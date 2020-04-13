Canadian Natural Resources: The Dividend May Actually Survive This Downturn

The main risk stems from its moderately leveraged financial position, but the company still has scope to fund its dividend from debt for one, maybe two years.

Whilst it is possible, since the company entered this downturn with extremely strong dividend coverage, it may be able to generate sufficient free cash flow to sustain its dividend.

Given the recent plunge in oil prices, there have been some legitimate concerns that Canadian Natural Resources will soon follow many of its peers and slash its dividend.

Introduction

The current oil price crash has already claimed the end of many dividends, some of which will likely never been seen again, or at least not in their former glory. Even though there have been recent concerns regarding the ability of Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to sustain its dividend throughout this turmoil, there is nonetheless still a case to be made that the company has the capability to navigate this downturn whilst sustaining its dividend.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes Canadian Natural Resources' cash flows for the last three years:

The company's dividend coverage has been very strong during the last three years of normal operating conditions, averaging an extremely strong 281.88% with a low point of a still very strong 197.84%. It is also impressive that this occurred whilst its dividend payments actually surged 39.22% higher in 2019 than in 2017. This indicates that Canadian Natural Resources has been able to consistently fund its dividend payments without the use of debt during normal operating conditions. Going forward, this provides a material safety net during turbulent times such as these, and also indicates that even if the company's dividend is reduced, once conditions improve it can afford to be reinstated.

Naturally, Canadian Natural Resources' dividend coverage during 2020 will depend on oil and gas prices, which are notoriously difficult to consistently predict with any accuracy. Nonetheless by reducing its capital expenditure guidance by C$1 billion to C$2.96 billion, the company has materially lowered the point at which it will be cash flow neutral after dividend payments. Based upon its current outstanding share count of 1,181,337,000, Canadian Natural Resources' quarterly dividend of C$0.425 per share will cost $2.008 billion per annum. When combined with its new capital expenditure guidance, the company requires operating cash flow of C$4.968 billion to be cash flow neutral.

Even though only the future will tell whether Canadian Natural Resources reaches this point, there are still reasons to be optimistic that it will at least come close, based on the company's history during the previous oil price crash of 2015-2016. During the worst year of the previous oil price crash, 2016, its operating cash flow fell to C$3.452 billion; however, the production guidance at the midpoint for 2020 of 1.172mb/d is 45.82% higher than its production for 2016. Even if its underlying operating conditions were another 20% worse than during 2016, once the company's operating cash flow is scaled for its higher production, its operating cash flow would be approximately C$4 billion. This would be sufficient to cover all of its capital expenditure and half of its dividend payments, leaving only approximately C$1 billion of dividend payments to be funded through debt. Admittedly this was only an exercise, but it nonetheless illustrates that whilst Canadian Natural Resources' dividend coverage going forward is far from ideal, it certainly does not appear to be a disaster.

Financial Position

Given the company's extremely strong historical dividend coverage and reasonable prospects throughout 2020, its financial position remains the primary issue. The two graphs included below summarize Canadian Natural Resources' financial position in the last three years:

After reviewing these financial metrics, it becomes apparent that the company entered this downturn with a decent, but still moderately leveraged, financial position, with a gearing ratio of 37.33%. Its decent interest coverage of 6.92 as well as net debt-to-EBITDA and operating cash flow further supports this assertion and indicates that the company has a small scope to safely increase its debt if desired.

If an oil & gas company has adequate liquidity, generally speaking, during a downturn, I believe that a dividend reduction does not become highly likely until its gearing ratio surpasses 40%. Due to Canadian Natural Resources' multiple decade-long streak of sustaining its dividend in CAD terms throughout previous downturns, I believe that the company will fight as long as possible to continue this record. Given that company management likely has greater determination to sustain the dividend, it may allow the gearing ratio to increase beyond 40%, especially since the company's ability to service its current debt was manageable, as evidenced by the interest coverage of 6.92. Based upon my calculations, if Canadian Natural Resources funds the entirety of its dividend payments through debt for one year, its gearing ratio would increase to approximately 41%, with it increasing further to approximately 45% after a second consecutive year. After this point, it would be extremely unlikely to see the company's dividend being sustained, as its leverage would begin reaching unsafe levels that would only hamper its future.

Overall, the company's liquidity situation is rather mixed, with a current ratio of only 0.68 being a poor indicator when combined with its low cash balance. Nonetheless, it still retains an undrawn amount of C$4.737 billion in its credit facilities, which certainly is not the most optimal source of liquidity but should still be sufficient. Given this is a large company that has proven itself viable during normal operating conditions, I believe that the vast majority of the credit facility will remain available, if not the entire amount. This alone should provide sufficient liquidity and additional borrowings to at minimum survive this downturn, and also quite possibly fund its dividend payments. Nonetheless, since the company entered this downturn with a moderately high level of leverage, it may elect to take the conservative approach and reduce the dividend to preserve its cash and liquidity.

Conclusion

Since Canadian Natural Resources entered this downturn with a moderately leveraged financial position, even though it appears the dividend may survive unscathed, it nonetheless is difficult to have strong conviction in this assertion. Even if the company is forced to reduce the dividend, due to its very strong coverage during normal operating conditions, it should be capable of reinstating this without any significant delay once operating conditions improve. Given this, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate until more time has elapsed and thus more information has come to light.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Canadian Natural Resources’ Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.