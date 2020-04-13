Magellan Midstream Partners Yields 10.5% And Has 50-75% Upside In The Next 12 Months
About: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)
by: Aristofanis Papadatos
Summary
MMP has plunged 40% over the last three months due to the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by coronavirus.
However, MMP has a markedly resilient business model and hence the effect of coronavirus on MMP will be limited.
MMP is offering a 10.5% distribution yield and still expects to raise its distribution by 3% this year.
MMP also has 50-75% upside potential off its current depressed price.
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) has plunged 40% over the last three months due to the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus and the