Bed Bath & Beyond Will Survive The Pandemic

The balance sheet is strong enough to survive COVID-19. The first long-term debt payment is only due in 2024.

Investment Case

I believe Bed Bath (BBBY) will survive this pandemic and come out stronger. It will take time to recover lost revenue and an omnichannel becomes even more important. The company will go through a rough patch as long as it has to close most of its stores. The company is taking the right measures to handle this crisis and seize opportunities as well. Bed Bath looks to be valued below its long-term potential.

Bed Bath & Beyond is an omnichannel retailer selling a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. Most of its profits come from selling these goods through physical stores. Recent developments around COVID-19 have caused to close most of its stores. It's clear that COVID-19 impacts Bed Bath a lot in the short term and could have a long-term impact as well.

I wrote an article about Bed Bath & Beyond on December 10, 2019. I talked about the activist investors who put the new management in place. These investors and new management announced a new strategy that was focusing on getting revenue back on a growth track, improving profitability, etc. The new management came with a new CEO, Mark J. Tritton. He was received very well by investors because of his experience as Chief Merchandising Officer at Target Corporation (TGT). This article was meant to analyze Bed Bath as a long-term investment. In this new write-up, I will focus on both these short- and long-term challenges.

COVID-19 Evolution Is Unpredictable

It feels strange to talk about stock values during a global pandemic. People's lives are at risk. Healthcare systems around the world are under immense pressure. I have the utmost respect for all healthcare professionals who are dealing with this. I want to express my gratitude to them for helping us through this difficult time.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation can't be predicted in the short term. The virus causes a lot of economic damage, mainly because of the slowdown measures. These measures should be temporary, but the virus could come back as long as there isn't a cure or vaccine. Some companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have stated a vaccine will probably take 12 to 18 months to develop. It's a dark tunnel we're going through and we don't know how long it is. There is, however, a clear light at the end of it.

I believe it's important to take away that this is a crisis limited in time. This means everyday life will pick up again and the economy has a decent chance to recover. Governments and central banks are taking this seriously. They have undertaken several actions to address the economic repercussions of the virus. This gives me confidence in the economic turnaround afterward.

Bed Bath's Response To COVID-19

Bed Bath has responded to COVID-19 by closing all its stores except the Buy Buy BABY and Harmon Face Values ('Harmon') stores. These represent about 175 of 1500 stores that are still operational. This measure was until April 3 and is extended to at least May 2. It's unclear when these stores will reopen.

The stores still open, sell essential infant, personal and healthcare products to customers who need items urgently. It's unclear how much this represents Bed Bath's total revenue. This won't save this quarter's revenue or profit.

Besides the imposed store closures, Bed Bath also takes measures to ensure liquidity and reduce expenses:

Electing to draw down the remaining available funds ($236 million) from its revolving credit agreement, in an abundance of caution and as a proactive measure;

Executing a substantial reduction in expenses, including managing to lower inventory levels and extending payment terms for goods and services;

Prioritizing approximately $250 million in essential capital expenditures to drive strategic growth plans, including investments in digital and Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS);

Deferring approximately $150 million of other planned capital expenditures; and

Postponing, until further notice, its plans for share repurchases, dividends and debt reduction. Source: News release 4-2-2020

I appreciate these measures during these times. Like almost every other company it accumulates as much cash as possible. This is a logical and cautious move as cash is king during a crisis. No surprises in this department. The postponed dividend, share buybacks, and debt reduction are, given the circumstances, also appropriate. These measures hurt the share price in the short term, but they are necessary when it's uncertain for how long stores have to remain closed.

What I like about the measures aren't these cash retaining measures. They are becoming a textbook response to the pandemic. I like the prioritizing of $250 million to drive strategic growth plans. This is a demonstration of the management's desire to create long-term shareholder value. Even in dire times, the management considers and seizes opportunities. This gives me confidence for the post-COVID-19 period. In the mid-quarter update, Bed Bath already mentioned a growth of 20% in digital channel sales.

Digital Channel Sales

Bed Bath doesn't disclose how sales are distributed between online and offline sales. It did, however, provide a clue in a recent mid-quarter sales update.

For the first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter (December 2019 and January 2020), the Company's comparable sales declined 5.4%, reflecting a low-double-digit percentage decrease in transactions in stores, partially offset by a mid-single-digit percentage increase in the average transaction amount. On a directional basis, comparable sales from stores declined nearly 11%, while comparable sales from digital channels grew approximately 20%. Source: Fourth Quarter Update

I derive from this that digital sales are about 20% of total revenue today. It's not much but it heartens me that it's growing at a decent rate. Bed Bath is finally getting on the right path in this department. The current situation will make its online channel sales of utmost importance. It could be hard to achieve growth under current circumstances. The growth after the lockdown will still be largely dependent on online, so every step in the right direction now could give a kickstart afterward.

Financial Situation - A Look At The Balance Sheet

To pull through this emergency, the financial situation is essential. Companies with too much debt could quickly go down. I believe Bed Bath has the financial strength to overcome a period of store closures.

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond Q-10 01-09-2020

There have been some changes to the cash situation since this was published. Bed Bath completed a sale-leaseback operation in January which generated over $250 million in cash. This operation looks very good right now adding to Bed Bath's liquidity. The company also announced the sale of PersonalizationMall.com to 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for $252 million in February. There has been a dispute about this transaction, so I wouldn't count on the deal yet. As stated before, it also drew down available funds from its revolving credit agreement for an amount of $236 million.

All these cash operations together, this should give Bed Bath a good position to sit out the crisis. It doesn't have any debt due soon. Its long-term debt consists of bonds that expire as follows: $300 million in 2024, $300 million in 2034 and $900 million in 2044. The bonds are trading far below par, the bond market doesn't show a lot of faith in the ability of Bed Bath to continue to pay its debt.

Valuation In Comparison To Peers

Bed Bath is valued cheaply at the moment. The stock price is very volatile, which changes the valuation pretty quickly. While I write this article, stock price traded in a range of $3.5-6.3. I compare the valuation of Bed Bath to Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). These are comparable in the sense that both are active in the home furnishings market. There are some differences as well. Williams-Sonoma is much further along in the omnichannel approach of customers. It already achieves above 50% of sales online. It also carries less debt as Bed Bath.

Data by YCharts

I compare the EV to EBITDA valuation because it takes into account a couple of things. EV or enterprise value equals the market cap, including the net debt or deducting net cash. The EBITDA is the most comparable because it excludes all one-time write-offs, etc. This shows the potential change in valuation if Mark Tritton succeeds in getting revenue growing again through online sales.

Consolidation Could Help

The home furnishings market is a highly fragmented industry. There are still a lot of small companies active. There already is a secular trend towards more online sales. This could be accelerated during the corona lockdown measures.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Investor Presentation

It's plausible Bed Bath profits from this consolidation as one of the bigger players. The focus on its main business of home, baby and beauty by selling non-core businesses helps during this consolidation.

Conclusion

The short-term outlook for Bed Bath's results isn't good. They announced a larger-than-expected decline of revenue in February. On top of that, the virus measures have a huge impact on the first quarter of fiscal 2020. This clouds visibility on this year's results. Bed Bath is valued as such and looks cheap.

I believe Mark Tritton is taking the right steps for a long-term recovery of the company. The investments in digital channel sales are crucial. It gives me confidence that Bed Bath doesn't pause these investments, but seizes opportunities during this crisis.

Bed Bath could profit from this crisis in the long run. Its digital channel sales were already becoming more important and could surge now. The crisis could also start a faster consolidation of the sector which would benefit the large companies.

The share price of Bed Bath has been volatile in the past few weeks. I expect it to remain so as the market has to weigh the damage done by COVID-19 against countermeasures from the government and the Federal Reserve. It would be prudent to build up a position during these fluctuations and don't go "all-in" at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.