Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Rebound Week (March 27, 2020)

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, March 27th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 0 last week) and the average price return was +12.65% (up from -17.03% last week). There were no negative sectors on price this week. The lead gainers were Preferreds (21.94%), Real Estate (20.55%) and Sector Equity (18.58%) while MLPs (6.60%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

22 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 0 last week), while the average NAV return was +8.47% (up from -14.14% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+20.22%), Real Estate (+15.99%) and Preferreds (+15.58%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Multisector Income (-0.29%) followed by Limited Duration (+1.03%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The highest premium/discount sectors are Preferreds (+2.01%), Multisector Income (-1.29%) and Investment Grade (-2.91%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-16.27%). The average sector discount is -7.80% (up from -11.90% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Equity (+8.73%), while California Munis (-5.34%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +4.12% (up from -2.95% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+0.89) followed by U.S. Equity (+0.14). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was California Munis (-2.74), followed by New York Munis (-2.35). The average z-score is -1.12 (up from -2.64 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (55.26%), Global Allocation (15.62%), Emerging Market Income (13.93%), Convertibles (12.45%) and Senior Loans (12.39%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +11.23% (down from +12.57% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) -21.35% 41.86% 7.50% 1.1 -11.34% 2.56% Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) -14.04% 4.44% -14.54% -1.9 -2.03% 14.08% PIMCO CA Municipal Income (PCQ) -13.96% 5.52% 4.82% -4.0 1.15% 14.63% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) -13.11% 63.29% 19.69% 3.7 -3.18% 1.60% Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc (NAZ) -13.02% 4.19% -13.81% -1.8 -1.26% 13.67% FOXBY CORP (OTCPK:FXBY) -12.20% 0.69% -33.18% -0.3 -10.49% 5.85% Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund (GER) -11.85% 87.67% 1.39% 1.1 -4.99% 5.88% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -10.91% 3.75% -1.82% -3.2 1.18% 12.44% Neuberger CA Municipal (NBW) -10.80% 4.40% -17.44% -3.6 2.08% 15.46% Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc (NMT) -10.78% 3.63% -8.07% 0.1 2.34% 14.35%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps Fund (JMLP) 56.38% 48.22% 55.32% 6.5 40.38% 0.00% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) 39.43% 21.43% 7.23% 1.1 31.94% -0.42% High Income Securities (PCF) 35.14% 14.89% -2.04% 1.9 22.86% -17.57% Special Opportunities (SPE) 31.98% 12.19% 3.28% 4.6 3.93% -24.28% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity (EMO) 31.92% 70.23% -12.14% 0.0 20.18% 20.98% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 30.04% 9.60% 64.47% 1.9 27.03% 5.56% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM) 29.23% 60.82% -17.97% -1.8 19.02% 19.63% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) 28.29% 57.89% -15.50% -1.0 12.18% 18.34% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) 25.48% 16.88% 11.85% 2.8 7.68% -17.56% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) 25.29% 16.24% 13.39% 2.4 29.05% 11.42%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 10, 2020 | Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Temporarily Suspends and Recommences Rights Offering. Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) (the "Fund") has announced that, as of the close of the market on March 9, 2020, it had temporarily suspended its previously announced offering to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2020 of non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every five shares held (the "Primary Subscription"), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. The Fund expects to file a supplement to its Prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") no later than March 10, 2020 reflecting the event described below and will reinstate the rights offering immediately upon filing of the Prospectus supplement. In addition, the Fund will extend the rights offering until March 27, 2020. The Fund had, as required by the SEC's registration form, undertaken to suspend the offering until it updated information in the Prospectus relating to the offering if, subsequent to February 7, 2020, the effective date of the Fund's registration statement relating to the offering, the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") declined more than ten percent from its NAV as of February 7, 2020. The NAV of the Fund as of March 9, 2020 was $5.45, representing a decline of 15.2% from its net asset value of $6.43 as of February 7, 2020. As indicated above, the Fund expects to file a supplement updating information in the Prospectus with the SEC no later than March 10, 2020 and will recommence the rights offering immediately upon filing the Prospectus supplement. February 6, 2020 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Board Approval of Merger of Angel Oak and Vivaldi Closed-End Funds. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm that specializes in value-driven fixed income investment solutions, announces that the Board of Trustees of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) approved the merger of the Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) with and into FINS, subject to approval of the reorganization by VAM’s shareholders and of the issuance of additional FINS common shares by FINS’s shareholders. The proposed merger showcases Angel Oak's continued growth efforts and commitment to seeking to provide value for FINS shareholders. The proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions, includes the transfer of all the assets of VAM to FINS in exchange solely for newly issued common shares of beneficial interest of FINS at a ratio of the net asset value of each fund. There will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same. January 30, 2020 | Cushing® Announces Board Approval of Merger of Certain Closed-End Funds. The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), each a closed-end fund (together, the "Funds"), announced today that each Fund's Board has approved the merger of SRF with and into SRV. The merger is intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses, improved efficiencies in portfolio management and operations, and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Each Fund emphasizes investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, but SRF has a focus on upstream companies, including exploration and production companies, whereas SRV has a focus on investing in midstream companies, including infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). It is currently expected that the merger will be completed in the second of quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. December 19, 2019 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust (“Multi-State Municipal Series Trust”) approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund (“NYMO”), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the “Merger”). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE’s outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 23, 2020 | The Korea Fund, Inc. Temporarily Halts Its Discount Management Program. The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Discount Management Program (“DMP”) has been temporarily halted as from Monday, March 16th, 2020. At a meeting of the Board of Directors on Saturday, March 21st, the very serious effects of the Covid 19 pandemic were considered on global economies, stock markets and the excessive volatility reflected in stock prices worldwide. Under such conditions the Board deemed that the Discount Management Program is currently unable to provide cost effective value to stockholders. Directors will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will look to reinstate the program at the earliest opportunity. March 23, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Eliminate Leverage. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) announced certain changes to the Funds’ strategies in response to recent market conditions, including the continued extreme volatility in the energy sector. JMF and JMLP have eliminated financial leverage. In addition, JMLP has removed a prohibition on purchasing the largest 10 constituents by market capitalization in the Alerian MLP Index. March 23, 2020 | Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet. Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (KMF) (the “Fund”) announced today an update on its balance sheet and leverage levels. The Fund has continued to take steps to increase its cash position. As of March 20, 2020, the Fund had $135 million of cash on its balance sheet, including cash it will receive Tuesday for securities it has recently sold. The Fund plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties and maximizes shareholder value. Currently, the Fund has $157 million of unsecured senior notes and $75 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. It is the Fund’s intention to comply with all applicable 1940 Act leverage tests as well as the covenants on its debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock. As of March 20th, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the “’40 Act Debt Test”) was 256% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the “’40 Act Leverage Test”) was 173%. The Fund is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Fund uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1041% for the ’40 Act Debt Test and 266% for the ’40 Act Leverage Test. March 23, 2020 | Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) (the “Company”) announced today an update on its balance sheet and leverage levels. The Company has continued to take steps to increase its cash position. As of March 20, 2020, the Company had $497 million of cash on its balance sheet, including cash it will receive today for securities it has recently sold. The Company plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties and maximizes shareholder value. Currently, the Company has $531 million of unsecured senior notes and $342 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. It is the Company’s intention to comply with all applicable 1940 Act leverage tests as well as the covenants on its debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock. As of March 20th, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the “’40 Act Debt Test”) was 271% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the “’40 Act Leverage Test”) was 165%. The Company is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Company uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1665% for the ’40 Act Debt Test and 239% for the ’40 Act Leverage Test. March 20, 2020 | Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distribution Schedule Change and Provides Merger Update. The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (formerly known as The Cushing® MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) (the "Fund") announced today the decision of the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") to revise the timing of the Fund's distributions for the months of April and May, 2020. In addition, the Board reaffirmed its continued support for the proposed merger of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (formerly known as the Cushing® Royalty & Income Fund) (SRF) with and into the Fund. However, during this period of market uncertainty, the Fund's Board has elected to defer the planned distributions for April and May, 2020, in order to preserve the Fund's available cash and provide the Fund's portfolio management team with flexibility to prudently manage the Fund's investment portfolio during this time of unprecedented market volatility. It is currently anticipated that the Fund's monthly distribution schedule will resume in June, 2020. The June distribution, if and when declared by the Board, would be a replacement of the monthly distributions that would otherwise have been made in April and May. March 11, 2020 | Tortoise Provides Questions and Answers Document for Closed-End Funds. Tortoise today announced that given the recent market volatility, it has made available a Q&A document regarding its effect on Tortoise’s closed-end funds. The document, which will be updated periodically, is available here. March 9, 2020 | Goldman Sachs Energy & Renaissance Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility. Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (GER) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund’s net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters. March 9, 2020 |Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility. Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (GMZ) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund’s net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters. March 9, 2020 | Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.76% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares. The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust (GRX) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all outstanding 5.76% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred”). The shares will be redeemed at $25.0520 per Series A Preferred (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per Series A Preferred (the liquidation preference) plus accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of April 9, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). As of the Redemption Date, the Series A Preferred will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the Series A Preferred shareholders with respect to the Series A Preferred will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price. The Series A Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GRX Pr A”, are rated “A2” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.44 per share. The Series A Preferred Shares were issued on August 20, 2010 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly. February 3, 2020 | Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Distribution and Changes to the Fund. The Cushing® Renaissance Fund (SZC) declared a distribution for February 2020 of $0.1367 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. The ex-date for the Fund's distribution is February 13, 2020. In addition, the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved certain changes in the Fund's non-fundamental investment policies and other related matters as described below, each of which will become effective as of April 3, 2020. Fund Name. Effective as of April 3, 2020, the Fund's name will change to the Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. The Fund's ticker symbol (SZC) will remain the same. Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund. The Fund will continue to pursue its investment objective to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund currently pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined in this Prospectus) in a portfolio of Renaissance Companies, which are [i] Energy Companies, which are companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies (i.e., companies engaged in exploration and production, gathering, transporting and processing and marketing and distribution, respectively), as well as oil and gas services companies, [ii] Industrial Companies, which are energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies that the Investment Adviser expects to benefit from growing energy production and lower feedstock costs relative to global costs and, [iii] Logistics Companies, which are transportation and logistics companies providing solutions to the U.S. manufacturing industry. Effective as of April 3, 2020, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund is non-diversified and it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) -71.2% 0.1042 0.03 106.87% 4.46% 0.8 -48% 3/12/2020 4/14/2020 NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) -50.0% 0.2 0.1 15.00% -51.78% -4.4 34% 3/13/2020 3/23/2020 JHancock Income Secs (JHS) -36.2% 0.2197 0.1401 4.12% -3.27% 2.0 34% 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Mexico Fund (MXF) -28.0% 0.25 0.18 9.05% -16.76% -2.8 19% 3/13/2020 4/22/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -27.7% 0.127213 0.092 13.02% 13.22% -1.8 20% 3/2/2020 3/19/2020 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term (JLS) -19.8% 0.1135 0.091 7.14% -12.33% -4.4 143% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value (NPN) -19.7% 0.038 0.0305 2.90% -15.72% -2.4 131% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen New York Municipal Value 2 (NYV) -19.1% 0.034 0.0275 2.49% -15.35% -3.1 138% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Common (NJV) -17.3% 0.0375 0.031 3.04% -18.95% -4.4 132% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) -15.0% 0.11583 0.0985 11.35% -12.23% -3.3 27% 3/18/2020 4/1/2020 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term (NHA) -13.3% 0.015 0.013 1.66% -3.81% -2.2 136% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) -12.4% 0.0776 0.068 13.69% -10.24% -0.7 41% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NCB) -11.5% 0.039 0.0345 2.96% -13.11% -3.3 138% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM) -11.1% 0.0405 0.036 3.35% -6.05% -2.3 118% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term (JHB) -10.8% 0.0415 0.037 5.20% -2.29% -1.1 101% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) -10.8% 0.2243 0.2 4.05% 1.88% 4.8 33% 3/18/2020 4/8/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -10.5% 0.0717 0.0642 4.01% -7.24% -2.8 115% 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -10.3% 0.0926 0.0831 13.51% -12.46% -0.9 33% 3/3/2020 3/19/2020 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) -10.0% 0.03 0.027 5.41% -12.94% -2.0 94% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 JHancock Investors (JHI) -9.7% 0.3274 0.2956 9.80% -12.60% -2.0 33% 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc (NMS) -9.2% 0.049 0.0445 4.11% -13.11% -3.0 0% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen Municipal Income (NMI) -8.3% 0.036 0.033 3.63% -0.09% 0.0 106% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) -7.9% 0.038 0.035 9.66% -16.98% -2.2 102% 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Emrgng Mkts Domestic Debt (EDD) -7.7% 0.13 0.12 9.02% -16.35% -1.9 31% 3/23/2020 3/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) -7.7% 0.13 0.12 6.27% -15.36% -1.9 35% 3/23/2020 3/30/2020 Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 7.12% -2.66% -1.2 111% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -7.1% 0.084 0.078 9.88% -13.75% -1.2 101% 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Nuveen CA Municipal Value (NCA) -7.0% 0.0285 0.0265 3.28% -8.32% -2.3 110% 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -6.0% 0.084 0.079 9.91% -14.71% -1.6 98% 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0294 0.0277 6.10% -13.35% -1.3 104% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -4.7% 0.085 0.081 8.80% -14.21% -1.4 101% 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -3.1% 0.096 0.093 9.98% -13.55% -0.8 106% 3/4/2020 3/17/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -3.0% 0.1 0.097 10.45% -13.23% -0.9 105% 3/4/2020 3/17/2020 Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Trm (BSL) -3.0% 0.101 0.098 10.72% -11.60% -3.0 107% 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) -2.9% 0.105 0.102 12.20% -11.40% -1.4 108% 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income (BGX) -2.6% 0.115 0.112 13.49% -13.47% -2.8 109% 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -2.1% 0.061 0.0597 9.49% -14.20% -2.1 80% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -0.6% 0.0838 0.0833 13.22% -7.70% -0.3 54% 3/20/2020 3/30/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02049 0.02038 11.87% -1.90% -1.0 55% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -0.4% 0.04767 0.04746 11.83% 3.33% -0.7 27% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -0.3% 0.1163 0.1159 8.93% -9.90% 0.7 6% 3/3/2020 3/12/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 0.3% 0.04277 0.04288 10.83% -12.84% -1.9 55% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) 0.4% 0.1112 0.1116 7.87% -8.89% 0% 3/2/2020 3/16/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 0.4% 0.05997 0.0602 10.32% -12.17% -1.7 49% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.5% 0.02825 0.02839 9.49% -7.71% -1.1 31% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.9% 0.02856 0.02881 7.70% -6.26% -1.7 34% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) 2.8% 0.0545 0.056 4.80% -11.56% -1.6 97% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income II (BFY) 3.1% 0.049 0.0505 4.82% -17.42% -3.4 94% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN) 3.5% 0.057 0.059 4.75% -4.97% 0.6 98% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 4.2% 0.024 0.025 3.75% -33.31% 84% 3/9/2020 3/18/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 4.3% 0.046 0.048 4.39% -9.77% -0.7 101% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) 5.7% 0.0435 0.046 4.20% -13.49% -1.9 102% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock MuniYield AZ (MZA) 7.0% 0.043 0.046 4.53% -13.81% -3.1 100% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Royce Value Trust (RVT) 7.7% 0.26 0.28 11.29% -9.90% 0.9 5% 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc (AEF) 20.0% 0.045 0.054 4.24% -14.74% -2.3 26% 3/10/2020 3/19/2020

Commentary

Surprisingly, there's not much in the way of CEF news to talk about this week. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) both reduced their distributions by -7.7%.

Big market moves (both up and down) are good chances to look for CEF rotational opportunities. For example, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) gained +56% in premium last week and currently sits at a +55.32% premium with a +6.5 z-score. That would make it a prime sell candidate.

Data by YCharts

On the top premium/discount lowers side, how about that PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)? It was trading at a +45% premium only a few months ago, and this has collapsed to a humble +5% premium as of last Friday's close. Last June, we published "California Municipal CEF (+2 Mutual Funds) Comparative Analysis", where we recommended:

In short, I'd strongly suggest swapping from PCQ (+36.11%) to either PCK (+6.18% premium) or PZC (+9.91%) premium (capital gains tax not considered). All three funds have very similar NAV total return profiles, making them good rotation candidates for each other.]

Since that article, PCQ (-24.06%) has massively underperformed PCK (-5.80%) or PZC (-8.68%).

This is despite the fact that PCQ's premium actually continued to rise in the months after that article. It took the coronavirus and a distribution cut to do so, but the valuation difference has finally come back to Earth.

This is why I always say that valuation matters when buying closed-end funds! (And the historic discounts on offer last week was certainly a great buying opportunity in hindsight).

This is why holders of Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) (+64% premium) should be careful. As example after example have shown, excessive premiums don't last forever and when they revert, the results are not pretty.

