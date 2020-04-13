Magellan Midstream Partners Yields 10.5% And Has 50-75% Upside In The Next 12 Months

MMP has plunged 40% over the last three months due to the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by coronavirus.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) has plunged 40% over the last three months due to the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus and the collapse of the oil price to a 17-year low. However, the company has a much more resilient business model than the vast majority of energy stocks and hence it has now become markedly undervalued. As soon as the market begins to look beyond coronavirus, Magellan will highly reward investors off its depressed stock price. The stock currently offers a 10.5% distribution yield and it can rally 50-75% in the next 12 months.

Business overview – coronavirus

Magellan has the longest pipeline system of petroleum products in the U.S. Its network is linked to approximately half of the total domestic refining capacity. This segment generates 59% of the operating income of Magellan while the transportation and storage of crude oil generate 34% of its operating income. As 85% of the revenues of Magellan are fee-based, the MLP operates with a markedly resilient business model, which serves to secure reliable cash flows even under the most adverse economic conditions.

The strength of the business model of Magellan was prominent in the previous fierce downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the price of oil from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in early 2016. While most energy companies saw their earnings collapse, the earnings per share of Magellan fell only 4.6%.

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a much more severe downturn in the energy sector, as it has forced millions of people to be locked at home. Consequently, the demand for jet fuel and gasoline has collapsed, with no light on the horizon yet. This collapse in demand has forced all the domestic refiners to reduce the volumes of crude oil they process and the volumes of refined products they produce. As a result, Magellan will transport and store lower volumes refined products and hence it will post lower earnings this year.

However, Magellan still enjoys full utilization of its crude oil network while it expects the reduced demand for refined products to have a limited effect on its cash flows. In its latest update, which was provided two weeks ago, at the point of maximum pessimism over the impact of the virus on the economy, Magellan lowered its guidance for its distributable cash flow [DCF] of this year by 8-15%, from $1.20 billion to $1.02-1.10 billion. Thanks to its resilient cash flows, the MLP still expects to grow its distribution by 3% this year and finish the year with a distribution coverage ratio of 1.1.

It is also worth noting that Magellan is one of the extremely few energy companies that did not lower its guidance for its capital expenses amid the collapse of the oil price to a 17-year low. This simply reflects the resilience of its business model and its strong balance sheet. Indeed, Magellan has a BBB+/Baa1 credit rating, which is one of the highest ratings in the MLP universe.

Magellan is a unique MLP in other aspects as well. It has unique discipline in investing exclusively in high-return projects and thus it has enjoyed exceptionally strong free cash flows. To be sure, it is the only MLP that has enjoyed positive free cash flows every single year in more than a decade. In addition, it has diluted its unitholders by only 1.3% in the last eight years. To cut a long story short, thanks to its disciplined growth strategy and its resilient business model, Magellan has a unique set of characteristics: a strong balance sheet, no dilution of its unitholders and strong free cash flows every year.

Upside potential

As mentioned above, the effect of coronavirus on the results of Magellan is likely to be limited. Moreover, it is unreasonable to expect the virus to condemn the U.S. economy to a permanent lockdown. Many pharmaceutical companies are in the process of developing an effective treatment and a vaccine and they will almost certainly achieve their goal sooner or later. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has exhibited the most promising results in the development of a drug so far while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may be able to produce a vaccine in early 2021. To cut a long story short, the U.S. economy is likely to begin recovering the latest from next year.

As soon as the coronavirus crisis begins to subside, the valuation of Magellan will return to normal levels. As mentioned above, the MLP is likely to post distributable cash flow of at least $1.02 billion or $4.46 per unit this year. This means that the stock is now trading at a price-to-DCF ratio of 8.7, which is much lower than its historical average of 15.8. Even if we assume a more conservative fair price-to-DCF ratio of 13.0, just to be on the safe side, the stock has 49.4% (=13/8.7) upside from its current depressed price.

However, this upside potential was calculated without taking into account that the distributable cash flow is likely to recover to $1.2 billion ($5.25 per unit) after the coronavirus crisis subsides. This is exactly in line with management’s recent guidance. In such a case, the stock is likely to rally to $68 (=5.25*13) and thus offer capital gains of 75% from its current price. Overall, Magellan has 50-75% upside potential from its current price over the next 12 months.

Distribution

Magellan has an enviable distribution growth record. To be sure, the MLP has raised its distribution for 70 consecutive quarters at a 12% average annual rate.

Source: Investor Presentation

As this period includes the Great Recession and the fierce downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2016, it is evident that Magellan has an exceptionally robust business model.

Moreover, the MLP expects to grow its distribution by 3% this year and finish the year with a distribution coverage ratio of 1.1. Thanks to the healthy balance sheet of Magellan and its resilient cash flows, investors can rest assured that the distribution will keep rising for the foreseeable future. Therefore, they can lock in the current 10.5% distribution yield and enjoy the upcoming distribution hikes.

Final thoughts

The stock price of Magellan has plunged due to the indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by the coronavirus crisis. However, Magellan has a much more resilient business model than the vast majority of the energy companies while it also has one of the strongest balance sheets in the MLP universe. As a result, the effect of the virus on its results will be small and hence the stock is markedly undervalued right now. Therefore, investors should take advantage of the depressed price of the stock, which is yielding 10.5% and has at least 50% upside potential in the next 12 months.

