Summary

MMP has plunged 40% over the last three months due to the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by coronavirus.

However, MMP has a markedly resilient business model and hence the effect of coronavirus on MMP will be limited.

MMP is offering a 10.5% distribution yield and still expects to raise its distribution by 3% this year.

MMP also has 50-75% upside potential off its current depressed price.