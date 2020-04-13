P.A.M. Transportation: Weak Liquidity, And Heavy Exposure (~50%) To The Shut Down Auto Industry

P.A.M. has a limited amount of liquidity and huge current maturities of long term debt. Liquidity may not be sufficient to get through this year.

The auto plants in the U.S. were closed mostly in mid March. When they re-open, revenues will likely be reduced by a recession.

P.A.M will announce first quarter 2020 earnings today after the market closes. I usually don’t write an article about a company immediately before an earnings report. I am doing so here because I expect a moderate sized miss, and more importantly, horrible guidance. They of course won’t actually give an EPS guidance, few are right now. They will likely talk about how much of their business has been curtailed.

Background

P.A.M is a full truckload trucking company based in Tontitown, Arkansas. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 2,130 tractors, including 553 provided by independent operators. It also had 7,081 trailers. The company maintains a late model fleet. The average age of its tractors is 1.46 years. In 2019, GM, Chrysler and Ford accounted for 35% of revenues, down slightly from 37% in 2018. The auto parts industry in total is about half of all revenues. The next largest industry served at about 20% is retail. P.A.M. also has a logistics segment. Currently, about 36% of cargoes involve transport to or from Mexico. The revenue portion is higher than that due to the longer distances. Chairman Matthew Moroun is co-Trustee of a trust that owns 68% of the stock of P.A.M.

The Problem

The automotive manufacturing industry, which is about half of P.A.M.’s revenues has shut its plants. The majority were closed in mid March. Most medical experts expect the pandemic to last until at least June. This means most or all of the second quarter of 2020 will have few revenues from half the customer base. Their second largest industry served is retail. Many retail stores are also now closed or seeing reduced traffic.

Management hopes to make up some of the lost business from helping competitors in some areas such as food that have more traffic right now. In 2019, it was able to mostly redeploy drivers from the GM plants closed for the short strike. The situation is very different now for three reasons. Many more of its drivers are affected. There are less places to redeploy to with many parts of the economy shut or reduced. The pandemic will likely be much longer than the GM strike. As of March 25 th, P.A.M. had laid off 75 employees.

Once the pandemic ends, the economy should rally based on stimulus, pent up demand, and relief. However, as I noted in this SA article the economy is likely to double dip or settle into a recession following the rally. That is because there will be tremendous damage done to the balance sheets of businesses of all sizes and consumers, just like it will to P.A.M. Businesses and consumers will be more inclined to rebuild their financial strength than buy automobiles and other items that can be deferred.

Another problem is a reliance on business in Mexico. In 2019, 36% of its cargo crossed the Mexican border. Revenues from this trade is closer to 50% due to longer trips. The Mexican Peso has dropped about 20% to the U.S. dollar since February 15 th. P.A.M. does not hedge currency. Mexico is also behind the U.S. in its Covid-19 curve and may have to shut plants longer than in the U.S. Disruptions or closures of the border would be particularly damaging to P.A.M.

Operating Results

The financial results for the last three calendar years are shown below.

Source: P.A.M. Form 10-K

Net income benefited greatly from a tax credit in 2017. The revenue decline in 2019 was primarily due to lower fuel surcharges and a GM strike. Net income declined in 2019 primarily due to a $19.9 million class action legal settlement accrual, the GM strike, and Mexican border crossing issues. All of these have been resolved though with the pandemic, border crossing issues could reoccur. The legal settlement was due to not paying a legal minimum wage in many cases. In February, 2020, a $16.5 million settlement was agreed to, so there should be a slight recovery. The logistics segment revenues were 17% of total revenues in 2019, but declined 15% from 2018.

It is important to note that what happened in 2019 and before is only moderately relevant to the current situation. With the auto plants shut, revenues will take a big hit this quarter. After the pandemic ends, a continued recession is likely for reasons I detailed above.

Management stated in February that many competitors have exited the Mexican market due to difficulties with Mexican freight. They believe they do a better job with this.

Liquidity

On December 31, 2019, the company had $30 million of marketable securities, under $1 million in cash and a negative working capital of -$19 million. The main reason for negative working capital is $68 million in current portion of long term debt. Those marketable securities are equity securities which have likely lost significant value since December 31, 2019.

The company had a $60 million line of credit with $42.6 million available on December 31, 2019. This line matures in July, 2022. There is a financial covenant requiring a debt to EBITDA ratio of at least 4.0. That may be tripped as soon as later this year based on my calculations below.

Interest bearing debt totaled $242 million on December 31, 2019, up from $221 million one year earlier. This was 1.81x net worth of $134 million on that date. All of the $225 million of long term debt was equipment financing. Equipment financing loans require monthly principal and interest. This is why there is so much current portion of long term debt. This is different and more onerous than most publicly traded companies that have just interest only payments on their long term debt. As I show below, it is also well above peer levels.

Total liquidity is calculated below.

Source: P.A.M. Form 10-K

P.A.M. has other sources of liquidity if necessary. These are;

1. Truck sales

2. Collection of accounts receivable as revenues decline

3. Real estate with cost basis of $27 million can be sold or borrowed against

4. Stretching accounts payables and accrued expenses

5. Defer or pay the legal settlement over time

Of these, collecting accounts receivable is likely to happen, much without any effort. As revenues decline, the amount of receivables should decline too. On December 31, 2019, receivables totaled $62 million. It is likely their customers will pay these more slowly as they too are conserving cash. But a $15-25 million conversion to cash is likely. The problem is, it will likewise be need to draw on cash when revenues increase again.

The other potential sources of cash listed above, except the legal settlement are more problematic. Truck sales reduce future potential revenues and will probably occur at a large loss at this point. Selling or borrowing against real estate increases rent or interest expense. Stretching payables creates lower discounts and higher penalties.

Finally, a reduction in a use of cash is eliminating capital expenses to buy new trucks. Capex totaled $79.4 million in 2019. This eventually becomes expensive as the older trucks become more expensive to operate. I expect this to happen in the short term. However, any benefit here is mostly offset by principal payments on their term loans. There are $67.6 million of principal payments due in 2020.

Financial Covenant

The financial covenant coverage from 2019 is shown below.

Source: P.A.M. form 10-K

As shown above, the covenant was covered in 2019 with a moderate cushion of about $33 million. It is highly likely EBITDA will not exceed the $60 million needed in 2020 based on the shut downs of P.A.M.’s largest customers. The question then is when will they trigger the covenant. My best guess is after the third or fourth quarters of this year.

Strengths

P.A.M. does have several factors in its favor.

Diesel prices have dropped dramatically. However, this is not as big of a benefit as it would seem. The company, like many other truckers, charges a surcharge based on fuel prices. This surcharge has historically offset most movements in fuel prices.

The industry has suffered from a tight labor market in recent years. This has caused higher wages and capacity restraints. With a recession, that issue should go away. There is temporarily a new labor issue: drivers are having a harder time finding places to eat.

As discussed earlier, P.A.M has a relatively new fleet of tractors. They can defer significant new purchases for a while if needed. Of course, eventually they will need to spend more than normal to catchup. Older rigs are more expensive to operate so too much capex deferrals with affect earnings. In the trucking industry, depreciation is real, and usually almost dollar for dollar. After three years you need to either buy new, or spend a lot to refurbish the truck.

Weaknesses/Concerns

P.A.M. is faced with numerous problems as detailed below.

1. At least half of its business has been temporarily lost due to auto plant closures and plant closures in Mexico of suppliers. This will cause a large cash bleed this quarter.

2. P.A.M. is cyclical. If a recession continues after the pandemic, revenues and earnings are likely to be down considerably. In the last recession, revenues dropped 29% from 2007 to 2009. The company lost money every year from 2008 – 2011, which includes two full years after the recession ended.

3. P.A.M. is likely to trigger its debt to EBITDA covenant this year or early next year. Debt covenant violations sometimes result in immediate bankruptcy but also result in fees, higher interest rates, restrictions, and more collateral taken.

4. The company may not have enough liquidity to last the year. I calculated an adjusted liquidity of $51.8 million. That is not a lot for a company about to face a large loss this quarter and $67.6 million in debt coming due in 2020. As shown below, it well below their peers. At a minimum they may need to restructure equipment debt.

5. The stock of P.A.M. is relatively illiquid. It currently has an average volume of under 6,000 shares per day. This could cause a sharp decline if many investors want to sell at one time.

6. There is a very high level of current portion of long term debt causing working capital to be negative.

7. The settlement of the class action minimum wage lawsuit has been agreed to. It will require a $16.5 million cash payment. This has been accrued for but the cash needs to be paid. The company may be able to pay some over time.

8. The reliance on trade with Mexico could be an issue. P.A.M. is unhedged for currency fluctuations and the Peso has declined 20% to the dollar. Border crossings were an issue in 2019 and could be a bigger issue this year due to the pandemic.

Valuation

P.A.M. stock closed at $42.53 on April 9, 2020, for a market cap of $244 million. The trailing PE ratio was 11x on that date. However, the company is facing losses going forward so PE ratios may not be very relevant. In the table below, I compared P.A.M. to other smaller publicly traded trucking companies. I excluded Marten (MRTN) because their business, refrigerated foods, has held up well.

Source: Form 10-K’s of the companies and Yahoo Finance.

As shown above, P.A.M. appears similar to the peer average in price to tangible book and decline since January 1, 2020. However, a closer look indicates it should be valued closer to, and probably below, the weaker players such as Covenant, USA Truck and U.S. Express. This is for the following reasons.

1. P.A.M. has a much higher customer concentration issue than most peers. What is worse, those customers have shut their plants.

2. Many of the peers have much more exposure to food and household items that have not declined significantly in traffic like P.A.M.’s customers.

3. P.A.M. has a much higher current portion of long term debt than all peers, despite being the smallest in revenues. This is a big drain for cash.

4. P.A.M. has less liquidity (cash + line availability) than its peers.

P.A.M. is clearly in a worse position than its peers from a revenue loss position and a liquidity position. It should be valued below Covenant and USA Truck which are currently 0.55x and 0.63x tangible book value. At 50% of tangible book that puts the market cap at $67 million or $11.65. That is 73% below the current stock price of $42.53. Shares are still available to short. I recommend a short position in P.A.M. (PTSI).

