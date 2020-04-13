Public Service Enterprise Group: Solid Utility With A Difficult Transition Ahead

Overall, Public Service Enterprise Group is an excellent utility which I have no plan to sell.

The utility boasts strong operations and a very consistent dividend, but will be challenged by COVID-19 and climate change goals.

Public Service Enterprise Group lost a third of its value in March but has recovered much of its value since.

After almost three years of steady growth, Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) took a massive hit along with everything else in March.

(PEG's rise before the March fall | Source: Seeking Alpha)

From just under $40 in November 2016, the stock rose to $63 last October - that’s an increase of over 50%! Not too shabby for a boring old utility, and it has been a nice performer in my portfolio.

PEG entered 2020 in the high $50s and then lost almost a third of its value in March. With it currently recovering, I thought it would be a decent time to take a fresh look at the New Jersey energy provider.

What makes it such a strong utility, and what challenges will COVID-19 and climate change provide?

About

Public Service Enterprise Group is actually the holding company for three main entities:

Public Service Electric & Gas is the largest utility in New Jersey and serves 2.3 million electric and 1.9 million gas customers.

PSEG Power is the generation component and includes nuclear, natural gas, coal and renewable technology. PSEG’s nuclear plants at Salem and Hope Creek are responsible for almost half of New Jersey’s electricity supply.

PSEG Long Island operates the electric system for 1.1 million customers in Long Island and Rockaway, Queens.

The company’s CEO is Ralph Izzo, and it has roughly 13,000 employees.

Recent Earnings

PEG's last earnings release showed total 2019 revenue of $10.1 billion, an increase of 4% over the previous year. Net income came in at $1.7 billion, or $3.33 per share. Operating cash flow was strong at $3.4 billion.

At the time, management expected similar net income for 2020 but with a higher EPS number ($3.30-3.50). Of course, that was before the coronavirus outbreak truly unfolded in the US.

Strengths

Operational Excellence

PEG is one of the 10 largest utilities in the United States and a standout when it comes to reliability.

In PA Consulting’s 2019 ReliabilityOne Awards, Public Service Enterprise Group was named the most reliable utility in the Mid-Atlantic region. It was the 18th consecutive win in that category for the New Jersey company.

There was more award success at the end of 2019, as PSEG was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies for 2020. In this list compiled by Forbes and JUST Capital the utility ranked above average in terms of treating employees, its community, the environment and shareholders. Overall, it was placed fifth out of 36 in the utilities industry.

(Source: PEG March 2020 Investor Update)

One of PEG’s strongest suits is cheaper bills for customers. This must be a pivotal reason why its customer base continues to grow at just under 1% a year.

Steady Dividend

When it comes to consistent dividend payments, it’s hard to beat Public Service Enterprise Group.

(Source: PEG March 2020 Investor Update)

PEG has rewarded shareholders with a payout for 112 years and still manages to increase the annual rate by over 4%. In February, management announced an increased dividend of $1.96 for 2020, $0.08 higher than the previous year.

This payout is well-covered by 2019 earnings with a trailing earnings payout ratio of 59%. In 2019, PEG recorded strong operating cash flows of $3.4 billion, with the dividend accounting for $950 million (28%) of this.

In normal times, this is more than sustainable, but like most businesses, Public Service Enterprise Group will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Challenges

COVID-19

PSEG and other utilities face a number of coronavirus concerns.

A recent Wired article highlighted the lengths to which the New York Power Authority is going to keep its control rooms clean.

“Two times each day... a cleaning crew... disinfects the banks of computer monitors and switch panels used to command the largest electricity generation station in the state. Outside the facility, medical workers take the temperature of employees coming in for the next shift and ask them a series of questions: Have they recently traveled out of the country? Do they have any symptoms of a respiratory infection?”

The piece also mentions the strain that will fall upon utility workers if COVID-19 reappears later in the year, particularly if it overlaps with hurricanes. In a CNBC interview, CEO Ralph Izzo touched on the unique challenges of the pandemic:

“In a storm, after it’s over, you have a period of damage assessment where you can understand the scale of the challenge in front of you. This one is a bit more open-ended...Secondly, throughout our industry, no matter how large the storm, we’re always able to help each other. There’s always some remote location that wasn’t affected by the storm that can send employees over to assist a utility. But in this particular case, the entire industry is preparing for the potential for 20-40% absenteeism, so we’re not able to help each other in quite the same way as we have in the past.”

Thankfully, due to less business demand, the grid is currently able to handle the load. But the issues of protecting pivotal control room staff from exposure and worries over the storm season will persist.

Green Sentiment

When New Jersey elected its new Governor in 2018, it went for Phil Murphy. Since taking office, the Democrat has been very concerned with improving the state’s climate change policy.

Murphy has signed New Jersey up to the Paris Climate Accord and hopes the state will be completely reliant on sustainable energy by 2050. Even before that, he wants the Garden State to derive 50% of its energy from wind or solar technology in a decade.

(PEG's Clean Energy Future program | Source: PEG March 2020 Investor Update)

PSEG is shifting to adapt to these deadlines and has proposed a six-year, $3.5 billion Clean Energy Future program which will focus on issues like efficiency, electric vehicle infrastructure and storage.

The company also has a goal of reducing PSEG’s Power’s carbon dioxide emissions by 80% by 2046. This will be an enormous undertaking given that the Power portfolio is overwhelmingly composed of nuclear and fossil fuels.

With the 2021 projections calling for only 4% solar, it’s no surprise that PSEG is considering a 25% stake in the exciting Ocean Wind project off Atlantic City. Developed by Orsted, Ocean Wind will be the largest offshore wind farm in the United States and will provide energy to over 500,000 homes.

Valuation

PEG has recovered a lot of ground since its incredible March low of $36.86. At time of writing, the stock is on the cusp of $53. That gives us a still reasonable P/E ratio, both trailing and forward, of 15.

Utilities have been overpriced in recent years, so this P/E ratio is actually 26% lower than the five-year average!

Conclusion

PEG was one of my earliest investments, and I certainly have no regrets. I was looking for a solid utility with a consistent dividend, and it is most definitely that. With $4.2 billion of liquidity available going into the pandemic crisis, the company’s firm control of finances will be an asset.

As for the challenges it faces, COVID-19 will be an ongoing problem, and I think we are far from a stable place with it. Utilities like PEG are vital to the running of the country, and it is imperative that they can keep their employees healthy.

As an investor who is green-minded, I would love to see management confirm the stake in Ocean Wind. However, I’m not a zealot. I appreciate that the transition from old forms of energy to new can’t happen overnight for a utility, though I hope it continues.

All said, Public Service Enterprise Group is a superb utility and I see no reason to part with it at this stage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.