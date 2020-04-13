20 Of 52 Top Yield Energy Equities May Be Poised To Cut Dividends In April

$5k invested 4/9/20 in the lowest-priced five top yield energy dogs of ten, showed 20.4% more projected net-gain than from $5k put in all ten. The low-price top yield energy dogs took the lead for April.

These dividend-dog prices and yields are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend-yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

Last month, I focused on a collection of broker-favored Fit Financial Service equities. This month, I chose to focus on Energy to see if that sector might also see a rebalance in favor of the buy-and-hold buyer like you and me.

The Ides of March dip pushed energy stock prices well below the point where annual dividend yield from $1K invested meets or exceeds single share prices. The top yield ten energy dogs this month all show annual yields in excess of 20%. Corporate directors will likely cut or curtail these dividends: CEQP; TRGP; DKL; HMLP; USAC; PBFX; NS; KRP; SRLP; GLP. The second tier ten with dividends of 11-19% may just reduce their payouts to shareholders.

Few of these companies have business models positioned to fulfill future consumer desires. Ten of 52 may be diverse enough to survive. The dogcatcher likes these ten: CEO; RDS.A; PSX; CNQ; XOM; TOT; SU; EC; VLO; CVX.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Targets Estimated 103.45% To 203.45% Net Gains For Ten Top Yield Energy Firms By April 9, 2021

Eight of the ten top yield energy equities were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 80% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten projected profit-generating trades to April 9, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) was projected to net $2,034.45 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 79% over the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) was projected to net $1,939.30 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 97% greater the market as a whole.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) netted $1,897.43 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from ten brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 184% more than the market as a whole.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) was projected to net $1,868.60, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 57% greater than the market as a whole.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) was projected to net $1,737.29 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 145% greater than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $1,561.51, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 61% over the market as a whole.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) was projected to net $1,156.93, based on the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No beta number was available for KRP.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was projected to net $1,091.57, based on the median of prices estimated by eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 107% over the market as a whole.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) was projected to net $1,086.16, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 121% more than the market as a whole.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was projected to net $1,034.49 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by five analysts, less broker fees. No beta number was available for HESM.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 154.08% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 65% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: petsmyfever.blogspot.nl

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source:YCharts

50 Top Yield Energy Dogs

Source:YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten Energy Dog Yields Ranged 20.53-43.94%

Top ten oil patch Energy dogs selected 4/9/20 by yield represented four of six energy sector industries.

The first through fourth, sixth, seventh and tenth top ten energy sector dogs represented the oil & gas midstream industry. They were: Crestwood Equity Partners LP [1], Targa Resources Corp. [2], Delek Logistics Partners LP [3], Hoegh LNG Partners LP [4], PBF Logistics LP [6], NuStar Energy LP [7], Global Partners LP (GLP) [10].

The fifth place stock was from the oil & gas equipment industry, USA Compression Partners LP [5]. Placing eighth was the oil & gas exploration and production (E&P) industry represented by Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [8].

Finally, one oil & gas refining & marketing representative firm placed ninth, Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) [9], to complete the top ten Energy dogs by yield for April 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top Yield Energy Stocks Showed 85.5% To 166.9% Upsides To April

Source:YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 9.08% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Energy Dogs To April 2021

Ten top Energy dogs were culled by yield for this April update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

Source:YCharts

As noted above, top ten Energy dogs selected 4/9/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of six industries in the Energy Sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Energy Dogs (31) Delivering 168.48% Vs. (32) 140.23% Net Gains From All Ten By April 9, 2021

Source:YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Energy dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 20.14% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced, Delek Logistics Partners LP, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 203.44%.

Source:YCharts

The five lowest-priced top Energy dogs by yield as of April 9 were: Crestwood Equity Partners LP; Hoegh LNG Partners LP; Kimbell Royalty Partners LP; PBF Logistics LP; USA Compression Partners LP, with prices ranging from $5.69 to $7.13.

Five higher-priced Energy dogs from April 9 were: Targa Resources Corp.; Delek Logistics Partners LP; NuStar Energy LP; Global Partners LP; Sprague Resources LP, whose prices ranged from $8.61 to $12.91.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing of all 52 April Energy equities from YCharts by yield as of 4/9/20.

Source: YCharts

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your broker-favored Fit Financial Service dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: petsmyfever.blogspot.nl

