during that time period.

Unlike the market correction in late 2018 which was mostly impacting the cyclical sectors, the market selloff in the past month was triggered by an outbreak of COVID-19. Many stocks that are traditionally considered defensive consumer staples (e.g., PepsiCo, Coca-Cola) also took a big hit as people practiced social distancing. This significant reduction in business activities also created limited visibility for almost all stocks in USMV’s portfolio. Therefore, stocks in USMV’s portfolio did not outperform the S&P 500 Index this time.

Is it time to initiate a position?

Looking forward, it appears to us that the containment of COVID-19 in a few weeks is highly unlikely. Some suggest that this may take at least a few more months while others suggest that a final containment depends on when the vaccine will be developed, which may take at least a year. Therefore, visibility will be limited for many companies in USMV’s portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

USMV provides a vehicle for investors to invest in high-quality stocks that have lower volatility than other stocks. Since COVID-19 may be around for at least several months, visibility is limited. Given the fact that its shares are only fairly valued, its risk and reward profile is not attractive. We believe investors should wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.