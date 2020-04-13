Capitalizing On Recent Lows To Build A Tax-Free BDC Portfolio

Investors should hold their more aggressive income-producing assets in Roth IRAs to grow these accounts given the IRS rules limiting contributions to $6,000/$7,000 annually.

These returns will be compounding in your portfolio faster than typical investments assuming that you carefully choose the components.

BDCs will provide higher-than-average returns due to depressed valuations (currently yielding 17.3%) which will never be taxed if invested correctly in a Roth IRA.

This is the ideal time to convert traditional retirement accounts into Roth IRAs due: depressed stock values, current lower tax rates, reduced income and helping your beneficiaries.

Roth IRA Conversions

This is the ideal time to convert traditional individual retirement accounts holding Business Development Companies ("BDCs") into Roth IRAs due to:

Beaten down stock prices

Currently lower tax rates

Reduced income/tax brackets

Reducing taxes for beneficiaries

Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (currently over 17%). However, the dividends paid by BDCs are reported using 1099-DIV and taxed as income which is why I suggest holding these investments in tax-free or tax-deferred accounts such as IRAs and 401Ks including Roth accounts as discussed next.

What is a Roth IRA?

A Roth IRA is a special type of savings account where you pay taxes on money going in but allows your investments to grow tax-free with tax-free future withdrawals.

Contributions are not tax-deductible (which is why they can be withdrawn tax-free at any time).

(which is why they can be withdrawn tax-free at any time). Once you're 59½ and have the account for at least five years, you can also withdraw future earnings without paying taxes or penalties .

. It doesn't matter if you're covered by an employer's retirement plan.

There are no required minimum distributions (RMDs).

You can put money in your account for as many years as you want, as long as you have earned income that qualifies.

You can leave amounts in your Roth IRA as long as you live.

FDIC offers insurance protection up to $250,000.

However, the IRS has specific rules regarding Roth IRAs including contribution limits, income limits, and the withdrawal of account earnings. The amount you can contribute changes periodically. In 2019 and 2020 the contribution limit is $6,000 a year unless you are over 50 in which case, you can do up to $7,000.

A Roth IRA can be established at any time but contributions for a tax year must be made by the IRA owner’s tax-filing deadline, which is generally April 15 of the following year.

Currently Lower Tax Rates: When you convert to a Roth IRA you pay taxes at your current tax rate avoiding potentially higher tax rates in retirement. I am expecting tax rates to climb over the coming year due to expiring recent tax reforms and the need to pay for the recent stimulus packages.

Reduced Incomes & Lower Taxable Rates: Many investors will have reduced income over the coming quarters due to dividend reductions and/or reduced business income. If you are currently in a lower tax bracket, you will pay less income tax on the amount you convert.

Reducing Taxes for Beneficiaries: The SECURE Act tightened rules for inherited 401Ks and IRAs requiring distributions to be taken within 10 years potentially putting them in a higher tax bracket.

Recent BDC Stock Performance

Over the last few weeks, that average BDC stock price has appreciated by around 50% and is still yielding over 17% as shown in the following table.

However, most investors are asking if this is a "real rebound" and if prices will continue higher or if it is a dead cat bounce and pricing for high-yield will revisit the previous lows. It should be noted that the average BDC was trading at a 60% discount to its December 31, 2019, net asset/book value for the reasons discussed in "Quick BDC Market Update: 18% Average Yield But Continued Volatility". Investors should not be waiting for these prices to make purchases. Please see my personal BDC plan at the end of this article.

Reasons for the Recent BDC Rebound

They were irrationally oversold (discussed in the previous article) Continuous Stimulus Fewer margin calls Insider purchases Portfolio and capital structure updates by companies Investors still need yield

Why Roth IRA and Why BDCs?

I like using a Roth IRA for a few reasons including the flexibility to take the money back out if needed (without penalties/taxes) and that I will not have to worry about taxes in the future. The goal is to have aggressive income-producing assets in Roth IRAs to grow this savings account as large as possible given that the IRS only lets you contribute $6,000/$7,000 annually.

BDCs pay higher-than-average returns that will never be taxed as long as you do not withdraw before turning 59.5. This means that these returns will be compounding and growing your portfolio faster than typical investments assuming that you carefully choose the components for this portion of your portfolio.

Example Investor #1

The following table assumes that the investor:

Currently has $85,000 in a Roth IRA from converting from another retirement account and/or previous contributions.

Contributes the maximum of $7,000 per year.

Earns an average of 10% annually on the portfolio.

Key takeaways after 20 years:

This investor has more than $1 million of tax-free savings.

This investor is making more than $100,000 annually tax free.

Sources: BDC Buzz and 'math'

Example Investor #2

The following table assumes that the investor:

Currently has $85,000 in a Roth IRA from converting from another retirement account and/or previous contributions.

Contributes the maximum of $7,000 per year.

Earns an average of 15% annually on the portfolio.

Key takeaways after 20 years:

This investor has more than $2 million of tax-free savings.

This investor is making over $300,000 annually tax-free.

Sources: BDC Buzz and 'math'

Conclusion & My Plan for 2020

Please do your own calculations, but the key takeaways are:

Convert as much as possible because of the power compounding and only being able to contribute $6,000/$7,000 annually.

because of the power compounding and only being able to contribute $6,000/$7,000 annually. Carefully select the components in this account for higher returns.

If you can successfully grow this savings account, you will have a tax-free income stream to support your golden years.

As mentioned in previous updates, I was actively purchasing shares in multiple BDCs last month (including in my Roth IRA) now just collecting dividends:

waiting for BDCs to report Q1 results (see dates below),

watching for preliminary result announcements,

gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, and planning for future purchases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.