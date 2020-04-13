Verizon: A Port In The Storm

(Image source)

The current, unprecedented circumstances around the world have created interesting opportunities in the financial markets. At times, unrelenting selling has created what turn out to be massive pricing disconnects, and in a lot of cases, enormously powerful rallies ensued. However, if gigantic quantities of volatility aren’t your thing, there is a port in this storm: Verizon (VZ).

Let’s make sure the dividend is safe

Surely, the principal concern for someone buying Verizon is the dividend. After all, Verizon and most of its competitors in the telecom industry are thought of as bond equivalents; vehicles that exist to pay shareholders in cash with the majority of their earnings. Given this, Verizon’s payout safety is of the utmost concern. The good news is that even with the potential for some additional spending and lower revenue from this crisis, the company’s payout should be in good shape.

Below, we have the two major components of free cash flow - cash from operations and capex - as well as the amount the company has spent on cash dividends in the past five years. All numbers are in millions of dollars.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The good news is that Verizon’s FCF has been prodigious to say the least. Total FCF for the past five years has totaled ~$68 billion (operating cash of ~$155 billion minus ~$87 billion in capex), or an average of nearly $14 billion annually. That number has moved around a bit, but over time, we can generally expect the company to earn $12 billion to $14 billion in FCF every year.

That’s a lot of cash, and it’s a good thing, because Verizon returns a lot of cash to shareholders. The dividend has cost the company ~$47 billion in the past five years, and since the payout grows each year, that number should continue to creep higher over time. Indeed, last year the dividend was right at $10 billion, but with FCF at more than $17 billion, there was plenty of cash to go around.

To sum up the dividend safety conversation, Verizon has produced nearly $14 billion per year on average in FCF in the past five years, while spending less than $10 billion on the dividend. Therefore, I see no way the dividend won’t be safe during this crisis and beyond, as the company has made a point to protect the payout, and as it has substantial cash-generating power.

Other considerations

I mentioned that Verizon’s FCF was well in excess of the demands of the dividend, so where has the rest gone? One place it has gone is to reduce leverage on the balance sheet, which is certainly a welcome development. Below, we have the company’s debt issuances and repayments for the past five years in billions of dollars.

(Source: TIKR.com)

In the past two years, net debt issuances have totaled -$9 billion, meaning Verizon has removed $9 billion worth of debt from the balance sheet. It still has $100 billion in long-term debt on the books, but keep in mind that telecoms always carry lots of debt, so this isn’t unexpected. The point is that Verizon has been able to invest heavily in things like 5G in recent years, while simultaneously reducing leverage and paying an ever-growing dividend. That's quite impressive.

Further, it has accomplished this as its cash conversion has worsened. Below, we have days outstanding for sales and payables for the past five years to illustrate this point.

(Source: TIKR.com)

In 2015, days of sales and payables outstanding were almost identical at 38 and 39 days, respectively. However, the days of sales outstanding has ballooned to 72 days in the five years since, while days of payables outstanding has grown much less quickly, to 50 days. The net impact of this is that Verizon essentially has 22 additional days of sales that it must now finance via other methods rather than through the normal trade payable channel.

In other words, while Verizon has lengthened the time it takes to pay its vendors on average (payables outstanding), it has also seen a much faster lengthening of the time it takes for customers to pay (sales outstanding). Since it takes customers longer to pay than the company takes to pay for its payables, it has 22 additional days of sales that it must float while it waits for customers to pay. This requires financing from either cash on the balance sheet, short-term paper, or something similar, and is undesirable, because it means cash that could be used for something else is instead being used to finance trade payables.

The fact that Verizon has been able to reduce leverage during a period where there was a material decline in its cash conversion cycle speaks once again to the robustness of its FCF generation, and therefore, its dividend safety.

Risks

The current crisis has created unprecedented conditions for wireless carriers, as Verizon recently shared. The company has experienced off-the-charts growth in text messaging, streaming demand, VPN demand as millions of people work from home, and even old-fashioned calling. It has had to make emergency investments in its infrastructure to compensate for this demand, so we may see capex rise more than it otherwise would have this year.

In addition, capex is a cruel mistress, building upon itself year after year, so I can’t imagine Verizon’s capex will do anything but rise as a result of this crisis.

The other risk is that consumers that pay their wireless bills - service that is so very lucrative for Verizon - may end up among the millions and millions of people that have lost their jobs in recent weeks. While we don’t know the full extent of this crisis, we do know it has already gotten very ugly for consumers, so I’d worry that there would be a temporary rash of inability for consumers on the margin to pay for their Verizon services.

Bottom line

Even taking that into account, I think Verizon offers safety and calmness in a world that is anything but. The company’s yield is 4.3% today, towering over a 10-year treasury that sports a yield in the 70-80bps range. That makes Verizon extremely attractive on an income basis, and given that I believe the dividend is quite safe, even under current circumstances, that is good enough for me.

Verizon isn’t about earnings or revenue growth, or some hot new product. It is about taking a 4.3% yield where you can get it, and one that should be safe irrespective of what the virus throws at the economy. While Verizon will almost certainly see increased spending this year due to infrastructure upgrades, long term it is a welcome respite from the malaise the world is facing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.