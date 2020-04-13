Volatility In The British Pound Should Continue

The December 12 election in the United Kingdom paved the way to fulfill the will of the British people by finalizing the divorce with the European Union. The UK Brexit referendum was in June 2016, and it took until January 31, 2020, for the formal separation to occur. On February 13, in an article on Seeking Alpha, I wrote, “I would be a buyer of the pound versus the dollar on a scale-down basis during periods of weakness in the currency pair.”

At that time, I did not realize that Coronavirus would be the most significant black swan event of our lifetime, and the extent of its impact on Europe.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) is a product that tracks the pound versus the US dollar currency pair.

A leadership void at the top of the UK government

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took over for Theresa May after her resignation in September 2019. He won a landslide victory in the general election on December 12. Johnson had always been an advocate of Brexit.

In the aftermath of his election in late 2019, the value of the pound rose to a high of $1.3510 against the US dollar on the continuous futures contract, the highest level since May 2018. The pound then consolidated on either side of the $1.30 level until March 2020 as the Prime Minister worked on the UK’s futures after leaving the union.

Coronavirus hit Italy and Spain like a ton of bricks starting in February, and it spread across Europe like wildfire. The UK’s departure from the EU did not spare the nation from the virus. Boris Johnson, one of the most high-profile leaders in the world, contracted the virus. At first, he self-isolated within the confines of number ten Downing Street. With the UK battling the pandemic and the uncertainty of the economic future on a host of policy issues, the pound fell to its lowest level against the US dollar of this century.

As the quarterly chart highlights, the pound dropped to a low of $1.1438 against the dollar. While the UK currency bounced from the low, it was trading at below the $1.25 level on April 9, in the middle of its wide trading range since the December election and the pandemic low.

Meanwhile, as of April 9, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in the intensive care unit of a hospital in London fighting for his life, one of many victims of the virus that does not discriminate. Late in the day, news that he was moved from the ICU and his condition was upgraded was promising news and lifted the value of the pound marginally.

The most critical time since WW II for the British

When it comes to the health and wellbeing of citizens of Europe, the US, and all nations around the world and the global economy, we are facing the most significant challenge since the Second World War. In the UK, Winston Churchill emerged as one of the most influential leaders of his time during the war.

The void in the UK created by Boris Johnson’s illness is not only a loss for his nation at a crucial time but a symbol for the world of the danger of the pandemic. The global death toll from the virus rose above the 90,000-level last week, and the actual number is likely much higher considering that China has been less than forthcoming with its data. In the UK, 8,000 people lost their lives as of April 9, and the number continues to rise. The nation is praying for its Prime Minister to recover as leadership is essential in the current environment.

Massive volatility in the pound over the past weeks

Coronavirus hit home in the UK like in few other countries around the world. While the world has experienced growing infections and fatalities, no other nation has seen its leader placed in the hospital, no less an intensive care unit.

The weekly chart shows that from early 2016 through February 2020, weekly historical volatility in the pound versus the dollar currency pair was in a range from 4.03% to 15.07%. The high came in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016. In March, the metric exploded to over 25.7% as the trading bands in the currency market widened dramatically.

A tough road ahead- Coronavirus complicates Brexit

Coronavirus is the most significant factor facing the United Kingdom and the rest of the world, and that will continue until scientists develop effective treatments and a vaccine that saves lives. When it comes to the UK, its departure from the European Union creates the need to develop new policies and bilateral agreements with countries around the globe. The British people put their trust in Prime Minister Johnson to lead the nation through the post-Brexit political and economic maze. If he remains incapacitated or worse, the leadership void could weigh on the economy at a time when it is at its weakest.

I expect currency volatility in the pound to continue. It is likely to follow the reports from the hospital on the Prime Minister’s condition in the short-term. However, in the aftermath of the virus, the UK will need to plot its future policy path, which could cause the price variance to continue. For better or for worse, the UK will not have the entire European community behind it as it picks up the economic pieces. The EU is already fraught with dissension as Italy and Spain have suffered the most. Southern European economies have been an economic drag on the EU, and that looks to get worse as the world digs out of the financial rubble created by the pandemic. When it comes to the UK, the country is going to have to find a way to go it alone. The US could provide some help, but the US economy is suffering unprecedented effects from the virus itself.

FXB is the ETF product that replicates the pound versus the US dollar currency pair

All economies around the world are battling Coronavirus with unprecedented amounts of central bank liquidity and government stimulus packages to stabilize the financial system until science uncovers some answers. The liquidity translates to a dramatic increase in the global money supply, which weighs on the value of all foreign exchange instruments.

When it comes to the relationship between the pound and the dollar, the highest volatility in years is likely to continue. The most direct route for a risk position in the currency pair is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) provides an alternative for those looking to participate in the pound-dollar relationship. The fund summary for FXB states:

FXB has net assets of $156.24 million, trades an average of 47,158 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound fell from $1.3203 during the week of March 9 to a low of $1.1438 in the middle of last month, a decline of 13.4%. As of April 9, the currency relationship was at $1.2463, 9% higher than the most recent low.

Over the same period, FXB fell from $127.49 to $110.96 per share or 13%. The recovery took the price of the product to $120.84 or 8.9% higher than the low.

The one drawback of the FXB product is that it only trades when the US stock market is operating, while the foreign exchange market operates around the clock. Therefore, the pound versus the dollar can reach highs or lows at times when FXB is not available for trading.

Volatility in the pound is likely to continue. Good news on the condition of the Prime Minister would likely lift the value of the currency, but the UK faces more than a few significant issues over the coming weeks and months and in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

